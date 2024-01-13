Skip To Content
    42 Inexpensive "Shark Tank" Products People Actually Swear By

    Finds worth the money, because they'll make everyday life a little easier.

    Natalie Brown
    by Natalie Brown

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A pack of two silicone microwave covers that also multitask as a trivet, potholder, food cover, and jar opener.

    Reviewers talk about just keeping the 12-inch in their microwave all the time, so they can easily lift it up to take any hot dishes out — which is convenient and makes sense! (Although another reviewer mentions that you shouldn't leave it there while you make microwave popcorn).

    Promising review: "Okay, so I am a sucker for innovations that I see on Shark Tank so bought this without giving it much thought. When it arrived I thought I had probably made a mistake, but turns out I use them all the time. I keep one in the microwave, which makes clean up easier but also allows me to use it as a potholder. I keep the other in a drawer and use it as a trivet to protect my counters and table. Stores easily, has lots of uses, cleans in a flash. Pretty cool." —Kathy, Avid Reader

    Get a pack of two (one 10-inch and one 12-inch) on Amazon for $31.95 (available in 12 colors).

    2. A securely latching tiny box you can hook onto your keychain (or water bottle or belt loop or wherever) to hold your pills so you know you always have them with you — or to stash your jewelry in when you need to take your ring off for a second, but don't want to lose it.

    See how in the picture on the left, there's a little column in the middle of the open box with a hole through it? Once you put your items in the box and top it with the donut-shaped lid, you slide a round metal carabiner through that hole, which prevents the box from opening even a little bit until you take the carabiner off again. Genius!

    Reviewers use this when they take their jewelry off at the gym, at the beach, to do dishes, to get their nails done, to play with kids, to do some particularly messy or rough work, or just because their jewelry gets uncomfortable through the day.

    Promising review: "I love this product. I first bought one for myself to try and have since purchased one for everyone I know. This has been a great inexpensive gift for all of my teacher colleagues and friends who are on the go. I am very rough with my keys and often drop them or throw them in my bag and desk drawer and it hasn't shown any signs of breaking or coming apart. My original intention for my latch was to keep on my keys so I'd always have a place to put my earrings and rings when they start to bother me. Since I've become pregnant I currently use it to store extra prenatal vitamins for the mornings I rush and forget to take them. I appreciate the compact size and the surprisingly large amount of small items it can hold." —Melany Crenshaw

    Get it from Amazon for $36.95 (available in eight colors).

    3. Or an Enso Ring silicone wedding band so you can still wear a ring even if you're going to be at the beach, hiking/camping, swimming, woodworking, or doing some other not-so-precious-metal-friendly activity for hours (or days) at a time.

    model wearing a teal version of the ring on their ring finger
    Promising review: "Very practical ring. I can wear this ring without it getting in the way or even really noticing it. I wear it in the shower, doing dishes, whatever. I got the white one and so far (approx. one-month use) no discoloration, which I was worried about. I have an allergy to metal so this was a very good non-traditional solution for my wedding ring. (I still have my nice diamond ring to wear out when I dress up). I am usually a 4.75 or 5 ring size; I bought a size 4 and it did stretch slightly as other reviewers mentioned so now it fits like a glove. I was worried that it would feel too tight at first and it would freak me out if I couldn't get it off or it would cut off circulation. None of this happened. It was totally comfortable from day one. Very happy! Definitely recommend!" —WWoman6814

    Get it from Amazon for $21.24+ (available in sizes 4–9 and seven colors).

    4. A nearly silent fidget toy — it's small enough to slip discreetly into your pocket to help get you through work meetings, and quiet enough that no one will notice.

    Hand holding the toy; it has two rings joined together, and a bunch of small metal pieces that keep it together
    Promising review: "This is a great fidget gadget for anyone who needs to play with something to help focus, and not cause a lot of distraction for others while doing so! I bought it for my husband, who CANNOT be still for more than .04 seconds at a time, and will fidget with absolutely anything within reach. A lot of his makeshift "toys" were driving me up the wall with annoyance listening to the clicks, buzzes, whirring, etc...then I found this!!! It's nearly silent and satisfies his need to play with something. My sanity has been saved!" —Nikkisue

    Get it on Amazon for $15 (available in three colors).

