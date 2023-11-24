Skip To Content
Here's What Parents Should Actually Buy This Black Friday

Kids are expensive, but these smart savings on your favorite products and brands are 100% worth it.

Natalie Brown
by Natalie Brown

BuzzFeed Staff

Cyber Week, the week when almost every store has deals (more than you could ever conceivably look through in an entire lifetime), is *here*.

We're wading through mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

FYI — deals can move quickly. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Cyber Week to see our latest updates as the deals change!

1. A fancy touchless forehead thermometer up to 45% off because if you need a thermometer for cold + flu season, you might as well save a little! This one can take anyone's temperature in seconds — and without bothering them if they're getting some needed rest or sleep.

parent reviewer using the white thermometer on their sleeping baby&#x27;s forehead, temp easily reads 98.4
amazon.com

Promising review: "This is a great thermometer — accurate, looks great, a must-have! If you have kids, forget about sticking a thermometer in their ears. I have four kids now and a thermometer is a must-have. Hold this thing close to the forehead, push the button in and you get a reading in about one second. This thing looks good, feels good, and is accurate. We’ve used multiple thermometers in the past. The head scanner that you run across the forehead...no good. In-ear thermometers...accurate, but expect a battle. Rectal thermometers...very accurate, but expect a war. This is the easiest one out of all of them. We find it especially useful when we need the quick 'I don’t feel that great' check...i.e., man cold. Overall, highly recommend!."—BearDownChi1

Price: $15.99 (originally $19.99; available in black and white)

2. A bento lunch box for up to 44% off at Amazon because you're tired of sending your picky kids to school only to open their lunch box at home and realize they ate, like, none of it. This lunch box keeps everything separated (a must for kiddos who complain about soggy sandwiches!), can stand up to the beating it will inevitably take, and the food compartment tray rinses clean in the dishwasher (so easy!).

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "We use these boxes daily for my 2- and 3-year-old! They work great to pack a little snack in (which we often do for car rides) or to pack an entire lunch in. The different compartments allow for providing a variation of foods. We use fairly large whole grain bread so an entire sandwich does not fit in (usually 3/4). I do wish that spot was a wee bit bigger to fit an entire sandwich. But with that said, we own three of these and also a Bentgo Fresh box, which does fit the whole sandwich. Customer service is also amazing. First of all, I think a two-year warranty is fantastic. One of our Bentgo kids boxes somehow broke at a really weird spot making it not latch properly. I reached out to Bentgo and with just providing a picture, they sent out a brand new box! All in all I highly recommend. If you have a kid with a larger appetite, also look in to the Bentgo Fresh as it’s slightly larger." —Sam

Get it from Amazon for $22.39 (available in eight colors).

3. A Fullstar veggie chopper and slicer for 40% off — plus an extra 5% off when you clip the coupon — at Amazon because when you have kids, anything that gets dinner on the table faster and easier is a win. If chopping is the part of cooking you dread the most, it's totally fine to call a helpful little gadget in to assist.

amazon.com

Promising review: "I had this in my saved items forever because it was a nice to have item that wasn't getting prioritized. Summer temps hit and I decided to get it because I love a good chopped salad. This thing is awesome! I use less dishes (no cutting boards) and it takes me just a few seconds to have a bowl full of chopped veggies. I rinse it off between uses and then stick it in the dishwasher once a week. It is sharp so be careful! I love this chopper!!" —Jessica Adams

Price: $15.95 (originally $39.99, available in three colors)

4. The Baby Brezza Formula Pro Advanced for 20% off at Baby Brezza so you can *instantly* have a hot, perfectly mixed bottle ready at the click of a button — a dream when you're facing a hungry newborn at 2 a.m.

Heather Braga / BuzzFeed, Baby Brezza

My colleage Heather Braga swears by the Baby Brezza:

"The number one item I simply could not live without is the Baby Brezza Formula Pro Advanced. Literally I would happily spend my last penny on this product because it has made that much of a difference in my life.

