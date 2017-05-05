A Navy SEAL Was Killed In Somalia During A Firefight With Al-Shabaab

One US Navy SEAL was killed and another two were wounded when they came under small arms fire in Somalia while conducting patrols with local forces as part of an advise and assist mission.

It is the first US troop death there since 2006 when the military stood up US Africa Command (AFRICOM), defense officials said. A Somali translator was also injured, the Pentagon said.

The US troops were alongside members of the Somali National Army when they came under fire roughly 40 miles west of Mogadishu, during an early morning patrol Friday morning local time or Thursday evening US time. When attacked, the troops were in an area where they could not immediately take cover, a defense official told BuzzFeed News. US forces returned fire but it is unclear whether they struck any of their attackers. Regardless, they were able to “suppress” the attack, the Pentagon said.

“U.S. forces are assisting partner forces to counter al-Shabaab in Somalia to degrade the al-Qaeda affiliate's ability to recruit, train and plot external terror attacks throughout the region and in America,” US AFRICOM said in a statement.

US forces are in Somalia to train local forces to combat the terror group, al Shabab, an al Qaeda affiliate that carried out the 2013 attack on Westgate Mall in Nairobi, Kenya killing 60 and injuring another 175. More recently, al Shabab has ramped up attacks against local forces since Somalia's president, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed declared war on the terror group last month. Since then, al Shabab has declared responsibility for several attacks targeting local forces at their bases and convoys.

In March, President Donald Trump relaxed rules designed to limit civilian casualties during military operations in Somalia, which some interpreted as a sign of a ramped up military campaign against militants there. In April, the US military announced it was sending roughly 40 counter terrorism troops to the east African nation to support the 50 advise and assist troops already there.

The Navy SEAL’s death marks the fourth US troop death this week. Two Army Rangers died a week ago in Afghanistan during a raid targeting the emir of the ISIS affiliate there, or ISIS-Khorasan. The US military is investigating whether friendly fire killed those troops. The following day in Iraq, a US service member died from an improvised explosive device while supporting local troops there in their ongoing battle to reclaim the Iraqi city of Mosul from ISIS.

Next of kin have been notified, the Pentagon said, but in keeping with department policy, the name will not be released for 24 hours.