Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. Investigations
  14. LGBT
  15. Life
  16. Music
  17. Nifty
  18. Parents
  19. Podcasts
  20. Puzzles
  21. Politics
  22. Reader
  23. Rewind
  24. Science
  25. Shopping NEW!
  26. Sports
  27. Style
  28. Tech
  29. Travel
  30. Weddings
  31. World
TVAndMovies

Brad Pitt Has Strong Feelings About Sending More Troops Into America's Longest War

WATCH: The War Machine star and producer tells BuzzFeed News about "what bugs the shit out of me."

Posted on
Nancy A. Youssef
Nancy A. Youssef
BuzzFeed News World Reporter
New York, New York
Reporting From
New York, New York
BuzzFeed News

Brad Pitt is a military man in his new movie War Machine. The actor, who also produced the new Netflix film, plays Gen. Glenn McMahon, a headstrong leader with a lot of bravado and a bevy of die-hard loyalists. The character — who is based on the real-life Army Gen. Stanley McChrystal — is called into the war in Afghanistan, which by then had been raging for eight years. Tasked to "assess" the ongoing conflict, McMahon soon promises to do what no one else could do in that country: win the war.

The movie, set in 2009, plays out after the White House gives Gen. McMahon more than 30,000 US and NATO troops, a number he claims can end the war. Skepticism abounds, and the surge only ends up serving to highlight the hubris fueling the war.

War Machine is proving to be prescient.

Brad Pitt in War Machine
Francois Duhamel / Netflix

Brad Pitt in War Machine

Post-surge in real life, Taliban emerged stronger, ISIS moved into Afghanistan, and the Afghan troops have struggled to secure their country. Now, the US is again considering sending more troops to Afghanistan. This time, the US military has concluded that roughly 5,000 more troops can end what the current top commander in Afghanistan, Army Gen. John Nicholson, called a “stalemate.” The Trump administration is expected to formally announce its strategy shortly after today's NATO meeting in Brussels.

War Machine, which is out in select theaters and on Netflix tomorrow (May 26), is based on “The Operators: The Wild and Terrifying Inside Story of America's War in Afghanistan” by journalist Michael Hastings, whose 2010 story in Rolling Stone led to McChrystal's resignation.

Earlier this month, BuzzFeed News presented a screening of War Machine and a moderated Q&A with Pitt, national security journalist and Hastings' widow Elise Jordan, and with other War Machine filmmakers. NYU undergrads studying media to politics were invited to observe the discussion about the movie and what it portends for the way ahead in America’s longest war.

In the clip above, Pitt and Jordan talk about why the surge didn’t work then – and what War Machine says about repeating that strategy again.

Kate Bubacz / BuzzFeed News

Brad Pitt at BuzzFeed News Presents War Machine on May 16, 2017; Plan B co-president Jeremy Kleiner, journalist Elise Jordan, and director David Michôd at BuzzFeed News Presents War Machine.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies