Here's What Parents Should Actually Buy This Black Friday

Cyber Week, the week when almost every store has deals (more than you could ever conceivably look through in an entire lifetime), is *here*.
We're wading through mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals can move quickly. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Cyber Week to see our latest updates as the deals change!
1. A fancy touchless forehead thermometer up to 45% off because if you need a thermometer for cold + flu season, you might as well save a little! This one can take anyone's temperature in seconds — and without bothering them if they're getting some needed rest or sleep.
2. A bento lunch box for up to 44% off at Amazon because you're tired of sending your picky kids to school only to open their lunch box at home and realize they ate, like, none of it. This lunch box keeps everything separated (a must for kiddos who complain about soggy sandwiches!), can stand up to the beating it will inevitably take, and the food compartment tray rinses clean in the dishwasher (so easy!).
3. A Fullstar veggie chopper and slicer for 40% off — plus an extra 5% off when you clip the coupon — at Amazon because when you have kids, anything that gets dinner on the table faster and easier is a win. If chopping is the part of cooking you dread the most, it's totally fine to call a helpful little gadget in to assist.
4. The Baby Brezza Formula Pro Advanced for 20% off at Baby Brezza so you can *instantly* have a hot, perfectly mixed bottle ready at the click of a button — a dream when you're facing a hungry newborn at 2 a.m.
5. A cozy toddler-size fleece for 76% off at Carter's because it'll keep them nice and cozy all winter and spring at a price that'll keep your wallet happy and cozy too, especially since by this time next year they will definitely have outgrown it.
6. A basic Roomba robo vac for 42% off at Amazon — a new low price, making it the cheapest this particular model has ever been — that'll make a great practical gift for yourself (or your partner) if you're tired of vacuuming the layer of crumbs your kids seem to scatter all over your kitchen and living room seemingly every day, not to mention all the dust and hair that multiple humans living in one space seem to generate.
7. Or a Shark vacuum for 42% off at Amazon designed for people with allergies (I'm about to breathe a sigh of relief between sneezes) — it deep cleans powerfully according to reviewers, has a HEPA filter to trap dust inside, and easily switches between hard floor and carpet cleaning modes so you can seamlessly move from room to room.
8. A bike for kids 5 and up for 38% off at Walmart, so you can watch their eyes grow wide with excitement when they see such a BIG BOX under the tree, then get to teach them how to ride and eventually go on fun family bike rides together!
9. The Melissa & Doug Vroom and Zoom driving dashboard for 36% off at Amazon, which has all kinds of moving parts, lights, and sounds, including a scrolling GPS, a working horn, a moveable gas tank meter, and a turnable key! They can even turn the steering wheel to keep the car on the GPS road, whoa.
10. An EZPZ mat and utensil set for 25% off, which is completely un-budge-able by toddlers. They still might drop the food on the floor, but at least it'll be just a piece or two at a time, instead of the entire bowl of painstakingly cut up fruit at once.
11. A Barbie Vacation House playset for 40% off from Target that features a cool swinging chair that doubles as an elevator, a wall that flips from a birthday party scene to a movie theater (if only our real houses could do that), and over 30 pieces of furniture and other fun accessories, including a puppy! And it folds up when not in use, so it won't take up SO much space.
12. A 100-piece set of Picasso Tiles at Amazon for 46% off (the best deal they go for), which reviewers say work with and are comparable to Magnatiles (so if the kiddo in your life already has some, these can expand their set), for some extra bang for your buck *and* a sale on top of that.
13. A 9-in-1 Instant Pot for 46% off at Amazon that'll help you make dinner in pretty much no time flat, especially because it can pressure cook, slow cook, cook rice, make yogurt, steam, sauté, sterilize, sous vide, and warm food. If you cook for your family regularly and haven't jumped on the Instant Pot train yet, consider this your sign.
14. 45% off a three-piece Teamson Kids wood play kitchen from Maisonette — it's under $100! — that TBH might be nicer than your real kitchen! The knobs and faucets turn, the fridge features a freezer and a built in (faux, obvs) ice- and water-maker, and the cabinets, oven, and fridge space will double as (much needed) storage.
