    Ahead Of The 2024 Met Gala, Here Are 19 Really, Really Good Looks From Zendaya And Law Roach

    Here's a quick guide to Zendaya and Law Roach's relationship, along with some of their greatest looks styled together.

    No pairing can match Zendaya and celebrity stylist Law Roach in "method dressing" and dominating the red carpet.

    Closeup of Law Roach and Zendaya
    Monica Schipper / WireImage

    According to Vogue, method dressing is "a chance to extend a project’s cinematic universe onto the red carpet before the movie even premieres" through fashion and style. 

    Stars who've adopted this trend include Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling for Barbie, Anya Taylor-Joy for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Timothée Chalamet for Wonka, and of course, Zendaya.

    Zendaya and Law have worked together for over a decade since her earliest days as a Disney Channel starlet.

    Closeup of Law Roach and Zendaya
    David Livingston / Getty Images

    The 45-year-old stylist has worked with celebrities like Céline Dion, Anya Taylor-Joy, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anne Hathaway, and Ariana Grande. Still, his work with Zendaya is in a league of its own.

    Closeup of Law Roach
    Dave Benett / Jed Cullen/Dave Benett / Getty Images

    The game was changed forever when Law's stylings with Zendaya became featured on magazine covers, film premieres, awards shows, and the Met Gala.

    Law Roach and Zendaya pose together; Zendaya wears a stylish dress with patterned tights and heels
    Dominique Charriau / WireImage
    Then, in March 2023, Law shocked everyone when he announced he was quitting at the height of his career.

    Closeup of Law Roach
    Monica Schipper / Getty Images,,

    But fortunately, this didn't spell the end of his magical relationship with Zendaya. They were just getting started.

    Literally me and zendaya…. pic.twitter.com/Ve2dnyzpsW

    — LAW ROACH (@LUXURYLAW) March 15, 2023
    Warner Bros/Twitter: @LUXURYLAW

    In a New York Times interview, Law reflected on working with Zendaya and the evolution of his career after announcing his retirement in 2023. "I'm the most unretired retired person. But everything I'm doing now is on my own terms. I've been saying no to a lot of unhappy people. Except Zendaya. I can't say no to her."

    Closeup of Law Roach
    Mike Coppola / Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

    "We call each other our fashion soulmates," Law said. "We also refer to our relationship as 'big ideas, small details.' I come in with, 'You should wear 14 dresses, and you should change, and you should have a wig on and take it off so your hair should fall down!' And she’s, 'No, no, no, no. We’re going to do two dresses, and I’m going to keep the same hair.'"

    "It’s like, I write the script, and she does the rewrites," he continued. "Not saying that we don’t argue, because we do, and we fight over things. But I know my place. I know she’s the boss, and she also has enough respect for me and love for me to let me be the boss sometimes."

    Law and Zendaya will join forces once again for the 2024 Met Gala. This year's exhibit is titled Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.

    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images, Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

    This exhibit will focus on the Met's permanent collection of iconic garments that are too fragile to wear.

    The gala dress code is "The Garden of Time," which could complement the exhibit's focus on honoring fragile and archival looks with an emphasis on floral and generational motifs.

    This year, Zendaya, alongside Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth, will serve as co-chairs for the 2024 Met Gala. And based on past gala collaborations between Law and Zendaya, this year is highly anticipated.

    Rick Kern / Getty Images, Gotham / Getty Images

    But, if you thought the unstoppable fashion duo already had the Met Gala look in the bag, you'd be way off. "I haven't seen Zendaya's dress!" Law told NYT. "We've been on two press tours — Dune 2 and Challengers — and doing two Vogue covers. The dress isn't even made. They won't fit until Saturday."

    Closeup of Law Roach
    Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

    Whatever look Zendaya and Law Roach choose for the 2024 Met Gala will surely be a testament to the magic they have created over the years.

    Zendaya and Law Roach
    Raymond Hall / GC Images

    Based on some of the archival and colorful motifs seen this year, I wouldn’t be surprised if Law and Zendaya gave a taste of what’s to come at the Met Gala.

