Promising reviews: "My family absolutely adores this game! We love that you can play this with all ages. From my parents in their 80's to my youngest daughter and her friends at 10 — it's so much fun. We took it on Spring Break with our friends and played for hours. It makes you use your head and some strategy. When we have a large group of people we play with two packs of the Bananagrams. I would HIGHLY recommend to anyone! A fave for sure!" —Sue S

"WARNING: HIGHLY ADDICTIVE AND HIGHLY COMPETITIVE! This game has definitely got in the way of mine and my partner's relationship. I bought it because I played it with friends, but little did I know that bringing it home from Amazon would mean declaring war! All jokes aside, this is a fun take on Scrabble. It is fast-paced, intellectual and fun — all at the same time. I would recommend Bananagrams to any household, be it just a couple of you, or a whole family!" —Dr. Gonzo