    34 Lazy Cleaning Shortcuts You'll Wish You'd Known About Sooner

    Stop missing out, because doing it the hard way's overrated.

    Natalie Brown
    by Natalie Brown

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Microwave a bowl filled with water + lemon for 3–5 minutes — then leave the door closed for a few minutes so everything can steam — and you'll be able to wipe off every single dried-on food bit with one swipe of a paper towel.

    Natalie Brown / BuzzFeed, Facebook: watch

    This also works with water + vinegar, or honestly just plain water. And of course you can wipe off with a sponge instead. I've been doing this for years, and have yet to find a gross microwave where this doesn't work wonders. Read my full review or watch the Nifty video.

    2. Skip the elbow grease on those extra greasy dishes with cooked-on grime, and spray them with Dawn's Foaming soap instead. Wait 10 minutes, then all that gunk will wipe away literally like magic.

    amazon.com

    I mean, you're still washing dishes and there's no real shortcut for that, but seeing what it did in the above during and after, I don't think that you'll find much that anything requires too much scrubbing when you soak it in this for a second.

    In fact, Elizabeth Lilly, an editor here at BuzzFeed, swears by this stuff! She says: "I live without a dishwasher, and I honestly use that as an excuse to order takeout. But, as soon as I got my hands on a bottle of this stuff (regular Dawn is my go-to dish soap, BTW), I put it to use on both a saucepan I used to make homemade enchilada sauce *and* the casserole dish I baked those enchiladas, which had a ton of caked-on food. It really does work like I say it does! Like, scary well."

    Get four bottles from Amazon for $17.50.

    3. Lay down a layer of wax paper or paper bags on the tops of cabinets and furniture (especially in the kitchen) to catch greasy dust, then simply swap it out months later when it gets grimy.

    Nancy Andrews / thisoldhouse.com, simplify101.com

    From This Old House and Simplify 101.

    4. Line your refrigerator shelves with absorbent, machine-washable mats to prevent small spills from drying to a sticky mess you have to painstakingly scrape off a little at a time.

    the shelf liners in green in a fridge, on inner shelves, doors shelves, and in drawers
    Amazon

    Instead, you just toss the dirty liner in with that week's towels. You could also totally cut cheap placemats to fit! These just might make it a little easier: They come in a convenient 12"x24" size, so they'll probably fit on your main shelves, and all you have to customize = the liners for the door shelves. Oh, and they're machine washable! 

    Get a set of six from Amazon for $13+ (available in 30 colors and designs).

    Promising review: "I love these because I hate cleaning the refrigerator shelves. These have been a lifesaver. If they do get dirty or spills happen, I throw them in washing machine and hang to dry. Highly recommend." —keywestlvr

    5. Pop one of these cleaning pods in your Keurig coffee machine and "brew" it exactly the same way you make a regular K-Cup, and you'll have a cleaner coffee maker in less than, like, three minutes. (Way more efficient than like, running a rinse every single time you brew coffee.)

    amazon.com

    You can use it up to once a week or so; basically it cleans all the built-up coffee residue and oils from the brew chamber and the pour spout, which will keep your coffee tasting more like it's supposed to (especially if you switch between different coffees on a regular basis). It's also good to use right before a tea or hot chocolate K-Cup so you don't have any coffee flavor contaminating it.

    Note that you'll still have to occasionally do the vinegar descaling process — these don't touch the water chamber or the other inner parts that get the mineral buildup from water — but you can use this along with that for for a truly deep clean.

    Get a pack of five from Amazon for $14.99.

    Promising review: "Tried this as soon as I got it. Did the job, easy peasy. I am pleasantly surprised at how much 'cleaner' my coffee tastes now. Who knew! It recommends rinsing twice, but I did three times just to be sure. Great product!" —TRyder

    6. Save your stove from mess with stove burner covers that will be MUCH easier to clean than the regular stove would be...not to mention not too hard or expensive to replace with a new order when one get just too impossibly messy.

    amazon.com

    Not that I advocate replacing these every time they get dirty, they're def washable. But I think there could be particularly grimy, stuck-on occasions that would be justified.

