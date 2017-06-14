Trump Has Handed The Keys To Afghanistan Over To The Pentagon

Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis signaled on Wednesday that not only does the Pentagon have a unilateral say over if and when new US troops deploy to Afghanistan, but that it will have a major say in military strategy there as well, leaving critics wary of a commander in chief who shows no interest in commanding.

Under a new authority provided by President Donald Trump on Tuesday and first reported by BuzzFeed News, Mattis will have the final say over how many troops will be sent to Afghanistan, where the US has been fighting a war since 2001. In April, the president granted Mattis the same authorities in Iraq and Syria. Before those changes, such decisions were closely held by the White House. Mattis can now greatly deepen American involvement without having to go to the president.

“This decision is part of a broader strategy we are developing that addresses our role in Afghanistan and beyond. We will present this to the President in the coming weeks. We will continue to work with our allies and we will ask more of them,” Mattis said in a statement.



While testifying on Capitol Hill about the defense budget on Wednesday, Mattis offered the Trump administration's most detailed objectives for the war yet, promising a strategy within weeks. The White House has yet to offer a strategic goal for Afghanistan, other than to call for the defeat of ISIS and al-Qaeda. Trump has yet to speak to the general in charge of the war, even as his administration has spent eight weeks reviewing its position in Afghanistan.

A new strategy seems badly needed. Even though the war is approaching its 16th year, senators were still asking fundamental questions about the US effort on Wednesday.

“How do you define victory?” Sen. Jon Tester asked Mattis. Mattis responded that the US military strategy seeks to lower the levels of violence in Afghanistan to a point that can be contained by local troops, all under a respected Afghan government. That, he said, would ensure there will be no safe havens from which terrorists can plot attacks on the West.

The defense secretary, however, stopped short of giving a timeline for achieving that, or did not say if there would be one.