    5. A reusable silicone zip bag because you can use it to pack snacks and sandwiches, steam veggies in the microwave, and even seal up sous vide (if you're fancy enough to cook like that).

    Bonus: they're totally dishwasher safe. (I have a couple myself and have used 'em for a couple of years. I run them through the top rack all the time!)

    Promising review: "I've tried a LOT of reusable bags as there are a lot of options out there all using a variety of materials. The fabric ones just get gross over time. The vinyl ones are hard to clean and aren't usually dishwasher safe. There are other silicone ones that need a separate rod to close them that you can easily lose. This one is the most simple and easy to use. No separate pieces to lose. Can withstand any temperature/microwave/dishwasher/whatever. And if they get gunky they are very easy to clean and I trust that they aren't hiding gross crumbs in any of the crevices." —Megan A.

    Get a sandwich-size bag on Amazon for $10.85 (available in five colors and multi-packs)

    6. A set of two magnetic glasses holders, so you can stop searching high and low every time you realize you need your reading glasses.

    Promising review: "I can't tell you how many reading glasses I've killed in the past few years, largely from jettisoning them from my breast pocket or hooking them awkwardly in my shirt collar. These clips are amazing. They're discreet enough that I don't look like a goon wearing one on my shirt all day, and when I hang my glasses from them I can tie my shoes without spilling them lens-first on the ground. What else can a fellow ask for?" —Phil Selman

    Get a set of two on Amazon for $19.99.

    7. A set of two miniature spatulas — they reach into even the deepest corners of makeup bottles and food jars so you can use every. last. bit. of product.

    Because be it artisanal mustard or a drugstore foundation, you paid good money for every ounce of that product! And yes, they actually work, like, really well — here's our Spatty review.

    Promising review: "So worth it! I'm so happy with it. You will definitely save money using this. I think about how much I could have saved if this was invented 30 years ago. I mostly use it for small makeup jars. I tested out the longer one on a 18oz lotion and it worked fine. Some reviews complain about not being able to get every curve and corner of their container. ..oh please.! You get so much more than you would without it." —Liz

    Get the set of two — one with a 6-inch handle, and another with a 12-inch handle (for different tasks!) — on Amazon for $9.99 (also available in green, pink, or grey on the Spatty Amazon store page).

    8. A packet of water bottle cleaning tablets that also scour out coffee pots, pressure cookers, and basically anything with stubborn stains that regular soap and water don't even come close to helping.

    All you do is fill your container with warm water, drop in a tablet (or two, if you're cleaning something bigger than a water bottle), wait half an hour, and rinse. Also, based on the reviews it seems to work best on metal or ceramic, and not so well on plastic.

    Promising review: "Be sure to use hot water; it seems to do a lot better job. The first time I used these on a Contigo travel mug I used room-temp water, and it just came out okay. For the next travel mug I used boiling water and the results were terrific. It looks new again. Then I used two cubes (and boiling water) in a large old pressure cooker that had become brown inside from years of making vegetable soups, and I'm amazed how clean it came out. That pressure cooker stain persisted throughout dozens of scrubbing sessions and dishwasher runs, so I figured the Bottle Bright wouldn't help either but it did." —MisterPlow

    Get a pack of 12 tablets on Amazon for $8 (available in three sizes)

    9. An acupressure back-and-body massager so you can get relief for the tension in your back (and shoulders, and feet, and legs) ~on demand~.

    Promising review: "I am always looking for new solutions to help my chronic pain, and I had a feeling when I saw the Q-Flex on Shark Tank that I needed one ASAP. I used to do acupressure with a massage therapist but had to stop for financial reasons, and this is a great way to get the same relief for a fraction of the price. This has been so helpful for relieving the tightness in my neck, back, and shoulders and I’m so glad I bought it. Honestly this has been the BEST. PURCHASE. EVER. I even got one for my dad for Christmas since he has shoulder issues also. I seriously wish I had just bought it the day I saw it!" —Amelia

    Get it on Amazon for $34.95.

    10. A box of heavy-duty grease-cutting cleaning wipes that you can keep in your garage to tackle all kinds of messes, no drippy soap and water required.

