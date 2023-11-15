Skip To Content
    28 Cheap Things That'll Help Your Entire Home Look Fancier Than It Really Is

    "Cheap" means *actually* cheap: Every single thing on this list is gorgeous and under $40. Most of it's even less than that.

    1. A plush, velvety blanket to layer on top to keep your fall and winter nights cozy and luxe like a suite in a high-end Vegas hotel.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Of course, it's machine washable.

    Promising review: "This blanket has quickly become a favorite in my household, providing unmatched comfort and superior quality. From the moment I laid my hands on the blanket, I could feel the softness and luxurious texture. It's incredibly plush, making it the perfect companion for cozy nights on the couch or peaceful slumbers on the bed. The microfiber fabric feels velvety smooth against the skin, and its lightweight design is perfect for year-round use. Despite its softness, the blanket is also remarkably durable and shows no signs of wear even after multiple uses and washes." —Dan Ritcher

    Get it on Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two throw sizes, sizes twin–king, and in 36 colors).

    2. A 78" roll of marble contact paper you can carefully apply to basically almost anything — countertops, old bar carts, fireplace tiles, Ikea coffee tables, dollar store trays, and so much more — to give it a dazzling new finish.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    If you plan to do a big project with this, follow the advice of multiple reviewers and watch YouTube videos on how to apply it neatly, and how to do the corners.

    Promising review: "Love!!! I saw on Pinterest about someone doing their kitchen counter so I bought a few rolls and hoped for the best. It's been months and it's still holding up! Didn't have the money for new counter tops so I was hopeful this would look semi good. I'm so impressed and no one has noticed it's not real. It was easy to apply. Bubbles can be hard to get out but the design hides it. I cut the corners at angles and slightly overlapped edges. Worked out better that way. Just be sure not to cut anything on it or sit hot objects on it!" —Ron

    Get a 17"x78" roll from Amazon for $18.62 (also available in a 26.5"x78 roll for $15.45).

    3. And a roll of removable wallpaper because it makes it easy to create a high-design accent wall without spending the high-design cash...and all over the course of a single weekend, or less.

    Amazon

    It's completely self-adhesive, so you don't have to mess with glues when you put it up. You do have to have a smooth surface painted with a satin or semi-gloss finish for it to work, though. You can also use it on furniture like bookshelves and drawers, or even stair risers!

    Promising review: "This stuff is like contact paper versus more papery-type wallpaper. Bubbles, yes, but I found that if you only peel the back off a little at a time and squeegee as you go, it helps a lot. A touch difficult to line up the pattern — but I think it’s forgiving enough. Love it so much I’m doing my whole kitchen instead of just the backsplash!" —Meghan

    Get a 20.5"x16.5' (28 sq. ft.) roll from Amazon for $34.99 (available in 26 patterns here).

    4. Or a set of removable peel-and-stick terrazzo wall decals if you can't be bothered with having to measure, cut, and carefully apply wallpaper so it's all aligned just-so. These simply apply like stickers, so you'll have a delightfully fun and beautiful accent wall in under an hour. 

    little abstractly shaped different colors of peel apart terrazzo inspired stickers on a wall
    the stickers on a reviewer's accent wall
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    If these aren't quite your style, Amazon has lots of wall decal options available, from fruit like peaches or oranges to abstract lines in black or gold to florals like daisies or leaves — you're bound to find something you'll like! 

    Promising review: "I love these. I had this bare wall in my apartment that I felt needed something else, and these were perfect. They don’t feel super sticky (we will see how they hold up), but I like that right now because they don’t take the paint off, since I’m renting! I love them. For this tiny wall, one sheet was enough!" —Makayla Hawkes

    Get it from Amazon for $10.89 (available in six styles). 