It’s essentially a Keurig for baby bottles. It has the capability of mixing formula with the proper amount of water and dispensing it at the *perfect* temperature for baby. It has a button on it so I can easily choose how many ounces I want for my son’s bottle, depending on how recently he’s eaten sometimes we need only need 2 oz instead of 4 oz, etc. The bottle settings will stay in place so while my baby is screaming (he gets hangry!) I just have to place a bottle under the dispenser and hit the “start” button. It’s so easy I can literally do it with one hand while holding him.

The spout has to be cleaned every four bottles, which I just do with hot water and a paper towel, and the water needs to be refilled once a day (like a Keurig). Other than that, all I have to do is ensure the formula container is filled. My husband set it up like a baby bar cart in the nursery so we don’t have to stumble down our stairs to the kitchen while bleary-eyed and half asleep in the middle of the night. It really is a godsend and I don’t know what I’d do without it!"

Get it from Baby Brezza for $181.70 (originally $229.99).

5. A cozy toddler-size fleece for 76% off at Carter's because it'll keep them nice and cozy all winter and spring at a price that'll keep your wallet happy and cozy too, especially since by this time next year they will definitely have outgrown it.

model wearing the fleece in a dinosaur fair isle pattern
Carter's

Check out all of Carter's up to 60% off Black Friday sale for babies, toddlers, and kids! 

Get it from Carter's for $6 (available in sizes 2T–5T, five colors, and in two other colors here). 

6. A basic Roomba robo vac for 42% off at Amazon — a new low price, making it the cheapest this particular model has ever been — that'll make a great practical gift for yourself (or your partner) if you're tired of vacuuming the layer of crumbs your kids seem to scatter all over your kitchen and living room seemingly every day, not to mention all the dust and hair that multiple humans living in one space seem to generate.

The roomba which cleans carpet and hard floors
Amazon

This one even works with Alexa!

Promising review: "I bought this for my parents for Christmas last year, and they say to me at least monthly it's their favorite gift I have ever gotten them. For senior citizens not having to vacuum their house anymore is a huge help." —Gabe Jarboe

Promising review: "I bought this as a gift for myself. I never used it because I needed to move things out of the way and etc. So procrastinating is a special skill. I finally started using this and I am impressed. It picks up dust every time I run it. I have hardwood floors and I don't pick up a lot of anything with the broom and dust pan. I connected it to my Google assistant and I just say hey Google start Romba and it does!!!! lol I'm using it on a regular schedule. I watched YouTube videos on how to clean it and keep it in top notch working order. 10 will recommend!!" —Felicia Brown

Price: $159 (originally $274.99)

7. Or a Shark vacuum for 42% off at Amazon designed for people with allergies (I'm about to breathe a sigh of relief between sneezes) — it deep cleans powerfully according to reviewers, has a HEPA filter to trap dust inside, and easily switches between hard floor and carpet cleaning modes so you can seamlessly move from room to room.

A reviewer&#x27;s dust-filled vacuum
amazon.com

And the included attachments (including an upholstery brush) are designed to pick up pet hair, no problem!

Promising review: "A few years ago, we gave in and bought a high end Dyson. At the time $400!! And it was the worst purchase ever. Not that it didn't work, but it was heavy, it didn't really have a carpet beater brush, the canister was difficult to remove and as a canister cleaner it took up a lot of room. We live in the desert and have a dog that LOVES to roll in the dirt and then come in and roll over the rug. We don't take off our shoes when we come in. So we have dog hair, and DIRT DIRT DIRT. Just did my first sweep through with this Shark Lift-Away and was totally AWED at the amount of that dirt that came up. From deep down as the beater brushes on this thing really move the carpet fibers. In every room, so much of this fine silt came up you would think I hadn't vacuumed in the 20 years we've lived here. The instructions say to clean the filter once a month, but this moved so much dirt after doing the house, I cleaned the filter and washed out the dirt catching canister. Am hoping that after a few passes, it will have gotten a lot of the deep dirt and hair out and then will be a little less intense, and we'll have a lot cleaner house for it!" —Candace

Price: $99.99 (originally $174.59).

