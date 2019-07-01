Promising reviews: "My family wasn't too sure about this game when I showed it to them but they quickly changed their mind. Soon they were recruiting players in from other rooms! The last thing said at Thanksgiving is that everyone is playing on Christmas! Very fun. Even the little ones can play and I believe they would learn some good thinking skills while they do. And with all the options, I can't imagine you'd ever play the same game twice." —Lyndsey

"BUY THIS GAME RIGHT NOW AND OPEN ASAP! I’m in college suggested we try it out for at least one round. One round turned into eight and we were up til 2 a.m. playing! It is especially funny playing with people who you know really well or when people on both teams are all talking at once because it can let you come up with some really random codenames!" —Cire