    They're especially great if you're a cyclist, apparently, for easy bike cleaning. You can get them in a box of individually-packed wipes, too, which make 'em easy to stick in your pocket or pack when you go on a ride. But they're useful for all sorts of other tasks, too!

    Promising review: "I recently switched to cycling for my work commute, which means bike maintenance. Regardless of how easy its been, it always results in at least some grease and dirt on my hands and I almost never could get completely clean. I just used these wipes about an hour ago after replacing a flat tire, and that one instance has compelled me to post this review. I used a single wipe and was able to completely clean up my hands and arms in less than five minutes. You couldn't even tell that I had been fiddling with my bike; no grease or grime remained. I highly recommend these! I will be carrying two of these individually packaged wipes in my bag with me whenever I'm on the bike considering how useful these would be if I had to do some roadside maintenance and had no way to clean up. Get these if you do any sort of work with your hands during which they may get some grease or grime on them." —V P

    Get a canister of 25 wipes from Amazon for $13.72 (available in a two-pack)

    11. A seat gap filler for when you're tired of accidentally dropping your phone down in the crack of no return for the two-thousandth-time in the past year.

    Amazon

    Because it fits over your car's seat belt holster, it moves along with your seat as you adjust it — which means you can stuff it in and forget about it, at least until it saves some popcorn from disappearing into the abyss.

    Promising review: "I have to admit, my expectations weren't very high. I thought it was more of a joke when my husband got this for me for Christmas. Little did I realize it would be one of my most favorite gadgets ever! I don't know if I realized just how many things went missing in my seat gap. It has really saved a lot of things from disappearing into that black hole. It was easy enough to fit into my car and it's soft! It's just like an extension of my seat, except it fits every curve of my seat! There really isn't another product that compares to this." —Tessa Forbes

    Get a pack of two on Amazon for $24.99.

    12. The Safety Nailer to give you the courage to actually use a nail and hammer. It has magnets to hold the nail or screw in place, two elastic loops to make the gadget easy for you to hold, and of course the plastic shielding to protect your fingers.

    Promising review: "I have this and the finish nail size and they are both great! I have nerve pain in my hands and The Safety Nailer removes any chance of me banging my fingers with a hammer. What a relief!! It’s great for those of us who are not as dexterous as we once were. One of the best construction gadgets I’ve ever purchased." —w4shep

    Get them from Amazon for $9.99+ (availabe in three sizes)

    13. The Oogie Bear nose and ear gadget that makes it (relatively) easy and painless for you to clear your baby's boogers and earwax without going too far in, thanks to the cute little bear head shape.

    Amazon

    You still have to be gentle, of course, and not push too hard or you will go too far. But the bear head makes a great little guide!

    Promising review: "This thing is amazing, it works very well for us. Good length and it's soft/firm. I was able to gently scoop my four-month-old's ear wax and pick out her sticky crusty boogers. She enjoys being clean so she sat/laid down very still for us. I would definitely buy this for a baby shower gift and definitely recommend to anyone. " —P.T.

    Get it on Amazon for $12.95+ (available in two styles). 

    14. A silicone ~Frywall~ that fits snugly in your skillets and sauté pans so you can cook all kinds of food in oil without coating your entire stovetop — and the rest of the kitchen — in a fine mist of sticky oil that smells like whatever you cooked.

    Promising review: "Depending on how hot and greasy the food I'm cooking happens to be, there is still some splatter but very minor compared to either cooking without a cover, or having the pan covered and not wanting to take the cover off and expose my stove to the excess splatter on the cover and while uncovered. Face it, it's not perfect; the product would have to be over two feet tall to stop all the splatter, then you couldn't get utensils down to the food! But as long as you don't over-oil the pan, and don't heat it too hot, this product will make your life a lot easier and be one of the best $21 purchases a cook could make — far better than a grease screen. Cleanup is easy: just use a soapy sponge to wipe it down, or put it in the dishwasher." —Gordy J

    Get the medium size for 10-inch pans on Amazon for $21.95+ (available in four colors)

    15. A memory foam neck pillow with a hoodie-like hood attached because sometimes it's easier to doze of on an airplane or bus if you can just block out the rest of the world.