    Get an 8-pack from Amazon for $10.99 (available in up to seven colors and three sizes).

    Promising review: "These little covers are just fantastic! Easy to cut and form to the burners I need, super easy to wipe off or quick rinse if need be. They WILL burn if too close to the flame but it doesn't burn beyond what is touching the flame. I bought them because my guy, though a FANTASTIC cook and baker, is just a tad messy on the stove top, lol. This has helped me keep the stove top much cleaner. I have reused the original four of these for a year and finally just tossed the two most used/dirtied and replaced them. These are just amazing and very durable!" —AngsChaos

    7. Skip scouring big dirty travel mugs and water bottles. Instead, drop in fizzing cleaning tablets to banish those stains and get everything squeaky fresh and clean without needing any work or supervision from you. 

    a reviewer's travel mug before: stained with years of dried-on coffee and after: clean and shiny with zero stains
    www.amazon.com

    Get a box of 12 tablets on Amazon for $8.

    Promising review: "I found these in a BuzzFeed article and figured eh, why not. I dropped in two tablets and let it sit for two hours. I dumped it out expecting to scrub a little, but nope. It took out EVERY. SINGLE. STAIN. Like it was nothing. It looks like a brand-new coffee pot, and now I'm annoyed that I've spent so much time and effort trying to get this stupid pot clean. It also leaves no smell behind whatsoever, so nothing to make your coffee taste weird." —Kindle Customer

    8. Make pet or lingering food smells vanish without lifting a finger: Just light a candle designed specifically to eliminate those sorts of scents.

    lavender green tea candle sitting on coffee table
    Amazon

    They're made with 100% soy wax and an odor neutralizer and will stop your house from smelling like wet dog or cat litter, no cleaning required. Phew! 

    Get one on Amazon for $22.99+ (available in 48 scents).

    Promising review: "Takes away odor, doesn't just cover it up!! I have an old house with four dogs and these candles are what I should have been buying all along!!!! They really work!!!!" —3Dstylez.scott

    9. Pop a bunch of things in the dishwasher to clean them all at once while you go and do literally anything else: dusty AC vent covers, sticky stove vent hood filters, grimy glass light covers, and even wrenches and screwdrivers can stand a go.

    The blogger&#x27;s dishwasher rack with all the listed items loaded in it
    onecrazyhouse.com

    From One Crazy House.

    For more, check out 16 Ways To Use Your Dishwasher To Clean Almost Everything You Own.

    10. Then clean all the gunk and scum out of your dishwasher by running it empty with a cleaning tablet.

    amazon.com

    If cross-contamination has you concerned, this will cover you! It also helps dissolve any hard water buildup.

    Get six tablets for $8.99 on Amazon.

    Promising review: "Yes, you can clean your dishwasher without utilizing a pre-packaged cleaner. Call me lazy. This was simple to use, smelled good, and I was pleasantly surprised when I opened the dishwasher after the recommended cleaning cycle. This product actually did what it advertises that it will do! Great results, fairly economical — and by the way — it works!" —Southern Charm

    11. Gift your washer a similar deep-clean between loads with a washer cleaning tab specifically designed to keep it (and therefore the clothes you clean in it) smelling nice and fresh, too.

    Amazon

    Get a pack of six on Amazon for $10.16.

    Promising review: "I didn't understand why I couldn't just run bleach in my machine until I actually ran one of these. The key is that the tablet doesn't dissolve right away. So as the washer runs through several repeated cycles of fill, agitate, and drain, the tablet is still there, sudsing up the water on cycle #2 and #3. If you just put bleach in the soap dispenser, it would all be gone after cycle #1. This gets very sudsy and that probably helps it reach areas of the machine that wouldn't otherwise get touched." —aberson

    12. Clean and polish your stainless steel in a single, quick, satisfying step with a brilliant spray-and-wipe cleaner. I've seen this at work at my parents house (more on that below), and it genuinely shines stuff, like, immediately.

    amazon.com

    Get two bottles on Amazon for $16.95.

