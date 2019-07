Promising reviews: "Great game for two and for small parties!! I would compare this to Password or other word guessing games. The hardest part was not making eye contact or saying anything that gives it away when you are giving or guessing clues." —FlipFlopsForever

"This game is fantastic — a great party game or two player game. Reasons why this game is brilliant: A. you have so many words that have double meanings. B. all cards are double sided so you have tons of games. C. you will never memorize the modular board, because it all depends on the words and the way you turn the board. D. you can time, or chose to ignore the time aspect. Sometimes it can be difficult to think of clues! My brother introduced this game to me, and now every member of my family owns it. It is challenging and enjoyable, and a great game for word smiths!"" —JSweg

"Once you start playing POOF it is easy and fast to learn. Played it with my family this last weekend and we ended up playing for HOURS because everyone was having so much fun trying to be all sneaky and smart. Also you should buy the cooperative version also. Worth the extra money. That way you and your loved one can have some extra co-op practice and WIN when groups come over." —adaley4