    5. A set of three floating bookshelves that will transform all your favorite novels and cookbooks into works of art you can enjoy every single day.

    three stacks of books seeming to float on the wall above a couch
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These are so much fun! We ordered the small size, which fits standard hardback books (approximately five to seven hardbacks in my experience). They're a great way to add some extra storage to our very small home, and we've placed them in our hallway so people ask us about them all the time. I'd highly recommend!" —LaBuenaVidaMere

    Get them on Amazon for $25.80+ (available in small and large sizes).

    6. An elegant faux-fur throw with a sherpa underside so you can channel your inner Sansa Stark through the seemingly endless nights of winter that are on their way.

    throws in light brown, dark brown, and grey, each with a faux-sherpa reverse side
    Amazon

    Machine wash and tumble dry low!

    Promising review: "This blanket is SO soft and comfortable. It's warm and both sides are soft. The minute I took it out of the package my 4-year-old decided he loved it and has been sleeping with it. I have a lot of different throws and blankets and this one is by far the softest one I own." —T Darby

    Get it on Amazon for $14.95+ (also available in sizes twin–king).

    7. A jasmine, oud, and sandalwood scented soy wax candle because it costs a third of the price of those super fancy designer candles but still looks and, most importantly, smells sophisticated. 

    the candle in a black glass jar with white wax
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Let me start off by saying coming from a home-scent lover, the throw on this candle is OUTSTANDING. And it does not smell generic in the least bit. It is slow burning and has a pleasant and soothing scent that evokes relaxation. It is giving LUXURIOUS, honey. I’ve bought many high-end candles such as Byredo, Diptyque, Jo Malone. etc.... and can you guess which candle had the best throw?! ... None other than Lulu Candles, and at such a good price point. I’m so glad I came across this candle brand. I have Palo Santo and jasmine oud and sandalwood. So good. I will be purchasing more in the future. My new FAVORITE candle brand!!" —Lindcy G

    Get the 11 oz (aka large) candle from Amazon for $29.95 (available in three sizes and up to 29 scents). 

    8. A macramé plant hanger that's the first step in making all your bohemian-maximalist dreams come true.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I really love this plant hanger! It has held up very well outside this summer. There's barely any fraying on the ends and it hasn't become discolored at all. I have a relatively heavy plant in there, but it's held up exceptionally well. Definitely think I'll get plenty more use out of this!" —Alicia

    Get it on Amazon for $6.99 (available in two colors).

    9. A pack of furniture decals so you can upgrade your just-blah chest of drawers into something that looks custom and hand-painted on a lazy Sunday afternoon.

    Black sideboard covered in red, yellow, and orange illustrated poppy flower decals
    MaikaDaughters / Etsy

    They work on walls, furniture, wood, doors, and many more surfaces! 

    Promising reviews: "These poppy decals are the best! Not as much work as I feared and they look sensational!" —ElizabethMeredith

    "I absolutely love how these furniture decals made my little rescued desk pop! They were easy to use and so much fun! I even put flowers in the drawer and on the pullout." —agfk67

    Get the sheet with all these decals with from MaikaDaughters on Etsy for $29.99, or check out their Etsy store for more decal options.

    Maika Daughters is an Austin, TX–based small business that specializes in all kinds of materials to help you upcycle furniture (and whatever else your heart desires), as well as scrapbook! 

    10. A set of three rose gold pocket wall shelves because they're incredibly versatile, whether you want to set up a display, organize your desk, or simply use one to make the place you drop your mail look a little fancier.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "These are exactly what I wanted! Lovely to look at and very sturdy, roomy, and functional. I can easily fit a three-ring binder on its side with room for a small notebook and speaker. I’m so happy with these. Love them!" —MSA

    Get the set on Amazon for $27.59+ (available in two colors).

    11. Or an easy-hang ledge shelf (thanks, Command strips!) that you can use for instant custom shelving wherever you might need it, whether you're building a gallery wall, displaying kids books, or need a better spot for your spices or skincare products.