8. A bike for kids 5 and up for 38% off at Walmart, so you can watch their eyes grow wide with excitement when they see such a BIG BOX under the tree, then get to teach them how to ride and eventually go on fun family bike rides together!

model on the blue bike with pink accents and tassels
Walmart

One of my favorite memories from when I was a kid! Also check out all of Walmart's Black Friday outdoor toy deals, including more styles of bikes! 

Promising review: "I purchased this bike for my six-year-old for her birthday online. The bike came in a box but the assembly was easy as 1-2-3 — I literally assembled the bike in less than 10 minutes. Good quality, very sturdy, nice colors. I have to give this bike to thumbs up, it's exactly what I expected and exactly what I needed." —krystal 

Get it from Walmart for $48 (originally $78).

9. The Melissa & Doug Vroom and Zoom driving dashboard for 36% off at Amazon, which has all kinds of moving parts, lights, and sounds, including a scrolling GPS, a working horn, a moveable gas tank meter, and a turnable key! They can even turn the steering wheel to keep the car on the GPS road, whoa.

model playing with the toy
Amazon

Promising reviews: "This has taken our pretend play to a whole new level of excitement. This interactive toy encourages imaginative play and provides endless entertainment for kids. One of the things I love most about this is its realistic design. It mimics the look of an actual car steering wheel, complete with turn signals, gear shift, and ignition key. The attention to detail is remarkable and adds to the authenticity of the play experience. It truly sparks the imagination, allowing kids to feel like they are driving a car. The wooden construction is sturdy and well-made, ensuring that this toy will stand up to active children's rough-and-tumble play. It is a durable piece that can be passed down to younger siblings or friends, making it a wise investment." —The Reviewer

"I bought this for my two-and-a-half-year-old niece. She absolutely loved it. Out of all of the gifts she got this is the one she kept coming back to and played with it all day!" —Amazon Customer

Price: $44.99 (originally $69.99)

10. An EZPZ mat and utensil set for 25% off, which is completely un-budge-able by toddlers. They still might drop the food on the floor, but at least it'll be just a piece or two at a time, instead of the entire bowl of painstakingly cut up fruit at once.

EZPZ

Yes, you've seen this product on Shark Tank — and EZPZ's entire site is 25% off for Black Friday! You'll see the discount in your cart. 

Honestly you could get this set even if your child isn't using utensils yet, because it's the same plate as the single plate set, then save the utensils to pull out when they're ready. 

Promising review: "Does your child 'feed the dog' during meal time? While this dish won't guarantee they won't continue that fun habit, it sure helps. Instead of 'wiping all the food' off his highchair tray, now my grandson's food sits in this sturdy dish that can't move. And I mean can't! It stays put and the cut pieces are easy to pick up it. Easy to clean too!" —Reeve

Get it from EZPZ for $26.25 (originally $34.99). 

11. A Barbie Vacation House playset for 40% off from Target that features a cool swinging chair that doubles as an elevator, a wall that flips from a birthday party scene to a movie theater (if only our real houses could do that), and over 30 pieces of furniture and other fun accessories, including a puppy! And it folds up when not in use, so it won't take up SO much space.

model next to the two-story playhouse
Target

And check out all of Target's Black Friday toy deals!

Promising reviews: "Great purchase! Quick and easy assembly. My daughter loves it!" —Mamaof2

"Perfect size Barbie house that folds to store. Way better value than the Barbie Dream house!!" —Nonna

Get it from Target for $68.99 (originally $114.99). 

12. A 100-piece set of Picasso Tiles at Amazon for 46% off (the best deal they go for), which reviewers say work with and are comparable to Magnatiles (so if the kiddo in your life already has some, these can expand their set), for some extra bang for your buck *and* a sale on top of that.