    It does look a little goofy, but you and your well-rested self will have the last laugh!

    Promising review: "Comfortable neck pillow. Great for air travel, the hoodie is very easy to adjust over your face, it helps me block out the unwanted light and overall sights on the plane! I also use when riding as a passenger in a car to get a quick nap in. The memory foam is quite comfortable." —TK

    Get it on Amazon for $39.99 (available in three colors).

    16. A Squatty Potty toilet stool to help make pooping easier and faster because it aligns everything in a supposedly more natural way.

    Amazon

    Several BuzzFeeders own and love these — read one person's review.

    Promising reviews: "Per my husband: 'First time I used mine I was like, 'there's no way the last 3 inches of that poop would have come out without the Squatty Potty.'" —m2

    "Unbelievable that I've been performing a basic bodily function incorrectly my entire life. This is a wonderful product that is well worth the money. It allows one to adopt a natural, healthy position without giving up a western style toilet. You just have to use it to truly appreciate it." —Amazon Customer

    Get it the 7-inch high stool (for new squatters) for $24.99 or the 9-inch-high stool (for ~advanced~ squatters) for $29.99 on Amazon — or see all the color and size options available on Amazon on their store page.

    17. A tube of Nerdwax to keep your glasses firmly in place on your face, so you can stop pushing them up every time they slip a little.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "This product is a lifesaver for me in helping to keep my glasses on. I work outside on trailers all day and before using this my glasses would fall off consistently when I had to spend any amount of time looking down. Putting this on in the morning and then at lunch helps to keep my glasses on my face. Only downfall is that with having plastic frames the nose pad area has to be really clean of oil and debris of the wax will not stick well." —dragon4785

    Get a tube on Amazon for $9.99.

    18. Some stretchy elastic shoe laces so you can turn any lace-up pair of shoes into slip-ons but still have your shoes look like....any other ordinary pair of shoes.

    amazon.com

    Pregnant reviewers love these too, so their regular shoes can easily slip on! 

    Promising review: "I've used other brands of stretch laces over the years for triathlon, everyday running shoes, kids' shoes, etc. Their design included intrusive plastic components. The Original Stretchlace look like ordinary shoelaces, but turn shoes into perfectly laced slip-ons. I'm particular about the fit of my running shoes (fussy feet) so the ability to lace them up just the way I like ONCE then forget about them is so convenient! The fit is secure after several 10+ mile runs. Ordering more for my family's athletic and casual shoes." —MIslander

    Get them from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in 14 colors, 9 lengths, and in round laces here). 

    19. Cincha travel belt because it's SUCH a pain when your tote or backpack continuously slides off the top of your roller bag at the airport — and even more of a pain to carry that heavy tote on your shoulder. This buckles your tote securely to the handle, and comes in a bunch of cute designs so it won't cramp your style. 

    a white tote bag attached to a beige rolling suitcase using a black and white travel belt
    Cincha Travel

    It adjusts up to 38 inches, so it works with most bags. My mom has one of these she's used several times and loves it!

    Cincha Travel is a Black-owned, California-based small business that makes these cool belts — and they donate 100 airline miles for every purchase to reconnect migrant families. 

    Promising review: "This is such a useful little item!! Stylish, too! I gave them to my whole family for Christmas and they are a huge hit. I will never travel without it again!" —Joanne

    Get it from Cincha Travel for $39.99 (available in 21 colors and designs).

    20. A whole-grain, protein-packed pancake and waffle mix that you can use in all sorts of recipes as a substitute for white flour.

    Kodiak Cakes

    Promising review: "Whole grain never tasted so good! I’ve been a fan of Kodiak Cakes for years and usually opt for the chocolate pancakes but this time, I got the buttermilk. There is no way you’d be able to tell these are so good for you because they taste that amazing. Better than pancakes made with enriched flour. I use Almond milk and egg for mixing and it’s heaven in a box. I can't say enough about this amazing product." —I.R.

    Get six boxes of the buttermilk flapjack mix on Amazon for $31.73+ (also available in eight other flavors and five sizes).

    21. Two bottles of a natural all-purpose cleaner perfect for anyone who's sensitive to scents or harsh ingredients in regular cleaners.

