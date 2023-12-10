Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
"I just don't keep up with pop culture in general."
@zachsangshow
@trishapaytas was introduced to Ariana Grande through Ethan Slater #trishapaytas #arianagrande #zachsangshow #zachsang #danzolot #fyp #foryou @AmazonMusic♬ original sound - Zach Sang Show
Trisha Paytas reveals she’s a huge fan of Ariana Grande and invited her on the podcast— AG7 🍵 (Fan) (@AG7Source) August 14, 2023
“She knows she’s perfect and pretty and everyone loves her” pic.twitter.com/F8a3ezR93h
Well that’s bullshit. She’s been a huge fan since 2013 pic.twitter.com/YAGpFN8wVA— Ariana Grande Updates (@AGSpotifyData) December 8, 2023
she was talking about ariana and imitating her way before that, why is she lying— allegra♡ (@theegrandeheels) December 8, 2023
Why is everyone taking this seriously? 💀 Trisha is a professional troll— Jo_el (@jo_el01) December 8, 2023
she needs to be fr immediately, ain’t no way you ain’t aware of ariana’s existence until very recently. this woman needs like a checkup— َ (@lukelipa) December 8, 2023
her brand IS lying why do people take her seriously lmaooo— mai (@westmistake) December 9, 2023