Amazon, amazon.com

Promising review: "I wish I had known about these sooner! PicassoTiles are *exactly* like Magna-tiles but way more affordable. We just received the 100 tile set today - an early birthday gift for our soon-to-be-four-year-old. We have two sets of Magna-tiles - one with the grommets (purchased new last year) and one without (purchased second hand [no idea how old they are]). The PicassoTiles are the same weight and size as the MagnaTiles and have the same exact magnets. They do not have metal grommets, but the old MagnaTiles are indestructible, so I know that these will be too. And PicassoTiles are much prettier in my opinion, because they are slightly more translucent and have brighter colors. They integrate into the collection seamlessly. I highly recommend this product. And if you are considering buying any kind of magnetic tile toy for your child, I recommend purchasing as big a set a you can for versatility of play. Our son has played with these all day and night off and on every single day since we bought them last year. After integrating the new PicassoTile set, he hugged his enormous structure and declared them his favorite...twice. A wonderful toy!" —skater mom

Price: $32.19 (originally $59.98) and shop all the Picasso Tile deals on Amazon here

13. A 9-in-1 Instant Pot for 46% off at Amazon that'll help you make dinner in pretty much no time flat, especially because it can pressure cook, slow cook, cook rice, make yogurt, steam, sauté, sterilize, sous vide, and warm food. If you cook for your family regularly and haven't jumped on the Instant Pot train yet, consider this your sign.

reviewer image of the instant pot on a kitchen counter
amazon.com

Promising review: "I never ever thought I'd say this, but I actually look forward to cooking now. I can't believe how perfectly tender meat and potatoes turn out with my Instant Pot. I'm going grocery shopping more often now — when it used to be a dreaded chore — because I can't wait to try a new recipe, as there are so many good ones on YouTube. The most work my lazy butt has had to endure is sauteing, but it works out because that's when I do my veggie or potato prepping. Then once it's in the pot I just let it do it's thing and every time I'm amazed how dang delicious and perfect it turns out. The hardest part is letting the food cool down before I eat it, and let me tell you, I used to hate my own cooking. I'm only mad I waited so long to buy one because I already have a crockpot, rice cooker, wok, food processor etc and didn't want to spend any more money trying to inspire myself to cook. If you're a lazy, tired and/or super busy person like me I highly recommend this thing because it doesn't take long to cook a tasty meal and it sure beats spending tons of money on delivery. I love this thing!! Just make sure you read the directions for safety and clean the seal ring so it doesn't retain the scent of your food." —Sara M

Price: $69.99 (originally $129.99)

14. 45% off a three-piece Teamson Kids wood play kitchen from Maisonette — it's under $100! — that TBH might be nicer than your real kitchen! The knobs and faucets turn, the fridge features a freezer and a built in (faux, obvs) ice- and water-maker, and the cabinets, oven, and fridge space will double as (much needed) storage.

a model with the white play kitchen with rose gold finishes
Maisonette

Promising review: "My children love this play kitchen! Also the quality is good and it was easy to assemble." —kenny

Get it from Maisonette for $93.50 (originally $170). 

15. A Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee maker for 30% off at Amazon so you can make rich and delicious espresso *and* full-size coffees at lit'rally the push of a button — and save lots of money over time. It's surprisingly slim to save counter space, and will give you (and perhaps your teen) the perk up you need for that 7:30 a.m. high school start time!

A reviewer&#x27;s black nespresso making frothy coffee
amazon.com

This is the coffee maker my colleague Maitland Quitmeyer has, and she says: "It's a life-saver when, for example, you start curating Prime Day deals at 4am and need coffee STAT. I use it every single day!"

Promising review: "Holy great cups of coffee! Mornings are so much better since buying this machine. I bought this on a Black Friday deal to try it out and I have never been so happy to start my day! I’ve had Keurigs since they came out and was dragging my heels to buy a replacement when my last Keurig gave out. When this popped up in my deals, I figured I’d give it a shot not really knowing what I was getting myself into. Holy smokes this is a morning-changer. I don’t think I’ve ever in my life had coffee this good at home. Let alone pre-packaged, one-serving coffee. Usually it’s fine right? Just fine - morning coffee, job done, let’s get on with the day. This machine and every pod that I’ve tried so far has made morning coffee an experience. Something to look forward to. Something to (almost) make me want to get out of a warm bed during these cold months. This is the best thing I’ve bought for myself. I’m so happy. I have been telling everyone about it. And if you’re on the fence, I say come over to this side ... it’s delicious!!" —mazw

Price: $118.97 (originally $169.95)

16. A pair of double-knee sweatpants from Hanna Andersson for 50% off — they're designed specifically for kids who run and play from durable French terry, to protect them from skinned knees and keep them comfy and stylish to boot.

model in the grey slim-fit sweatpants
Hanna Andersson

BTW, everything at Hanna Andersson is 50% off for Black Friday! 

