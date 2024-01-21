29 Flight Attendant Approved Travel Products You'll Wish You'd Known About Sooner

We asked flight attendants in the BuzzFeed Community to tell us about all the best travel products, and here are their recommendations!
1. A collapsible, refillable, leakproof water bottle that won't take up a ton of room in your bag when you don't need it (like when you're going through security) but expands to hold a full 25 ounces that you can fill at a water fountain. TBH, pretty much every flight attendant who commented mentioned a refillable water bottle, because it's true that flying seriously dehydrates you!
2. Or a water bottle with a filter so you can fill your bottle at pretty much any sink or water fountain and KNOW that it's going to taste delicious, not funky or chlorine-y.
3. A resealable travel-size pack of antibacterial wipes because planes and airports can get germy, and these can wipe up a tray table and your hands before you eat, potentially saving you from someone else's cold.
4. A tube of Weleda Skin Food, which is an ultrarich, plant-based moisturizer that helps combat the dry skin that goes along with all the dehydration flying brings.
5. And for those extra-long flights, a pack of sheet masks to help give your skin an extra boost of serious moisture and hydration.
6. A mini-steamer to quickly coax all the wrinkles out of your clothes, no ironing board required — even if your clothes have been stuffed into packing cubes for just so. many. hours.
7. A little collapsible travel kettle and a French press travel mug because hotel coffee is decidedly not tasty most of the time, and this lets you genuinely enjoy your morning caffeine boost.
8. A black sweater that you can rely on to keep you cozy pretty much however you happen to be dressed so you can pack light and stay warm every time the plane, hotel, museum, or restaurant is just a tad too chilly.
9. An Add-a-Lock, which will give you a little extra peace of mind (without taking up much space in your luggage), especially if you end up staying somewhere with a wobbly security chain.
10. A pair of compression socks — if your feet, ankles, or legs usually swell or ache when you have a long flight, these just might help prevent it next time.
11. Some silicone earplugs so you can completely avoid that terrible discomfort during landing and block out a bunch of the background noise without completely muting everything around you.
12. A portable safe because besides being excellent for securing your priciest possessions (at least, those you'd bring to the beach) while you're visiting the seashore, it'll come in handy in hotel rooms without a safe. Or could even function as a smaller secondary safe, depending on how much room your hotel room's safe has!
My BuzzFeed colleague Elizabeth Lilly owns this, and says:
"Like most people (I hope?), I’m always a little iffy about taking a dip in the water at the beach and leaving my wallet and phone on the beach. So when I booked a 2.5-week Europe trip with LOTS of beaching involved, I bought one of these Master Lock safes that I’ve put in several stories. It was a bit bulky in my suitcase, but I left it unlocked and put some stuff in there so it wasn’t just dead space. It came in handy at a number of beach clubs, where my friend and I stashed our credit cards, cash, and case-less phones while we frolicked in the sea. Despite lots of people milling about our umbrella while we had our fun, we felt our stuff was completely safe and could concentrate on *just* having fun."
Promising review: "I'm a flight attendant and really recommend this! It's amazing to keep your things safe!" —Britany G
Get it from Amazon for $23.98+ (available in three colors).
13. A perfectly clear reusable bag designed specifically for packing all your carry on liquids under three ounces so security's a breeze. It'll be both much more durable *and* at least a little bigger than that one beat-up Ziploc you've used for going on three years now!
14. Or a TSA-friendly toiletries set because sometimes, you DON'T want to use the hotel's free soap and shampoo, especially when you have a very specific routine you don't want to give up while you're away from home. Why even risk a breakout when it's so simple and cheap to bring your favorite face wash you know is the only one your skin likes?? Oh, and the silicone makes it super simple to fill, squeeze out, clean, and refill later.
My BuzzFeed colleague Elizabeth Lilly swears by these, and says: "I own and love this set! it includes the zippered bag, four soft silicone bottles with leakproof caps, three compact jars, an two toothbrush caps. I've used this set on more than five trips and and for trips when I don't require body wash or shampoo (like to visit my parents) I use the extra room in the bag to shove in all my beauty products and daily contacts. Plus! It comes with labels that stay on the containers really well despite my thoroughly washing these containers between trips. I bought this set in spring 2019 and have, admittedly, lost a container or two. But the ones that I've held onto over dozens of trips have all held up well!"
Promising review: "If it wasn’t for me forgetting them in the hotels, I wouldn’t have to buy more. This is my third set and I love these things! I’m a flight attendant and these are easy to fill, use, and pack!" —Raena Hill
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in 16 variations).
15. A lightweight, compact, and high-speed portable charger. Your phone takes SO much stress out of travel — between providing entertainment, helping you find a good restaurant to try, and guiding you from A to B — and this will keep your battery out of the red.
16. A Velcro-powered Trtl travel pillow that you can easily adjust into the *perfect* position to help stop your head from doing that painful slow bobbing nod as you try to somehow sleep while sitting up.
17. A weighted sleep mask so you can block out even the tiniest bit of light from your seat mate's overhead light, and get a little bit better sleep even in generally uncomfortable circumstances. Plus the weight could help you destress, like a tiny weighted blanket!
18. A trifold travel wallet big enough to hold your phone, credit cards and cash, passport, boarding pass, and whatever other travel documents you need, all while keeping them easy to access at your fingertips, ready to pull out the very moment they're needed.
It comes with *deep breath*: a passport pocket, a boarding pass compartment, three credit card slots, an ID slot, a slim card pouch, a slim pocket, a ticket slot, a cellphone pouch, a coin zippered pocket, a key holder, and a pen holder.
Promising review: "OMG I totally love this! First of all, it’s such a pretty pastel pink color and pink is my favorite color. The quality is also so lovely with all the right amount of pockets to store my IDs and passport and other relevant documents. I’m a flight attendant so this is the perfect size of travel wallet for me. This definitely exceeded my expectations!" —Pravena Jay
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in 36 colors).
19. An Amazon Fire TV Stick — it's especially useful if you travel regularly, because all you need is an HDMI port to turn any room's TV into your personalized smartTV.
20. And of course a Kindle Paperwhite because it lets you carry dozens of books with you at once but weighs just a little over 6 ounces — *and* can 100% handle it if you want to take it in the bath with you.
21. A pair of Clarks heels so you can look plenty professional but still stay comfortable on any business trips...even if you have to stand in a long line when you get to the airport and an even longer line at security.
22. A hydrating skin mist to help your skin hold on to moisture through long layovers — and to give yourself a moment where you can feel super fresh and maybe even relaxed.
23. A reusable, lipstick-sized travel perfume atomizer so you don't have to carefully wrap up your prized fragrance bottle in layers and layers of clothes, hoping it doesn't break mid-flight, OR spend $ on a travel-size version. Bonus: it'll weigh less in your suitcase, too!
My BuzzFeed colleague Elizabeth Lilly uses these all the time, and says:
"^ That's me pumping my signature perfume into one of these travel atomizers I've been using for about a year. As the reviewer down below mentions, it's great to just throw in your purse on the reg for a fragrance re-up throughout the day. As you can see, it's about the size of my thumb and therefore takes up very little room. Plus! It's smaller than most rollerball travel fragrances you can pick up. This first one is working so well, that I just have the other three in storage. But if this one bites the dust this summer during travels, I'll be OK about digging into my stores to use one of the remaining three...especially at this price point."
Promising review: "Perfect scent options for a flight attendant! These are perfect for travel and putting in your purse. You can put different scents and the little bottles hold up well. You don’t need the tiny funnel. Just remember which scent you put where! Definitely recommend." —Britney
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $8.99.