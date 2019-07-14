We hope you love the products we recommend! Just so you know, BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
Hi hello, are you already fighting that summer ennui? Done with Stranger Things and looking for something else that will actually keep everyone from mindlessly scrolling their phones for at least a few hours? Or just looking for an occasion to get all your friends together, but don't want to haul a big board game box everywhere you go?
Then look no further than Bananagrams, a simple game where you race against one another to make as many words as possible in your own personal word grid. (Oh, and it comes in an adorable banana-shaped carrying pouch that's easy to slip into your bag on your way out somewhere, or even just keep on your coffee table!)
Basically, you turn all the tiles over in a pile (~the bunch~) in the center of the table (or picnic blanket!!), everybody picks out the same number of tiles (depending on how many players you have), flips their tiles over at the exact same time, and the RACE IS ON!
When there are fewer tiles in the bunch than players, the first person to use ALL their letters in their grid yells "Bananas!" and — if their grid has no spelling mistakes or proper nouns — wins!
And if that doesn't sound fun enough yet, wait until you read a few of the literally over TWO THOUSAND FIVE-STAR REVIEWS on Amazon!!
People love it with their friends. People love it with their families of pretty much ALL ages. And it makes an incredibly fun two-player game, too!
It's great for taking wherever you need to be and playing with pretty much anyone you're spending time with...
Promising reviews: "I got this game to play while I was in the hospital and I had all the nurses in love with it. It’s pretty competitive and everyone gets super into it. I love how easy it is to travel with it and it’s great for playing with younger kids because they can make their own words and they don’t slow down the game. Highly highly highly recommend this game love it so much." —Ashley
"My kids and I love this game! I bought this for a recent vacation as I thought it seemed like a fun, portable game. We all learned the rules quickly and played game after game after game. I love the cute little banana carrying case, and love that it helps my 6- and 8-year old get creative with forming words and practice their spelling. Very fun!" —Queen City Mama
...or even playing solitaire-style to keep your brain sharp!
