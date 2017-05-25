Brad Pitt Has Strong Feelings About Sending More Troops Into America's Longest War

BuzzFeed News

Brad Pitt is a military man in his new movie War Machine. The actor, who also produced the new Netflix film, plays Gen. Glenn McMahon, a headstrong leader with a lot of bravado and a bevy of die-hard loyalists. The character — who is based on the real-life Army Gen. Stanley McChrystal — is called into the war in Afghanistan, which by then had been raging for eight years. Tasked to "assess" the ongoing conflict, McMahon soon promises to do what no one else could do in that country: win the war.

The movie, set in 2009, plays out after the White House gives Gen. McMahon more than 30,000 US and NATO troops, a number he claims can end the war. Skepticism abounds, and the surge only ends up serving to highlight the hubris fueling the war.

War Machine is proving to be prescient.