    My mom's had stainless appliances for well over a decade and a half now, and after she discovered this spray from reading our posts, said it works *wonderfully*, truly 100% better than any other kind of stainless cleaners she'd tried in the past!!

    Promising review: "I've tried at least 10 different products over the years and two homemade concoctions, frustrated with how long it takes to rub out the smears and streaks, never achieving the shine I'm looking for. This product was quick, easy and the shiny stainless appliances result I've been searching for is achieved. Eureka!!!" —Cat

    13. Spray some fume-free foam cleaner in your oven, let it all sit overnight, then easily wipe away the crud in the morning — the oven will look brand-new, and you get to spend more time catching up on your favorite shows.

    a reviewer&#x27;s oven before, crusted in a thick dark layer of burnt food and grease, and after, no more grease and shiny stainless steel
    amazon.com

    Technically, you can let this sit anywhere from two hours to overnight to get results. And while you might have to do *some* light scrubbing, it should be much easier than it would've been without this cleaner! Don't forget to spray it on the racks too (unless your racks have a special coating on 'em).

    Get a 24-ounce can on Amazon for $8.40.

    Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! Spray it on, let it sit overnight and wipe it out. Looks brand-new. I honestly didn’t think this was possible. The grates had years of cooked on grease, sprayed right off in the sink. Can’t wait to try it on the BBQ." —Kalub hall

    14. Dissolve hard water stains on your water faucets by wrapping them up in vinegar-soaked paper towels for an hour. The stains will wipe off in one go, and in the meantime, you're not scrubbing literally anything.

    The blogger&#x27;s faucet before, caked with white hard water stains, and after, no more water stains in sight
    lemonslavenderandlaundry.com

    From Lemons, Lavender, and Laundry.

    15. Or opt for miracle that is the no-streak, no-scratch The Pink Stuff, if you have a bunch of crud all around the house you want to take care of, but don't want to spend forever scrubbing down. Grab the tub and a rag, then go around and tackle everything — from that grimy stovetop to the random stain on your hallway wall to the scum- and hard water-encrusted mess that's your bathtub or shower — in mere minutes each. 

    Reviewer using it to clear up hard water stains in tub
    A customer review before and after photo showing the results of using The Pink Stuff on their stovetop
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99.

    Promising review: "Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? ...This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT

    16. Grind up a garbage disposal cleaning packet — its foam will reach into the depths of the disposal for you to clean out every. single. last. inch. of smelly grime.

    amazon.com

    Note that if you're disposal's clogged, though, this definitely won't take care of the problem. For that, you'll probably need to call a plumber.

    Get a pack of eight on Amazon for $11.54.

    Promising review: "I had noticed my disposal had a bad smell to it, but my the landlord doesn’t do a great job at coming to look at things. I got this to clean it and hopefully help with the smell. I’ve been using it once a week, and I have noticed that the smell is gone and the disposal just sounds happier when being used. These are VERY simple to use. Take a packet (DO NOT open it) and put in sink after having warm water running for about a minute. Turn on the disposal. Run until the blue foam goes away. Perfection!" —L. Johnson

    17. Fill a dishwashing wand with vinegar and dish soap, then bust through (and prevent) soap-scum and hard-water buildup by scrubbing down the walls + door *while* you shower.

    A dishwand filled with blue soap on the floor of the blogger&#x27;s shower
    smartschoolhouse.com

    It's the perfect excuse to stay in the warm steam just a little big longer! Just don't forget to rinse well afterward. From Smart School House.

    Get a dishwand from Amazon for $3.33

    18. Or mist your shower walls, curtain/door, tub, fixtures and floor once a week after you turn off the water and you'll (almost) never need to deep clean your shower at all.

    Amazon

    This daily shower cleaner prevents *and* helps clean buildup of all kinds of nasties, including the dreaded soap scum and limescale, with no need to scrub — simply rinse the next day, right before you shower again. Get enough to last 12 weeks from Amazon for $20.98.