Promising review: "My daughter owns these pants in every color, and they are the only ones she will wear to school this year. They are warm and comfortable and have stood up to typical rough play. They are a little baggy, but slimmer than regular sweatpants. They aren't, of course, leggings or fitted pants, so there is lots of room. When I bought the first pair I had hoped they might feel like sweatpants and look like pants, but they both look and feel like sweatpants. The slim cut doesn't really change that, it just means they don't overwhelm my child with so much fabric." —Heidi T 

Get them from Hanna Andersson for $23 (originally $46; available in sizes 2–12 and in six colors). 

17. An LCD writing tablet for 53% off on Amazon that'll encourage little Einsteins to practice their numbers and letters. They might even consider trading their iPad for this cool gadget.

Amazon, amazon.com

Promising review: "This tablet has entertained my 4-year-old grandson for hours at a time. He loves that he can erase at will and that the drawings are multicolored. I highly recommend this item for 18 months old and up. I bought a pink one for our 18-month-old granddaughter, and she too is just enthralled with it and the 'power' she has to erase, create, erase, create! They loved them so much, that we bought another set of two different colors so that they would have them at home as well as at 'Grammy's.'" —Kindle Customer Red Heart

Price: $13.99 (originally $29.99; available in three colors).

18. 34% off The Always Pan 2.0 (which we *L O V E*), meaning it's marked down to $99! You'll save so much storage space with this 10-in-1 non-stick pan that fries, steams, sautées, and goes straight into the oven from the stovetop. It's perfect for your go-to crowdpleasers like tacos, easy bolongese sauce, veggie burgers, and so much more!

a berry-colored always pan
Our Place

This is a great (and pretty) addition to any kitchen, thanks to the nontoxic nonstick surface that makes for very easy cleanup. It comes with a lockable lid, steamer basket, pouring spout, and a nesting spatula with a built-in rest. You can also take up to 45% off sitewide at Our Place!

Promising review: "My Always Pan is going to be my new favorite cookware. Super versatile and absolutely beautiful. Love the functionality that it possesses and the versatility range, someone really thought about all the best way to cook with this! Safe, easy to clean, and beautiful to look at! Makes you want to cook more delicious meals all day long! Shipping took a while because I preordered, but I was happy to wait!" —Celyn V.

Get the Always Pan here, and check out the rest of the sale here.

19. The TikTok-famous Bissell Little Green carpet and upholstery cleaner for 28% off at Amazon — it'll effortlessly knock out all those stains from accidental spills that just happen with kids as well as lingering pet stains, and all without wasting a lot of your valuable storage space.

Amazon, amazon.com

Promising review: "Yup, saw it on TikTok and had to buy it. My car's upholstery was so dirty from my dogs and years of NOT getting it deep cleaned. This is a game changer. I should've taken a before and after because it was awesome. Not to mention how satisfying it is seeing the dirty water get sucked back into the tank. Easy to prep. Easy to use. Easy to clean. I definitely recommend. This will be perfect for other things in the house as well because if it can tackle MY car with two big dogs, it's gold." —Taylor L.

Price: $89 (originally $123.59)

20. A set of matching family pajamas for 50% off at Old Navy — they're both adorable for pictures *and* will just be so fun to all wear together while sipping hot chocolate and enjoying your annual family re-watch of Elf!

Old Navy

Note that for the women's sizes, multiple reviewers say it runs a little small, or short if you're taller!

Promising review (for the kids sizes): "Great family gift, matching pajamas! Adorable family pajamas. Very soft." —anonymous

Get them from Old Navy: in kids sizes for $17.49 (XS–XL), women's sizes for $19.99 (XS–4X), and men's sizes for $21.99 (XS–XXXXL) (available in 5 patterns).