    Reviewer&#x27;s nursery with a recliner and three black ledge shelves on the wall behind, displaying books
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Very easy to install and looks like a legit installed real wall shelf. I have used them for a picture gallery and most recently a reading corner for a nursery." —Karen

    Get one from Amazon for $17.99 (available in white or slate). 

    12. A 20-piece set of rainbow or rose-gold flatware because whether you're sitting down at a dinner party or just reheating some leftovers, you're wayyy overdue for an upgrade over that hand-me-down set from your parents.

    Amazon

    Technically they're dishwasher safe, though to preserve the finish, many reviewers say they're hand-wash only. Each set comes with four each of dinner spoons, teaspoons, dinner forks, salad forks, and knives.

    Promising review: "I had to try these out since they look so unique. This set took some getting used holding to since they weigh more than the typical forks, spoons, and knives that I use but also with the heaviness I feel like it is also better quality. They are easy to clean (I hand wash them) and they have so far kept their nice gold color." —Azad Ehsan

    Get them from Amazon for $23.79+ (available in ten colors, including gold).

    13. A copper or marble utensil holder — your go-to spoons and spatulas deserve a little upgrade too.

    Amazon

    Promising reviews:

    For the copper: "I decided to reorganize some things in my kitchen and ordered these. I definitely recommend this product and organizational style because these are lightweight but sturdy and of great quality. Plus, they have a beautiful shiny hammered finish. What's not to love?" —88ecko

    For the marble crock: "What a beautiful utensil holder! I'm excited to think how this will be part of my kitchen for many DECADES to come! The marble will be long lasting. Perfect size and color. I love the how nicely and securely in place it sits in the counter with its heavy weight — doesn't tip over and get worn out like other flimsy holders (bamboo and stainless steel) I had before. I love it!" —THT

    Get the copper crock for $18.99 or the marble crock for $42.39, both from Amazon.

    14. A mirrored gold vanity tray perfect for corralling (and ~displaying~) all your favorite beauty products and perfumes in one place.

    Rectangular tray with two-inch gold railing around the sides, so you can see the cosmetics on it easily
    Amazon

    That lets you enjoy both 1) their genuine elegance and 2) a faster morning routine, because the essentials are front and center.

    Promising review: "Worth it! The tray is sturdy, and a generous size. The gold tone is nice and shiny and doesn't look cheap at all. The bottom is a very clear, good-quality mirror. The bottom of the tray is even lined with felt so it doesn't scratch the surface it's on. I have quite the perfume and fragrance collection and was able to put more than a dozen perfumes on one tray!" —Denise Salvesen

    Get it on Amazon for $22.99+ (also available in rose gold, silver, and black).

    15. An oval bread basket with white rope handles so you can always serve your favorite baguette from the corner (or grocery store) bakery in style, like you live on a winery out in France and never have a shortage of amazing bread.

    woven, low basket with handles on each end
    Goodful

    Get it from our Goodful shop for $32.

    16. An acrylic organizer to sort your entire (small to mediumish) makeup collection in a way you can actually see everything — which means you might actually use everything, too.

    clear organizer with three rows of bottom drawers and slotted lipstick and other storage on top
    Amazon

    The top piece can either come off of the drawers to sit next to them, or they easily stack.

    Promising review: "This organizer was literally everything I could have wanted it to be. It holds exactly what I wanted: my foundations, primers, lippies, eyeliners, tools, eyeshadows, highlighters, and bronzers. Everything looks super glam and I’m obsessed. It’s sturdy, easy to clean, and looks cohesive with my vanity. I love that this is so affordable compared to these Instagram and YouTube organizer companies that charge almost $100 for organizers like these." —MiamiGirl

    Get it on Amazon for $14.99 (available in two colors).

    BTW, AnaMaria, a former editor here, owns this organizer and LOVES it because she can fit so much into it — and then see it all! Read her full makeup organizer review for more.