    Promising review: "Does a FANTASTIC job if used regularly. I love this product. I hate cleaning tubs. This product has made our tubs look new. I don't use it every shower...maybe every third. Just spray down everything after the shower, and forget about it. You DO need to rinse tub before the next shower due to product making it slick. The fumes of other cleaners always messed with my asthma. I have noticed that for some reason with this one, I sneeze twice, because I have to spray shower doors while I'm still in the shower...but it never affects my lungs. I would recommend this to EVERYONE!" —Angela GIllaird

    19. Wipe away built-up layers of soap scum and hard water stains on your glass doors with the help of a soft cleanser — the reviewer who took the photos below said they didn't even have to scrub.

    Before: A glass shower door with lots of white hard water buildup covering it; After: the same door, now completely clean, clear, and transparent
    amazon.com

    Get two bottles from Amazon for $13.72.

    Promising review: "I used this product on an older glass stove top. Ran out and used another leading brand. When it ran out it was back to the Bar Keepers Friend. This product requires much less scrubbing to remove burnt marks on the burners. Also used it to remove hard water stains on the shower door. It is quicker, leaves no chalky residue, and does a more complete job at removing all burnt whatever that is stuck to the burner." —K. L. Glick

    20. Tackle even the worst, most egregious rust stains with a spray-on cleaning gel that'll dissolve it right before your eyes. It literally takes only a few seconds to work before you can wipe and rinse it off!

    amazon.com

    It'll also remove any rust stains from color-safe fabrics, among many other surfaces. (Some reviewers use it with a Magic Eraser, for extra oomph).

    Get two bottles from Amazon for $16.05.

    Promising review: "I’m new to the iron issue so I have been looking forever for something to clean up the nasty rust color of all my sinks/tubs/toilets. It’s like a magic act…you spray and the rust disappears! Awesome. Will definitely be buying again!" —Tara Utsman

    21. Catch all the hair you and the people you live with shed in the shower using a silicone drain cover, so you can stop spending so much $$ on chemical de-cloggers and never have to call the plumber for help — the true lazy dream.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    This fits over pretty much any drain, whether it pops up, sinks in, or is flat and flush with the rest of the tub. It's made of silicone, which means even if it gets a little mildewy you'll be able to easily wipe the gross stuff off. The weighted top holds it in place, and your hair stays trapped while the water flows through.

    Get one on Amazon for $11.99.

    Promising review: "I put this over my tub drain to block my hair from clogging the pipes when I wash my hair in the shower. I love the silicone feel and it really works well in blocking the drain. It's super easy to clean and really does the trick. It's one of the best inventions since sliced bread, lol!" —Nema Llirehc

    22. Secure a plastic bag filled with vinegar + baking soda around your showerhead to descale hard water stains and break up mold or mildew while you go sit on the couch.

    Natalie Brown / BuzzFeed

    I do exactly this about every six months or so, and it works every single time! See my full shower hack review.

    23. Clean your toilet like usual, then stamp some gel into the bowl to actually keep it that way for weeks and months at a time, and save yourself from having to scrub again in the near future.

    Scrubbing Bubbles

    All you have to do is re-stamp as needed. If you can't imagine not using your toilet brush, you can use the small remaining bit of gel to scrub down the bowl before applying more. I used this in college and can personally attest it really does work!

    Get enough to keep your toilet clean for up to 10 weeks for $4.67 on Amazon.

    Promising review: "My favorite thing for lazy weeks when it comes to cleaning. It lasts a while and is easy to use. I may never go back to using traditional bleaching and cleaning maintenance after this!! My favorite bathroom hack." —Bea

    24. Run a line of no-odor mold and mildew remover gel along your gross grout and caulking to banish even seemingly embedded black spots from your bathroom without having to do more than simply rinse it away after a few hours.

    amazon.com

    You do have to let it sit for 4–5 hours (or even overnight), but the results, as proven by the review photos like the one here, are worth it. The gel formula lets it stick and stay exactly where you put it down, which is why it works better than just spraying with regular bleach: The bleach stays right on the mold stain until it's gone, without drying up or running off. My best friend bought some of this from one of my posts and said it worked exactly the way I said it did — and when I saw her shower, all the grout and caulking were perfectly white!