    Promising review: "I was looking for a safe natural product that didn't have any ingredients requiring a hazardous waste disposal label. A lot of so-called 'natural' cleaners have ingredients that need an EPA use-and-disposal label. This doesn't. It is strong enough to really go through grease and grime like a clear organic tornado. I haven't found anything that can't be cleaned with it yet. Plus it's odor free. I feel comfortable spraying it in places where pets, children or myself in bare feet might absorb it by stepping in the residue. It's hard to get excited over cleaning spray but this deserves a level of excitement in my home." —Mark O.

    Get the two bottles on Amazon for $19.86 (available in four sizes and three scents).

    22. Reusable, washable towels made from bamboo to reduce your reliance on single-use paper towels and help the world's landfills — and your wallet — breathe a sigh of relief.

    Amazon

    Don't get me wrong, these won't replace *every* use for a paper towel. And yeah, you could just upcycle some old cotton tees into cleaning rags to serve a similar purpose. But if thinking about tackling that DIY project makes you sigh or shudder, Bambooee are here for ya. Note that some people have issues with mold: to make sure yours don't mold, never put them in a box or bag when they're wet! They're machine washable up to 100 times, but need to be air dried.

    Promising review: "Used several sheets. They do make awesome dishtowels. Been using one for over a week and it still works great. I like the idea that you can toss and just start a new one. I have scrubbed off stove top, oven wipe down, spills on the floor...and it just washes up clean and fresh. You get A LOT of use per towel!! I would suggest putting a receptacle (other than trash) near the roll, so if a kid uses one, they know NOT to toss it in the trash like a normal paper towel. They do machine wash and dry just fine! Otherwise, they fit your paper towel roll perfectly. Then you can fold the washed ones and keep with your kitchen towels/wash rags." —HG Timmons

    Get a roll of 30 towels on Amazon for $9.99.

    23. Pop-up cards that don't just say just the right thing — they're basically a little gift in and of themselves.

    Promising review: "The cards are ingenious, gorgeous, and of a quality rarely matched in the consumer world. On top of that, the people tending this enterprise are delightful, warm, and make you feel like they care about you as someone far more important than just a person with money to spend. They treat you like someone in search of a thoughtful way to embrace a loved one and are pleased and eager to help. With so much clutter and animus loose in our culture, it was a great treasure to find this small gem of affection." —VerbRiver

    Get the Hummingbird card for $9.10 (available in 15 styles).

    24. Single-serve Vietnamese pour-over latte packs so you can enjoy a cup of delicious, fancy coffee without paying big bucks at the store, but also don't have to put together some contraption every time you want a delicious caffeinated treat.

    A number of reviewers talk about how they bring this on vacation because they don't like hotel coffee!

    Promising review: "If you love coffee and are not a fan of artificial flavors, you will love this coffee. I first had this on vacation and I was hooked. The vanilla offers a very subtle sweetness that tastes like a hint of real vanilla — not the artificial tasting vanilla that you find with cheaper coffees. This is a little on the pricey side, so I have been savoring my last box and enjoying only on special days. Copper Cow Pour Over is a coffee experience, and I highly recommend it. Great gift idea, too." —Lightfoot2014

    Get a pack of eight pouches from Amazon for $24 (about $3/cup; available in five flavors)

    25. And a box of Third Wave Water capsules that'll do wonders no matter how you make your coffee: they're composed of particular minerals that enhance your standard tap water in a way that makes your morning brew go down noticeably more smoothly.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "If you have a reverse osmosis system this is essential for coffee. I love RO water for just drinking, however for coffee, mixing this in gives a very robust, aromatic coffee. The first cups I made with RO water tasted very bland/flat, nearly like nothing at all. This with dark roast tastes better than most cups I get at places that make you pay $4 for a cup." —J. Press

    Get a box of 12 capsules (which makes 12 gallons of water) on Amazon for $15.30+ (available in light roast and espresso).

    26. A ramen cooker because sometimes you just want to enjoy a hot, cheap, and delicious meal fast, with the most minimal dishes possible.

    It also perfectly fits an unopened package of Ramen and protects it in your bag as you travel to work!

