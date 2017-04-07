The US Launched Air Strikes Against Syria To Punish It For Using Chemical Weapons

The US took "extraordinary precautions" to avoid hitting areas were the Russian personnel were on the base, he said. He called the strikes a "proportional response" to Syrian use of chemical weapons. "The things we targeted are what make the base operable," he said.

Davis said Russians were at the base at the time, and that there were multiple conversations with the Russians throughout the day on Thursday leading up to the strikes. He did not describe the details of those conversations other than to say that took place through existing deconfliction channels, created to make sure there were no accidents between the two nations as they launched strikes for opposing sides of the war.

Planes, runways, hardened aircraft hangars, ammunition supply bunkers, radar and gas lines were targeted, Davis said. The US was conducting a battlefield assessment to determine the extent of the damage, which could come as early as tomorrow.

The US military said Thursday evening it launched 59 Tomahawk land attack missiles targeting the Al-Shayrat air base in Homs, from where US radar captured Syrian planes carrying deadly chemical weapons taking off, attacking civilians and returning Tuesday morning. Using two US Navy destroyers, the USS Ross and USS Porter, the attack took place over a two-minute period, around 8:40pm EST or 3:40a local time, Pentagon spokesman Navy Capt Jeff Davis told reporters. The use of warships — and not manned aircraft — minimized the risk to US air personnel.

WASHINGTON — The US military launched strikes inside Syria Thursday in retaliation for the regime’s suspected chemical weapons attack earlier this week, marking the first US strikes targeting the Syrian government since its civil war erupted six years ago.

Trump, who once vowed to not get involved in Syria’s civil war, ordered the strikes just 77 days into his term.

Defense officials told BuzzFeed News there would be no more strikes today, and one US official said there was no indication of plans for more: "We are done until another decision is made." US officials had signaled they hoped to launch a strike campaign that made clear that the use of chemical weapons is unacceptable but stopped short of further escalation. The US military said that though the strikes ended Thursday that would not mean the end of the effects of the campaign — the regime, the opposition, Russia, Iran and US allies may all have a response.

President Trump, in brief remarks after the strike campaign was over, said the strikes were "in this vital national security interest of the United States to prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons."

Davis said he did not know what kind of Syrian aircraft was destroyed or how many, saying the US will likely have a better idea tomorrow.

Given the fears that the more than 1,000 US personnel is Syria could be targeted in response to the strikes, Davis said: "We already have precautionary measures for our personnel."

The lighting fast pace of the decision to strike raised immediate questions about who inside the Trump administration was consulted before a decision of such magnitude.

The White House relied heavily on the Pentagon to draw up the military plans, and a handful of officials at the State Department were privy about the timing of the attack. But many were not, and key U.S. allies expressed ignorance earlier on Thursday about the imminent nature of the war plans, assuming the U.S. would first go to the U.N. Security Council.

"I had no idea this was going to happen so quickly," one US diplomat told BuzzFeed News.

The tactic of launching punitive strikes against the Assad regime is not controversial within the State Department. Last summer, 51 U.S. diplomats signed a dissent memo urging President Barack Obama to deploy cruise missiles against the Assad regime to deter his forces repeated ceasefire violations against Syrian rebels and civilians.

But the manner in which the Trump administration decided to carry out the strike left even some supporters of punitive airstrikes fearful about whether the White House has an end game or overriding strategy.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, speaking to reporters in Mar el-Lago said: "I would not in any way attempt to extrapolate that to a change in our policy or posture relative to our military activities in Syria today. There has been no change in that status."

At least 70 people, including 10 children, died on Tuesday and hundreds more were injured when a suspected sarin nerve agent attack struck the Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun, large swaths of which are under opposition control, in the province of Idlib. Many suffocated to death as white foam formed around their mouths and noses. The regime has launched chemical attacks in the past but since a 2013 attack that killed more than 1,000 people, also using sarin, has used chlorine, which in and of itself is not an illegal material, as its agent of choice. Sarin, however, is banned under international law.

In his comments, Trump suggested the gruesome images of the dead moved him to order the strike.

"Even beautiful babies were cruelly murdered at this very barbaric attack. No child of God should ever suffer such horror," Trump said from his Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago.

The regime promised to get rid of its stockpile as the result of a last minute deal between the US and Russia to forestall a US attack on the Syrian regime in response to the 2013 chemical weapons use. But as recently as November, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) expressed frustration that the regime had, in fact, not destroyed its entire stockpile.

Al Shayrat air base features two long intersecting runways that were repaved and extended by Russian engineers at the start of Moscow's intervention in Syria, flanked by dozens of hardened bunkers protecting Syrian warplanes. Satellite imagery analyzed by IHS Janes showed the facility in heavy use by at least a dozen Russian Mi-24 and Mi-35 attack helicopters in 2016, and multiple videos taken by Russian and Syrian soldiers and posted online show both kinds of Russian-marked helicopters operating from the base.

According to the IHS Janes report, there had been no expansion of the base's housing facilities — and one online video apparently taken by Syrian soldiers shows them driving in close proximity to the Russian aircraft — indicating that both armies live in and operate in close quarters.



Depending on the extent of the damage inflicted by the strikes, the effects could be anywhere from a minor setback to the Syrian air defenses, the one area they dominate over opposition forces, to notably undoing the Syrian air force.

The administration’s decision to launch the strikes only came about in the last 24 hours. It involved a complete reversal of a policy that President Donald Trump and his administration had just begun to lay out the previous week. The turning point appeared to be President Trump’s press conference Wednesday alongside Jordan’s King Abdullah II who was visiting Washington. Trump began by denouncing the attack but in the course of answering reporters’ questions talked himself into a more aggressive stance towards Tuesday’s attacks.

The Pentagon had no sense that it would be conducting strikes when Trump first suggested US intervention in Syria. Planning began Wednesday but full-steam preparations did not happen until Thursday when the Pentagon and the White House spent the day exchanging ideas and counter ideas over secure lines.

By midday Thursday, it became increasingly clear that the US was preparing to conduct strikes. There were briefings at Capitol Hill, talks with the Russians and a heightened sense of anticipation at the Pentagon. At 4:30pm EST, the service chiefs gathered with Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

By 9pm, the Pentagon confirmed the strikes. It now awaits for the sun to rise in Syria to determine the effects of its first intervention against the regime.



John Hudson contributed reporting from Washington, DC, and Mitch Prothero from Brussels.