    Get one tube from Amazon for $14.99, two tubes for $26.99 ($13.45/bottle), or three tubes for $36.99 ($12.33/bottle).

    Promising review: "I had some black grout in my shower, but I'm too lazy to scrub anything. Put this on, left overnight, and rinsed off for all perfectly clean-looking grout! One bottle was not enough for the full shower, but I only was doing a few specific spots. If you're doing your full shower I would recommend getting 3 bottles." —LR

    25. Banish stubborn buildup with a Rubbermaid power scrubbing brush. Yes, it's basically a giant toothbrush with a bigger head and stiff bristles designed to tackle all the grossest nooks and crannies around your home. The bristles scrub 60 times EACH SECOND, for a very thorough, very speedy clean. 

    Gif of BuzzFeed Shopping reviewer cleaning grout with the brush
    Reviewer's picture of half of their tile floor with dirty grout, and the other half totally clean
    Natalie Brown / BuzzFeed, www.amazon.com

    I've had one of these since 2017 and pull it out pretty much anytime I have a tough scrubbing task! My grout, corners of my shower, edges around my faucets, and all kinds of other small spots get impecabbly clean in no time, using just this brush and a little diluted soap. And it's handy to pull out anytime I have a particularly stubborn, stuck-on mess, like on my stove! Read my full Rubbermaid Power Scrubber review for more.

    Get it from Amazon for $17.38.

    Promising review: "I'm going to be honest, y'all — I suck at housekeeping. I am one of the laziest people I know when it comes to keeping a clean house. So this little battery operated scrubber is SO. HELPFUL. I used it to clean my bathroom counter and this tool got off several years of caked on dust and hair. I was even able to clean under the rim of my sink, and what came out thanks to this brush was near barf-worthy. If you are like me and you're ultra lazy, this tool is for you." —Ashley

    26. Or for larger areas, quickly shine up all kinds of impossibly dirty surfaces with drill scrub brushes. The embedded grit in your tubs, showers, grout, and oven doesn't stand a chance!

    a bathtub before: dull and covered in stains from age and use and after: the same bathtub, now clean, shiny, and looking almost new
    amazon.com

    The possibilities are endless; these drill brushes can tackle pretty much anywhere you have stubborn dirt, except maybe fabrics (naturally). The set of three comes with a small two-inch circle brush, a larger 4-inch circle brush, and the "original" brush, which is tbh basically shaped like a toilet brush, except with a base that attaches to your drill.

    Get a set of three scrub brushes from Amazon for $18.95+ (five bristle-stiffness options available).

    Promising review: "I bought this on a whim because my walk-in shower is just a pain to clean. I'm 51 and I guess I've just been old school with how I clean, so hand scrubbing it was for years. The FIRST time I used these to clean my shower it took five minutes AND it scrubbed my shower more clean than it has been in years. In the corners, the floor, the glass door...everything came out squeaky clean. I'm NEVER cleaning my shower by hand again." —Terry

    27. To keep your floors cleaner than you ever thought possible without having to lift a finger (especially if you have pets or kids!) splurge a little on a robotic vacuum. IDK about you, but there's zero way I'm ever going to vacuum or sweep every day without one of these little buddies doing it for me.

    If you're in the market for a good vacuum of any kind — full-size, stick vacs, robo vacs, and more — check out 15 Of The Best Vacuums That You Can Get On Amazon.

    28. Pick up pet hair *before* your beloved pup or kitty can shed it all over your furniture by petting them for ten minutes with this grooming glove. They win, you win.

    The grooming glove with silicone nodules, full of hair held in front of a French bulldog
    AnaMaria Glavan / BuzzFeed

    Former Buzzfeed editor AnaMaria Glavan recommends it:

     "The glove is super comfortable and using it couldn’t be more foolproof: just put it on and run your hands through your pet’s fur. That’s it! The silicone grooves pick up so much fur with ease. Like, my dog looks close to hairless. HOW is he shedding so much!?!? 