    Jose Perez / GC Images, Han Myung-gu / Getty Images

    In honor of their talents, here are some of my favorite looks from Zendaya and Law Roach to date:

    Here's Zendaya in 2011 at the Los Angeles premiere of Justin Bieber: Never Say Never wearing a silver blazer and Alexander Wang leather mini-skirt.

    Zendaya on the red carpet
    Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

    Here's Zendaya in 2014 at the 56th Annual Grammy Awards wearing Emanuel Ungaro.

    Zendaya at the Grammy Awards in a sheer blouse and skirt with a high slit
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    Here's Zendaya in 2015 for her first Met Gala wearing Fausto Puglisi.

    Zendaya in a black and red gown with an eye design and a long train at a red carpet event
    Jamie Mccarthy / FilmMagic

    Here's Zendaya at the 87th Annual Academy Awards in 2015 wearing Vivienne Westwood.

    Zendaya in an elegant, off-shoulder white gown with a silver bracelet, posing on the red carpet
    Dan Macmedan / WireImage

    Here's Zendaya at the 2016 Met Gala in Michael Kors.

    Zendaya at the Met Gala
    Larry Busacca / Getty Images

    Here's Zendaya at the 2017 Met Gala in Dolce & Gabbana.

    Zendaya at the Met Gala
    Jackson Lee / FilmMagic

    Here's Zendaya in 2017 during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week for the Ralph & Russo show.

    Zendaya and Law Roach at Fashion Week
    Samir Hussein

    Here's Zendaya in 2017 at the Spider-Man: Homecoming premiere in Los Angeles wearing Ralph & Russo.

    Zendaya in a pink gown posing next to Law Roach in a black suit on a red carpet event
    Todd Williamson / Getty Images

    Here's Zendaya at the 2018 Met Gala in a Joan of Arc-inspired Atelier Versace chainmail gown.

    Zendaya at the Met Gala
    Mike Coppola / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    Here's Zendaya at the 2019 Met Gala in a Cinderella-inspired Tommy Hilfiger gown.

    Law Roach and Zendaya at the Met Gala
    Gotham / GC Images

    Here's Zendaya in 2019 at the Spider-Man: Far From Home Los Angeles premiere wearing Armani.

    Zendaya in a red sequined top and black sequined skirt at a &#x27;Spider-Man&#x27; premiere
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    Here's Zendaya at the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards in 2020 wearing Tom Ford.

    Zendaya in a fuchsia cutout dress with braided hair at the Critics&#x27; Choice Awards
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    Here's Zendaya in 2021 for the UK premiere of Dune wearing Rick Owens.

    Law Roach and Zendaya at a Dune premiere
    Jeff Spicer / Jeff Spicer / Getty Images for Warner Bros

    Here's Zendaya at the 2021 CFDA Awards wearing Vera Wang.

    Law Roach and Zendaya on the red carpet
    Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

    Here's Zendaya at the Spider-Man: No Way Home Los Angeles premiere in 2021 wearing Valentino Haute Couture.

    Zendaya on the red carpet
    Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

    Here's Zendaya at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty wearing a black Sportmax suit.

    Law Roach and Zendaya on the red carpet
    Arturo Holmes / FilmMagic

    Here's Zendaya in 2024 in one of the most iconic looks: a robot-inspired suit from Mugler during the Dune: Part Two press tour in London.

    Law Roach and Zendaya at a &quot;Dune: Part Two&quot; premiere
    Jeff Spicer / Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures

    Here's Zendaya at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood event at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures wearing Jean Paul Gaultier.

    Law Roach and Zendaya at an event
    Monica Schipper / Getty Images

    And finally, here's Zendaya in Paris during the press tour for Challengers, wearing Louis Vuitton.

    Zendaya at a &quot;Challengers&quot; premiere
    Kristy Sparow / Getty Images

    I can't wait to see what Law Roach and Zendaya do next!