    Promising review: "This product is simply magnificent! Ordered after seeing it on Shark Tank and so glad I did! First put your noodles in the basket with the sauce. Place the water to the fill line and microwave for five minutes. Then ramen noodles galore begins!!! Perfect every time! Had these two units for over five years and still works great! Looks excellent too! I would HIGHLY recommend this Rapid Ramen Cooker too everyone!" —TopSella

    Get it on Amazon for $9.99.

    27. A pack of two gift wrap cutters so you can get perfectly straight lines every time, and *so much* faster than with scissors. The open cylinders slide over the roll of paper, with a sharp blade that cuts precisely where the paper comes off the roll.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "This item is super easy to use and cuts well every time. I've used it five times already and it works perfectly. It's such a great time saver and I've even come back to buy more for other friends as a cute little gift. This little helper makes me actually enjoy wrapping presents!! Everyone should have one of these Little Elves!" —Cathy Bitner

    Get a pack of two on Amazon for $13.99.

    28. tiny dinosaur beginner crochet kit because it makes learning a new hobby skill super simple and adorable (just look at how CUTE it is!!), and you get a wee little creature companion for your effort. 

    The Woobles

    They're made by an Asian-owned small business that has made DIY amigurumi — that's what these handmade yarn creatures are called — super simple and accessible. 

    The kit includes everything you need to have success, and you can always get extra email support too: yarn, stuffing, plastic eyes, an already-started piece of crochet material, a stitch marker, a needle, a PDF pattern download, a carrying bag, and an optional crochet hook

    My colleague Katy Herman loves these kits; here's what she says about them:

    "After writing about this awesome biz many times, I was finally influenced to try them for myself — which is a huge vote of confidence for anyone who knows me, considering I am very lazy, not particularly artistically inclined, and my "hobbies" primarily rhyme with Schmetflix. However, I have now made four Woobles and purchased several more! The videos are suuuuper detailed so like they promise, anyone can learn to crochet with them. Once you get the hang of it, it's so soothing and hard to stop, and it becomes — get this — a great thing to do with your hands while watching said Schmetflix! And of course, the finished products are so, so cute and great to keep for yourself or give as gifts. I made the rainbow version of this dino for my boyfriend and it honestly might be the cutest one I've ever made. The spikes and arms were really fun to do, too!"

    Promising review: "Fred was the first thing I ever crocheted. I decided to give Woobles a try after my daughter made several Woobles animals. It was very easy to get started and the videos were very easy to follow. I’m so happy with Fred and plan on making him a tiny birthday hat and gifting him to my 3-year-old for his birthday." —Tiffany Z.

    Get it from The Woobles for $25+ (available with or without a crochet hook). Find more animals here.

    29. A snug-fit undershirt for anyone who's usually pretty sweaty — it has built-in padding that soaks up your sweat before it forms a ring on your dress shirt.

    Promising review: "I sweat through shirts on the 15-minute drive to work. Within minutes a perfectly dry shirt turns into a swampy oasis. A very unpleasant situation indeed. If this sounds like you, you MUST get this undershirt. Either keep holding your arms tightly against your body during important meetings and awkwardly moving around without lifting your arms up to hide the giant 8–10" diameter soak spots you now have growing on your sides... Or have a perfectly dry shirt all day long without having to uncomfortably hide your sweaty pits from everyone. Might sound like an overstatement, but it's literally changed my professional life and made me far more confident during my day to day activities. Totally worth the 30 bucks." —B. Ramlow

    Get one on Amazon for $38.99 (available in men's sizes XS–3XL and four colors; for women's sizes and more styles, see their Amazon store page).

    30. A collapsible pizza-shaped storage container perfect for saving space in the fridge — no more making room for a whole pizza box just to keep five slices — all while keeping your pepperoni slice fresher than wrapping in foil would. Adjust it to one of three heights, too, for more space-saving goodness.

    The Perfect Pizza Pack / instagram.com

    And it's more reusable than foil! It also comes with five little slice-shaped plates, which you can stack in the container when you put your 'za away. Then when it's time to eat those leftovers, put the whole container in the microwave to reheat it all at once! 