15. A Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee maker for 30% off at Amazon so you can make rich and delicious espresso *and* full-size coffees at lit'rally the push of a button — and save lots of money over time. It's surprisingly slim to save counter space, and will give you (and perhaps your teen) the perk up you need for that 7:30 a.m. high school start time!
16. A pair of double-knee sweatpants from Hanna Andersson for 50% off — they're designed specifically for kids who run and play from durable French terry, to protect them from skinned knees and keep them comfy and stylish to boot.
17. An LCD writing tablet for 53% off on Amazon that'll encourage little Einsteins to practice their numbers and letters. They might even consider trading their iPad for this cool gadget.
18. 34% off The Always Pan 2.0 (which we *L O V E*), meaning it's marked down to $99! You'll save so much storage space with this 10-in-1 non-stick pan that fries, steams, sautées, and goes straight into the oven from the stovetop. It's perfect for your go-to crowdpleasers like tacos, easy bolongese sauce, veggie burgers, and so much more!
19. The TikTok-famous Bissell Little Green carpet and upholstery cleaner for 28% off at Amazon — it'll effortlessly knock out all those stains from accidental spills that just happen with kids as well as lingering pet stains, and all without wasting a lot of your valuable storage space.
20. A set of matching family pajamas for 50% off at Old Navy — they're both adorable for pictures *and* will just be so fun to all wear together while sipping hot chocolate and enjoying your annual family re-watch of Elf!
21. 54% off a 41-piece(!) Melissa & Doug diner playset at Amazon for endless imaginative play cooking, ordering, serving, and eating just like your family does at the real diner.
22. A set of internet-famous Mellanni sheets for up to 42% off at Amazon because they're made of a super-soft and moisture-wicking microfiber fabric over 250,000 5-star reviewers (wow!) love for being cozy and sleeping surprisingly cool — at an unbeatable price! If your kids or teen has "bedroom redecoration" on their gift list this year, you can't beat these for price or comfort.
23. An adorable construction-themed dinner set from our Goodful Shop for 36% off to add a little delight to dinner! The two-handled cup makes practicing with lidless cups a little easier for small hands, and the bull dozer and cement mixer plates can even drive around the table top for extra fun!
24. 20% off — that's $100 saved! — a twin-sized big kid bed from Pottery Barn Kids, if the converted crib-to-toddler bed isn't quite cutting it anymore and they (and you) are ready for something a little nicer.
25. Second-generation AirPods Pro that are up to $80 off for blocking out the distracting noise of siblings, nearby construction, downstairs neighbors, and more, if your teen has been hoping for a pair. Plus they can seamlessly go from listening to music on their phone to chatting with their grandparents on a laptop video call seamlessly.
26. Or the second-gen AirPods for 38% off, because if they don't care about the newer features, this is the best price these tried-and-true headphones go for — especially if they tend to misplace theirs. You could even get them an extra pair just for their bag/backpack!
27. OR! A pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds for up to 53% off — reviewers say the sound quality is surprisingly good given the earbuds' under-$25 price tag. And the battery life is equally amazing — listen for over six hours on a single charge (and get up to 30 hours of enjoyment with the charging case). And at that price, you won't have to fret if one day your teen says they mysteriously vanished.
28. A 500-piece Search and Find Chocolate Shop puzzle from Mudpuppy for 30% off, so they can get twice the fun out of one toy: first, all the satisfaction of putting it together, then the sense of accomplishment every time they find another one of 40+ items hidden in the picture!
29. A National Geographic Earth Science Kit at Amazon for 20% off with over 15 different hands-on science experiments that'll both teach them about the planet around them and make them squeal with delight when they grow their own sparkly crystals or make a volcano erupt!
30. 30% off an art easel with a chalkboard and a whiteboard at Crate Kids so they can channel their inner illustrator and express themselves like a true artiste. And later the writing boards could be useful for working through math homework!
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.