    17. A eucalyptus bundle that you can loop over your shower head to instantly elevate something you do every day from blah to ~spa~. As the shower steams up, it'll carry the plant's natural oils into the air so you can breathe in its refreshing, relaxing scent.

    Bunch of eucalyptus branches hanging in a shower
    Eucalyptus Blooms / Etsy

    It also comes with a stainless steel hook, so you can move it out of your shower to dry (to keep it from molding). Each fresh bunch lasts about one to two weeks. 

    Promising review: "This is my first time buying natural eucalyptus, better than I thought, smells amazing, and they look beautiful." —Chrisast 

    Get it from Eucalyptus Blooms on Etsy for $12.59+ (available in three sizes). 

    Eucalyptus Blooms is a Charlotte, North Caroline–based small business that creates both eucalyptus and lavender aromatherapy bundles. 

    18. Blackout velvet curtains — you won't be able to resist touching them every time you walk by because they're just that soft.

    Reviewer&#x27;s nursery corner windows hung with three floor-to-ceiling blue velvet curtains
    amazon.com

    Plus if you hang them ~high and wide~ — like they did in the photo here — you can instantly make any windows look bigger.

    Promising review: "These curtains are so pretty and luxurious. They’re heavy and well made. I purchased these for our bedroom because I hate waking up to the bright sun outside, but I didn’t want ugly blackout curtains. These were perfect! They block out all the light and look stylish." —Amazon Customer

    Get them on Amazon for $33.99+ per 84" panel (available in four lengths and fourteen colors).

    19. A two-level jewelry box, which lets you store all of your favorite pieces like they're on display at your favorite boutique, all while the box sits there looking gorgeous on your vanity.

    The velvet-lined box in grey
    Amazon

    Maybe then you'll actually wear more of your collection, because it'll be all, well, collected in one place! This has: eight necklace hooks in the lid, a tray with ring holders along one side and 13 small sections for individual pieces, and a bottom with nine separate gridded compartments.

    Promising review: "I love this jewelry box. It's very compact yet has big capacity for lots of jewelry. The division effectively fit the box into many components and I can sort my jewelry nicely. Also love the locker at the front which made it perfect for travel without worrying about the jewelry fall out. The black material outside makes it look really classic, too." —Cindy

    Get it on Amazon for $12.99+ (available in four colors).

    20. A set of three remote-controlled adhesive puck lights so you can install the under-cabinet lighting of your dreams on the cheap and in under an hour.

    Ariana from Jacksonville, FL / Wayfair

    Those photos took me a second to understand, too: Both show the under-cabinet lights, but in the one on the left the reviewer's main kitchen lights are off.

    Promising review: "They’re perfect for my small kitchen. They come with double-sided 3M adhesive and screws as options for installing. The remote control is easy to use and can turn on single lights depending on how you point it. You can also turn the lights on manually by clicking the top. These pictures are with two lights at 100 brightness." —Ariana from Jacksonville, FL

    Get them from Wayfair for $29.63.

    21. A minimalist tissue box cover that will give your Kleenex a little well-designed home of their own.

    all-white house-shaped cover, tissues come out of the chimney to look like smoke
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Such a cute alternative to tissue boxes! Nothing ever goes with my decor, and there are 50 different prints in a package. These are a great solution to keep everything neutral and looking great. They're a pretty lightweight plastic, so they do tend to move around when you pull out a tissue but it's not a big deal." —Heather W

    Get it on Amazon for $8.

    22. Filigreed metal light switch and outlet covers so you don't have to keep looking at the dirt-attracting off-white default ones that you secretly hate. And all it takes? A screwdriver and a few minutes.

    The Artisan Mind / Etsy

    Promising review: "The outlet cover is even more attractive in person than the listing photo and the material is even better than expected. It goes wonderfully with my room design!" —Laurel

    Get it from The Artisan Mind on Etsy for $12.99+ (available in six configurations at the listing and in 11 different color options here).

