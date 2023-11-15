38 Gift Ideas People Told Us Are Completely, Entirely Worth It After Getting Them From Our Posts

We asked the BuzzFeed Community (and asked 'em again!) to tell us about the best gifts they've bought from our posts — plus pulled any recommendations they made in the comments of other gift guides — and here are their responses!
1. One of those cuddly-looking teddy bear coats they can throw over basically any outfit to make it instantly adorable. And if that's not enough, it's just really. darn. soft. and. cozy.
"I love this slouchy brown coat. If anything, it can get too hot. Good quality for the price for sure! I would definitely size up." —meow, commenting on Best Gifts Under $50 2021 (Here's the 2023 version!)
Reviewers generally agree with our reader that sizing up's the way to go!
Get it from Amazon for $48.99+ (available in women's sizes S–3XL, 3 styles, and up to 12 colors).
2. The Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza card game for anyone who loves family or roommate game nights, especially ones that have a dose of high-energy, adorably illustrated easy fun.
You deal all the cards out to your two to four players, and everyone keeps their mini-deck face down. Everyone takes a turn putting a card down in the middle of the table, saying one of the words "taco," "cat," "goat," "cheese," and "pizza," in that order. If the picture on your card matches the word that's said, everyone slaps their hand on the card in a pile as quickly as possible. The last person on the pile has to take the stack and add 'em to their cards, and whoever runs out of cards first wins!
"Taco cat goat cheese pizza had my eight-year-old laughing so hard he fell out of his chair. Great game!" —marisasbuzz, from the Best Gifts For 10-Year-Olds
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
3. The Dash rapid egg cooker so their breakfasts become instantly easier and more delicious, without taking much more effort than pouring a standard bowl of cereal. It makes tasty omelets plus hard-boiled, poached, and scrambled eggs in a jiffy with minimal dishes!
"My extended family does a $30-cap white elephant amongst 'the kids' even though we’re all well into our 20s and 30s. Last year there was a BuzzFeed post about practical gifts. I bought a Dash rapid egg cooker and a pitcher with a filter used for making cold brew. They were a hit in the gift exchange and I’m normally a terrible gifter. Thank you, BuzzFeed. I’ve been perusing your gift posts again this year and have already found some good items!" —kated4c3601caf
Of course all the nonelectric parts are top-rack dishwasher safe, which means cleanup's just as low-effort as cooking.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in eight colors).
4. And the easy-to-use cold brew maker they also mention in their recommendation, because it will complete the breakfast theme gift exchange gift, thanks to the fact that it transforms regular old ground coffee into delicious iced coffee concentrate overnight.
"I bought myself the Takeya cold brew maker. I’m obsessed with iced coffee and I used to go to Dunkin' every day. Now due to the pandemic that’s no longer possible so I bought the cold brew maker. This thing is amazing, at night I put ground coffee in the filter and add water and stick it in the fridge. In the morning I have fresh iced cold coffee. I got the small size which lasts me about 3–4 days. Even when quarantine is over I’m going to stop going to Dunkin to save money and keep using the cold-brew maker." —clarabasyurt
One reviewer mentions that they made a mark on the outside for the water height, and now don't even have to bother with measuring.
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors).
My BuzzFeed colleague Maitland uses this and loves it; read her full Takeya cold brew maker review.
5. Or some single-serve Vietnamese pour-over coffee packs so they can enjoy a cup of delicious, fancy coffee without paying big bucks at the store, but also don't have to put together some contraption every time they want a caffeinated treat.
"The Vietnamese pour-over is one of my favorite things. I recommend the lavender ones." —rickm16, from this 2021 roundup of Shark Tank products (Here's an updated version!)
A number of reviewers talk about how they bring this on vacation because they don't like hotel coffee!
Get a pack of 8 from Amazon for $24 (about $3/cup; available in classic, salted caramel, lavender, churro, and vanilla flavors).
6. A dimmable sad duck night-light if they appreciate the silly things in life. It can be their constant workday companion both on days when they feel kinda like it does, and on days where they can take consolation in the fact that they're at least doing better than it is.
"I have it, it's an amazing cute lamp." —Just Slay, from this roundup of No-Fail Gifts 2023
It features several brightness options and gives off a cozy yellow glow! Reviewers also say its legs are delightfully floppy.
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available also as, chick, dog, or pear).
7. A pack of 16 hydrating sheet masks with over 1,200 positive reviews — it's the closest you can get to giving them the gift of soft and glowing skin.
"So many!! The 16 combo pack of face masks..." —adifunsize
My BuzzFeed colleague Sam has also tried these masks and loves them! In her Dermal Korea Collagen Essence Sheet Mask Review she says that, despite her normally sensitive skin, "these face masks have ZERO negative effects and they actually have POSITIVE effects! They hydrate my skin and leave it feeling firmer."