    Promising review: "I've been using the same pizza slice storage boxes for years. They took up a lot of room in kitchen cabinet and didn't always stay tightly closed. I saw this product on Shark Tank and *really* wanted to try it! I prefer to reheat pizza in a toaster oven instead of a microwave, so I will never use the plates as anything but separators. With that said, I like this a lot, it takes up less room (whether in the refrigerator or in cabinet) and works nicely." —S. D. Bower

    Get it on Amazon for $25 (available in eight colors and various multi-packs). 

    31. Burlap & Barrel spices like Royal Cinnamon — the brand ethically sources unique varieties of spices directly from farmer cooperatives and small farms and works to help the farmers themselves maximize their earnings. The result? Distinctive, delicious spices ready to pack your food with flavor.

    Amazon

    Promising reviews: "Incredible. So THIS is what cinnamon is supposed to taste like! Wow. I can’t get enough of this stuff. Amazing on everything — lovely depth of flavor with zero bitterness. I had no idea cinnamon could be this good. I sprinkle it on fresh apples and use it in my homemade granola. I need to find more cinnamon recipes! Soooo good!!!" —au-printemps

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in two sizes and a gift set). 

    32. A bottle-emptying kit because it will let you get every penny's worth of product out of your favorite shampoos, lotions, and even food products like honey or that gourmet salad dressing you can't get enough of.

    The kit comes with six adapters (to make them fit a variety of bottle neck sizes) and six of the purple dispensing stands.

    Promising review: "This is such a great tool for using up every last bit of product and reducing waste. We used this on a bottle of lotion that we thought was empty but got nearly six more months out of it when we put this on, we were shocked. I use this for my shampoo and anything else that I can think of." —Felishia Rae

    Get the kit on Amazon for $9.87+ (available in three sizes).

    33. Some Neuro Gum, which contain 40 mg of green tea caffeine — about half a cup of coffee's worth, meaning it'll help give you the smooth boost you need through the afternoon without leaving you tossing and turning when it's time for bed.

    Kayla, a former editor here on the Shopping team, loves the gum — here's some of what she had to say in her Neuro Gum review! "It’s great to chew throughout the afternoon without having to worry about it keeping you up at night. It also ha L-theanine, which is the main amino acid in green tea, so you get a natural energy boost without all the sugars that you’d find in energy drinks. THIS MEANS NO JITTERS. NO CRASHING. Just a good’ ol boost of energy. Around 2 p.m., I pop a piece in (I looove the cinnamon flavor) and I have an instant energy boost."

    Promising review (for the mints): "I am currently in law school so these mints are an awesome alternative to drinking copious amounts of coffee. They have a strong but delicious flavor and provide a little jolt of energy (nothing too crazy) that help me get through the day. I would highly recommend these mints to someone who, like me, needs a little bit of pep in their step but doesn't want to drink too much coffee." —Daniella Crivello

    Get it on Amazon for $35.10

    34. The Cut Buddy because it makes it incredibly simple to get a perfectly curved, straight, or angled line for your head or beard right at home. It has six different sides so you can create dozens of different shapes or angles!

    Promising review: "This thing is freaking awesome!!! So I am NOT a barber, but I have over the years almost perfected a fade on my husband. The only thing I couldn’t do perfectly was point his sideburns, he has a very specific way that he likes it and when I tried it just fell short. I saw this product on Shark Tank again (as an update) and decided to give it a whirl for only $8 what do I have to lose right? Well I used it for the first time and he got the best haircut to date. The sideburns look great, but also I used all the angles all over his head and it made it so seamless and easy to cut all along every edge. Pics are after first use, so I feel I will get better with using it with time (I also accidentally cut his top with a 3, not a 2 so his cut will look even better next time) but I highly suggest this to anyone who cuts men’s hair be it in the home or at the barber's. I should also mention that HE is super pleased with how it looks. I can’t speak for using it on a beard yet but we are both so pleased with this product, seriously, buy it! I" —Laurie Higgins

    Get it from Amazon for $9.94+ (available in two styles).

    35. And a Beard King trimmings catcher that'll make cleaning up after shaving (your face, at least) SO MUCH easier. Just carefully grab the edges off the mirror — they secure there with suction cups — and take the whole thing over to the trash can.