    After a few runs, I found that I would have to remove fur from the glove before continuing (you can pick up the fur with your other hand or run the glove under some water — either works) but it’s no biggie. The silicone actually makes it really easy to keep this clean. 

    We got Rockie when he was 5 and he’d been riddled with skin issues and allergies, so I was pretty nervous to use anything that could potentially aggravate his conditions. However! Not only does this *not* bother his skin, but he…loves this. A lot. He starts snoring after exactly two run-throughs on his back. Also, his coat looks SO shiny after each use! TL;DR: this is one of those inexpensive add-ons that any pet owner should have on hand."

    Get it from Amazon for $7.65.

    29. Swipe your lampshades and pillows with a lint roller to pick up all the built-up dust like, in an instant.

    creeklinehouse.com, Amazon

    From Creekline House. Get a pack of five lint rollers from Amazon for $19.99.

    30. And wipe down all your other surfaces with a microfiber duster, which attracts and holds onto dust like a magnet the FIRST time, instead of brushing it into the air just to settle again later.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Okay so this isn't SO much of a shortcut — you still have to actually dust — but getting rid of the dust is THE key to a home that needs less dusting. This one from OXO is very thin so it can squeeze into tight crevices. To clean it you just run it through a gentle cycle in the washer, and air dry.

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (or one with an extendable handle for $17.99).

    Promising review: "Saves time and energy! It’s a bit too big for small, delicate knickknacks, but it’s terrific for large or textured furniture. A few swipes and a dresser, piano keyboard, or TV is dust-free. Its size is also helpful if you’re on the short side and want to reach the top of a door frame or bookcase, or give blinds a quick dusting. I haven’t washed it yet but the fabric unsnaps from the plastic handle easily. I’m very happy with this purchase and wish I would’ve made it a long time ago!" —Olivia D. A.

    31. Tackle even more dust with a single wipe of the Baseboard Buddy, if you're bothered by the buildup on your baseboards, ceiling fans, and crown molding. It extends up to 4 feet, so you can simply walk around holding it to get results, no bending over, crawling on your hands and knees, or climbing on a step stool. 

    a reviewer showing a dirty baseboard buddy pad
    a before and after of a reviewer's once dusty baseboards
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    The kit includes one Baseboard Buddy and three reusable microfiber pads which you can use either wet or dry. 

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99

    Promising review: "Buy it NOW. It was easy to put together and I sprayed it with Mean Green and went to the baseboards. No more kneeling and no broken back. This thing is amazing. It is durable and the pad is super absorbent. I am so happy. I can't wait to do the rest of the house!" —artgirl

    32. Rubber-band microfiber cleaning cloths to your kitchen tongs to pick up literally all the dust from your blinds.

    blogger&#x27;s hand wiping down blinds with tool; close-up of all the dust the tool picked up
    onecrazyhouse.com

    From One Crazy House. Get a pack of 24 microfiber cleaning cloths $14.06 from Amazon.

    33. Or opt for a slotted microfiber blinds duster that does the same thing, but for two blinds at a time.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Two blinds = you could easily make one window's blinds look basically brand new in under 10 minutes. Plus it comes with five microfiber sleeves, which means you can finish all the blinds in your home without stopping to clean it off over and over — you just pop all the covers in the wash when you're done.

    Get one from Amazon for $6.99 (available in two colors).

    Promising review: "A super time saver. It legitimately used to take us hours to clean all the blinds. My wife now does all the faux-wood Venetian blinds in the house in about one hour. It's really nice that it comes with some spare cloths for it, and it's cheap enough to buy a whole additional set so we can make more than one kid do this chore at the same time." —R.D.

    34. Encounter a really gross, big, pain-in-the-butt cleaning job? Whip out some heavy-duty cleaning wipes — with 'em, it only takes a few swipes to remove grease, oil, tar, ink, paint, permanent marker, food stains, and so much more.