Get the pack from Amazon for $11.99.
8. A talking Darth Vader light Clapper that will basically let them live their dream of using the Force several times a day, even if it's just to switch on their bedside lamp.
When you clap it on, he says, "The Force is strong with this one." And when you clap it off, he says, "You underestimate the power of the Dark Side."
Get it from Amazon for $29.62+ (also available as C-3PO, Hans Solo in Carbonite, The Child from The Mandalorian, or Bob Ross).
9. And two pairs of light-up chopsticks for epic battles over the last delicious bites of their favorite dinners.
"I actually did get my sister lightsaber chopsticks! I'm the bigger Star Wars geek in the family but she loved them because they were delightfully nerdy and they actually light up." —Padawan Ryan, from the comments on 2020's Gifts You Don't Have To Worry About Them Getting From Someone Else (here's the 2023 version!)
Note that they're not dishwasher safe!
Get them from Amazon for $12.95.
10. An incredibly comfy memory foam seat cushion to support their tailbone and behind as they work, drive, game, pay bills, or just tuck in for a few hours of good eating and hanging out with the family.
"I have this seat cushion and it is amazing. I bought it April of last year when we started working from home and it is a true lifesaver. I never get any pain or fatigue from sitting for so long. One of my best quarantine purchases for sure." —Aliasmjm, from Gifts Everyone Will Want In 2021
Get it from Amazon for $49.95+ (available in five colors). You can also get a great matching footrest and lubmbar support cushion.
11. A circular blanket that looks like a tortilla because what's a warmer or more cuddly way to pass the cold winter months than snuggling up like a burrito?? I truly do not know.
Well, reviewers do say it's a relatively lightweight blanket so please don't try to walk through a blizzard in it — they also say it's incredibly soft to the touch and perfect for using on the couch at home! Oh and of course it's safe for machine wash and dry.
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in four sizes — the ones shown above are the 80-inch size, which is $36.99 — and also as a pizza, waffle, or chocolate chip cookie).
12. A heated eye massager featuring five decadent massage modes *and* built-in Bluetooth headphones that'll help them get some quality spa-like relaxation time everyday on their couch. Reviewers say it can help with headaches, migraines, and de-stressing.
"I have that eye massager thing and it’s awesome! I listen to podcasts or music or whatever on there and I run a cycle of it. I love it. It’s so great for sinus headaches too." —OGsassytaco
The brand recommends against using it if they've had an eye operation, retina condition, cataracts, or glaucoma.
Read more about how temperature therapy can help with migraine prevention at Mayo Clinic.
Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (available in three colors).
13. The Comfy, a reversible blanket-slash-sweatshirt that's perfect for pretty much anyone who likes to lounge around under a blanket, but wishes the blanket followed them everywhere they went.
It's designed to be big enough that it covers you up completely, if you tuck your feet under you on the couch, and of course it's machine washable and dryable.
"The Comfy is amazing. My boyfriend got it for me last year. I freaking love it and so do my doggos." —saraelizaa21, in a comment on The Best Gifts From Shark Tank 2019
"I have the Comfy and I can’t even begin to explain how much I love that thing. It’s absolutely enormous! It’s the warmest and coziest thing I’ve ever owned. You can have my Comfy when you peel it off my cold dead body!!" —Allcreaturesgreatandsmall, in a comment on the same Shark Tank post
Kayla Boyd, an editor here at BuzzFeed, also owns this and can't get enough: "I LOVE this thing. It allows you to literally wrap yourself in a blanket, but still be able to use your hands, without your poor arm suffering in the cold breeze. I wear this while working from home, watching Netflix, and while taking naps. It's so comfy that there have been times I don't want to take it off when I have to run to the store — the only reason I do is because I don't want it to get dirty. I can't imagine one person who wouldn't be happy to have this wonderful bundle of coziness."
Get it from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in 24 colors) or from Zappos for $59.99 (available in four colors).
14. A pretty bamboo version of the Squatty Potty toilet stool (yup!) so you can both have a good laugh when they unwrap it, and the next time they go they can genuinely see the benefits of how it aligns everything in a natural way to make pooping easier and faster.
"The Squatty Potty! It’s changed my bathroom behaviors and changed my life." —meganu4054077c8
We also know it makes a difference because several BuzzFeeders own and love these — read our Squatty Potty review for more. This bamboo version conveniently flips between being 7" high (best for new squatters) and 9" high (for advanced squatters).
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
They also make a 7-inch clear or frosted acrylic version for $66.76+. The original 7-inch high stool and 9-inch-high stool are great too!