    Think you'd prefer a different design? The Artisan Mind is a Louisville, Kentucky–based small business that makes a range of different light switch and outlet covers, from solid wood to natural cork to floral and kids prints.

    23. A complete set of rose gold cooking utensils (that are in fact dishwasher safe!) because every kitchen countertop needs a little bit of bling.

    Amazon

    The set comes with a slotted turner spatula, a serving spoon, a skimmer, a ladle, and a pasta server! And yes, they're dishwasher safe.

    Promising review: "These look great in my kitchen and hold up well in the dishwasher. They are medium weight so they don't feel cheap but they aren't super heavy." —Theresa

    Get them on Amazon for $34.99+ (also available in gold).

    24. A set of eight clear acrylic fridge storage bins that'll instantly make everything look both neat and ~special~. Even better? It'll be so much easier to pull out the stuff in the very back without having to dig for it.

    Amazon

    All the bins are about 12.5 inches deep; the set comes with six equally-sized bins. They'd also work wonders in the pantry! 

    Promising review: "The bins were a life saver. Now I can reach things easily by pulling out bins. The entire family found this works better than reaching in the back of refrigerator. Now it is simply as pulling out a bin. Also, now we don't have to stand in front of the refrigerator looking for things, because the bins have "like" items in each. I also paired this with the rotating refrigerator carousel. My refrigerator is now very organized and maximizes space! The bins seem very durable and are made of sturdy material." —Gorbia2

    Get them on Amazon for $19.99

    25. A 7-foot strand of battery-powered fairy lights on copper wire to create the Wonderlandworthy warm glow of your dreams without dropping piles of your hard-earned cash.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We ordered these for the table decor at our wedding and they ended up being a great pick! I was initially worried about the battery life but they stayed on all night with no problems and are still going strong three weeks later (we’re currently using them as night lights). I will be purchasing from this brand again in the future if I need fairy lights!" —Kindle Customer

    Get a set of 12 with warm white bulbs for $13.97 (also available in cool white).

    26. An over-the-door storage basket that's made to hold basically everything you need to do your hair, no counter space required. You can have the decorated, neat, and functional bathroom you've always wished for.

    storage basket with hooks for a curling iron, a round slot for a hair dryer, and a loop for a round brush
    Amazon

    As with all organizing products, always measure before you buy — for your cabinet door to close, this needs at least 7.75 inches of depth between the inside of the cabinet door and anything else in the cabinet, and for the cabinet door to be at least 14 inches wide (and a little wider if you want to keep a hair dryer on it) and at least 14.5 inches tall.

    Promising review: "I keep my hair dryer, straightener, two curling irons, hair spray, dry shampoo, two lotions, and two other hair products on this. It just fits so much. It only requires about 6 inches of the interior of the cabinet to be cleared to make room for when the cabinet door is shut. I'm so happy with this." —Poe

    Get it on Amazon for $16.32.

    27. A pair of amber soap dispensers to give your bathroom a warmer aesthetic without different brand names, logos, or packaging characters on regular soap distracting from the calm oasis you're trying to cultivate at your bathroom sink (or in the shower). 

    The bottles with black pumps on a bathroom counter
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are amazing soap dispensers. The amber glass is sturdy and strong, and the pump works great. They're easy to fill and they look so good on your bathroom or kitchen countertop. Highly recommend!" —Emily

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.99 (available in three different pump colors).

    28. And for your exterior: a set of carriage door magnets that will give your garage door an instant makeover even the Queer Eye guys would swoon over.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "Really dressed up our garage door!!!!

    "UPDATE!! It has been almost a year since I purchased these. They have faded ever so slightly but still hold on to the metal of the garage door and have not cracked with the cold of winter or heat of summer. Very pleased!!!" —Robert R

    Get the set of four hinges and two handles on Amazon for $11.04.

    The reviews in this post have been edited for length and clarity.