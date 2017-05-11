US-Backed Forces Asked ISIS To Hand Over A Syrian City. It Worked.

Members of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), made up of an alliance of Arab and Kurdish fighters, gather at the Tabqa dam

The sudden collapse of ISIS’s grip on the Syrian city of Tabqa and the dam supporting it was the result of a negotiated settlement between US-backed forces and the militant group, two US defense officials told BuzzFeed News.

A third defense official said the withdrawal of roughly 70 ISIS fighters was “unconditional.” ISIS agreed to remove explosives from around the dam and leave its heavy weapons behind, a US official explained. Tabqa sits just west of ISIS’s self-proclaimed capital of Raqqa, and has served as an entry point for the capital. Its collapse Wednesday could mark the last major step before the long-anticipated battle for the city, US military officials have said.

Withdrawal talks between ISIS and the Syrian Democratic Forces, a US-backed coalition of Arab and Kurdish fighters, began a week ago, collapsed and resumed again earlier this week, leading to the end of a two-month long battle for the city and the dam, the officials said. The end of fighting meant there was no longer a risk that the dam could collapse, which would have created a humanitarian crisis in the area.

A statement put out by Operation Inherent Resolve Wednesday called the end of the battle a “forced withdrawal” but didn’t spell out the details of how it came about. Instead, the release focused on the humanitarian aspect of the withdrawal: “The SDF accepted ISIS's surrender of the city to protect innocent civilians and to protect the [Tabqa] dam infrastructure which hundreds of thousands of Syrians rely on for water, agriculture, and electricity.”

It is unclear how many ISIS fighters died during the battle of Tabqa.

ISIS’s willingness to negotiate its withdrawal from territory once part of its caliphate has some wondering what that portends for the battle for Raqqa. Will ISIS fight to the death for the city, as it has claimed, or will it repeat of fighting only to a certain point, stopping short of a potential full defeat, to use those resources for other ISIS needs?