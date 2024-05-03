Hot Topic
Zendaya and Law have worked together for over a decade since her earliest days as a Disney Channel starlet.
The 45-year-old stylist has worked with celebrities like Céline Dion, Anya Taylor-Joy, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anne Hathaway, and Ariana Grande. Still, his work with Zendaya is in a league of its own.
The game was changed forever when Law's stylings with Zendaya became featured on magazine covers, film premieres, awards shows, and the Met Gala.
Then, in March 2023, Law shocked everyone when he announced he was quitting at the height of his career.
In a New York Times interview, Law reflected on working with Zendaya and the evolution of his career after announcing his retirement in 2023. "I'm the most unretired retired person. But everything I'm doing now is on my own terms. I've been saying no to a lot of unhappy people. Except Zendaya. I can't say no to her."
Law and Zendaya will join forces once again for the 2024 Met Gala. This year's exhibit is titled Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.
This year, Zendaya, alongside Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth, will serve as co-chairs for the 2024 Met Gala. And based on past gala collaborations between Law and Zendaya, this year is highly anticipated.
But, if you thought the unstoppable fashion duo already had the Met Gala look in the bag, you'd be way off. "I haven't seen Zendaya's dress!" Law told NYT. "We've been on two press tours — Dune 2 and Challengers — and doing two Vogue covers. The dress isn't even made. They won't fit until Saturday."
Whatever look Zendaya and Law Roach choose for the 2024 Met Gala will surely be a testament to the magic they have created over the years.
Based on some of the archival and colorful motifs seen this year, I wouldn’t be surprised if Law and Zendaya gave a taste of what’s to come at the Met Gala.
In honor of their talents, here are some of my favorite looks from Zendaya and Law Roach to date:
Here's Zendaya in 2011 at the Los Angeles premiere of Justin Bieber: Never Say Never wearing a silver blazer and Alexander Wang leather mini-skirt.
Here's Zendaya in 2014 at the 56th Annual Grammy Awards wearing Emanuel Ungaro.
Here's Zendaya in 2015 for her first Met Gala wearing Fausto Puglisi.
Here's Zendaya at the 87th Annual Academy Awards in 2015 wearing Vivienne Westwood.
Here's Zendaya at the 2016 Met Gala in Michael Kors.
Here's Zendaya at the 2017 Met Gala in Dolce & Gabbana.
Here's Zendaya in 2017 during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week for the Ralph & Russo show.
Here's Zendaya in 2017 at the Spider-Man: Homecoming premiere in Los Angeles wearing Ralph & Russo.
Here's Zendaya at the 2018 Met Gala in a Joan of Arc-inspired Atelier Versace chainmail gown.
Here's Zendaya at the 2019 Met Gala in a Cinderella-inspired Tommy Hilfiger gown.
Here's Zendaya in 2019 at the Spider-Man: Far From Home Los Angeles premiere wearing Armani.
Here's Zendaya at the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards in 2020 wearing Tom Ford.
Here's Zendaya in 2021 for the UK premiere of Dune wearing Rick Owens.
Here's Zendaya at the 2021 CFDA Awards wearing Vera Wang.
Here's Zendaya at the Spider-Man: No Way Home Los Angeles premiere in 2021 wearing Valentino Haute Couture.
Here's Zendaya at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty wearing a black Sportmax suit.
Here's Zendaya in 2024 in one of the most iconic looks: a robot-inspired suit from Mugler during the Dune: Part Two press tour in London.
Here's Zendaya at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood event at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures wearing Jean Paul Gaultier.
And finally, here's Zendaya in Paris during the press tour for Challengers, wearing Louis Vuitton.
I can't wait to see what Law Roach and Zendaya do next!