21. 54% off a 41-piece(!) Melissa & Doug diner playset at Amazon for endless imaginative play cooking, ordering, serving, and eating just like your family does at the real diner.

The set with pretend food, money, and a menu
Amazon

See all the other Melissa & Doug toys on sale for Black Friday at Amazon!

Promising review: "We got our 3-year-old a play kitchen for Christmas but the play kitchen we got didn't come with any food or dishes. I decided on this set because it comes with little bit of everything and the wooden foods can be flipped over for something different. My son loves playing with this set daily and it was budget friendly. You can never go wrong with Melissa & Doug toys." —Belenvm

Get it from Amazon for $17.49 (originally $37.99).

22. A set of internet-famous Mellanni sheets for up to 42% off at Amazon because they're made of a super-soft and moisture-wicking microfiber fabric over 250,000 5-star reviewers (wow!) love for being cozy and sleeping surprisingly cool — at an unbeatable price! If your kids or teen has "bedroom redecoration" on their gift list this year, you can't beat these for price or comfort.

A reviewers made bed with white sheets and review text &quot;so soft and comfy&quot;
amazon.com

Promising review: "I can't say enough good things about these sheets. I was waking up at night HOT all the time and thinking it was a physical thing for me personally. I was reading online and stumbled on these and thought 'Hmmm...wonder if my uber-expensive sheets are actually making me hot at night??' I ordered these and I'm sleeping like a baby now. No more night sweats. Ordering some for my son as well. Game changer! High quality and exceptional price." —J. Marshall

Promising review: "I read from other reviews these sheets were soft so I wasn't too surprised when I received them and man are they soft and so comfortable. We have Egyptian cotton sheets that were expensive and I promise we have changed them back out for the comfort of these sheets. The cotton sheets were cold and these were just right. The other thing is my husband has thin skin that any nick he will bleed. Well he has bled on these white sheets and when we washed them (in cold water as instructed) the blood always comes out and never stains. I can't say enough great things about them except to say all three of my adult kids are receiving a set as part of their Christmas!" —Sheree Chrestman

Price: $29.72 (originally $50.97 for the queen size in white; available in sizes twin–California king, plus sheet sets with deep pockets for taller mattresses and 40 colors and patterns).

23. An adorable construction-themed dinner set from our Goodful Shop for 36% off to add a little delight to dinner! The two-handled cup makes practicing with lidless cups a little easier for small hands, and the bull dozer and cement mixer plates can even drive around the table top for extra fun!

the colorful set with a yellow bulldozer with two food sections, an orange cement mixer with one eating section, a cup, and a spoon and fork
Goodful

The set comes with everything you see here: the dump truck and cement mixer plates, cup, and fork and spoon. 

Get it from our Goodful shop for $16 (originally $25). 

24. 20% off — that's $100 saved! — a twin-sized big kid bed from Pottery Barn Kids, if the converted crib-to-toddler bed isn't quite cutting it anymore and they (and you) are ready for something a little nicer.

the white beadboard bed
Pottery Barn

It can fit a trundle bed underneath (that's not on sale, but $399), which are great for sleepovers! And check out all the Pottery Barn Kids Black Friday deals

Get it from Pottery Barn Kids for $399 (originally $499; available in five finishes and also in sizes full–Queen). 

25. Second-generation AirPods Pro that are up to $80 off for blocking out the distracting noise of siblings, nearby construction, downstairs neighbors, and more, if your teen has been hoping for a pair. Plus they can seamlessly go from listening to music on their phone to chatting with their grandparents on a laptop video call seamlessly.

the airpods
Amazon

Promising review: "The AirPods Pro are absolutely amazing! The sound quality is top-notch, with rich bass and crisp, clear audio. The active noise cancellation feature is a game-changer, blocking out background noise and immersing you in your music or calls. The transparency mode is great too, allowing you to hear your surroundings without taking your AirPods off. The fit is incredibly comfortable, thanks to the customizable ear tips. They stay securely in place, even during workouts or when you're on the move. The sweat and water resistance make them perfect for any activity. The battery life is impressive, giving you hours of listening time on a single charge. The wireless charging case is super convenient and ensures that your AirPods are always ready to go. The integration with iOS devices is seamless. The automatic pairing and quick device switching make using them a breeze. And with Siri always at your command, you can control your music, make calls, or get directions without even reaching for your phone. Overall, the AirPods Pro are a fantastic investment. They deliver an exceptional audio experience, a comfortable fit, and convenient features." —Joshua

Get them from Amazon for $189.99 and Walmart for $169 (originally $249).

26. Or the second-gen AirPods for 38% off, because if they don't care about the newer features, this is the best price these tried-and-true headphones go for — especially if they tend to misplace theirs. You could even get them an extra pair just for their bag/backpack!

Reviewer holding airpods
amazon.com

Promising review: "I bought these Apple AirPods as a backup. I love my original pair so much, that I want to have these for when my other pair goes bad or I lose them. They have wonderful sound and stay in my ears when running. You can't go wrong with Apple products. I just love them!!" —Me

Get them from Amazon for $79.99 (originally $139).

27. OR! A pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds for up to 53% off — reviewers say the sound quality is surprisingly good given the earbuds' under-$25 price tag. And the battery life is equally amazing — listen for over six hours on a single charge (and get up to 30 hours of enjoyment with the charging case). And at that price, you won't have to fret if one day your teen says they mysteriously vanished.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising reviews: "Bought two of these for my teen boys. They love them! They were great when they were having their Google classroom meets when school was out during covid. Yes, they are waterproof. My son wore them in the shower to test...I wasn't too happy about that 😉. One of the best electronics I have bought for my kids." —Talina Desiderio

"These headphones were a home run. I bought them for my husband to use at the gym. The battery lasts the entire three hours he works out and then some. The noise cancellation is phenomenal. They are truly wireless. The sound quality is astounding, and they don't fall out of my husband's ears while he runs (which is an issue he has had with all of his headphones in the past). They are the best headphones he has ever had." —Synee

Get them from Amazon for $18.99+ (originally $39.99; available in five colors).

28. A 500-piece Search and Find Chocolate Shop puzzle from Mudpuppy for 30% off, so they can get twice the fun out of one toy: first, all the satisfaction of putting it together, then the sense of accomplishment every time they find another one of 40+ items hidden in the picture!

the puzzle put together, with a cute illustration of a busy chocolate shop
Mudpuppy

This brand makes several different Search & Find puzzles and they're all 30% off right now! 

Get it from Mudpuppy for $10.49 (originally $14.99). 

29. A National Geographic Earth Science Kit at Amazon for 20% off with over 15 different hands-on science experiments that'll both teach them about the planet around them and make them squeal with delight when they grow their own sparkly crystals or make a volcano erupt!

Amazon, amazon.com

Some of the activities include: a reusable volcano they can build, paint and erupt; crystals they can grow, rose quartz and pyrite samples they can dig out, a water tornado they can make out of two plastic bottles, a glow-in-the-dark vortex they can make, and 15 different mineral specimens to start their rock collection! It's recommended for ages 8 and up.

Promising review: "My 8-year-old has had so much fun with these experiments! There are so many to do and keep him busy and interested. Of course I help him and do all of the things that I am not comfortable with him doing (as far as the volcano mixture) but he has been able to excavate gems and grow crystals, mold and paint his volcano and there is a book with exciting new info for him to read and learn. And I love that I get to bond with him while teaching him new things. If I remember, I’ll come back and post updates on his crystals and volcano!" —Brian Loaza

Get it from Amazon for $23.99 (originally $29.99; also available in four other styles).

30. 30% off an art easel with a chalkboard and a whiteboard at Crate Kids so they can channel their inner illustrator and express themselves like a true artiste. And later the writing boards could be useful for working through math homework!

model next to the A-frame easel
Crate Kids

Pick up a couple of rolls of easel paper on Amazon for $9.99!

Promising review: "One of my favorite Crate purchases! This easel is awesome. Minimal assembly needed to get it together and it is very sturdy. My daughter loves using this and she will be able use it for years to come." —Greg D 

Get it from Crate Kids for $132.30 (originally $189). 

The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.