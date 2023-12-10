Skip To Content
    Internet Personality Trisha Paytas Lied About Ariana Grande On A Podcast, And Now People Are Calling Her Out

    "I just don't keep up with pop culture in general."

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    You probably know YouTuber and media personality Trisha Paytas.

    Closeup of Trisha Paytas
    John Phillips / Getty Images

    On the Zach Sang Show, Trisha admits that she was never really a "fangirl" and was barely introduced to Ariana Grande because she doesn't really keep up with pop culture like that. "I don't think I was starstruck by her because I'm never really a fangirl," she said.

    @zachsangshow

    @trishapaytas was introduced to Ariana Grande through Ethan Slater #trishapaytas #arianagrande #zachsangshow #zachsang #danzolot #fyp #foryou @AmazonMusic

    ♬ original sound - Zach Sang Show
    @zachsangshow / Via tiktok.com

    Trisha claimed she's recently become more interested in pop culture thanks to her podcast cohost for Just Trish, Oscar Gracey. "Because of the podcast, Oscar's very hip on pop culture, so I get to know more about things. Like, I was just introduced to Ariana because of the Ethan Slater thing, and I was like, 'Oh, okay, she looks cute.' Her look slayed, but I never listened to her songs or her music."

    Karwai Tang / WireImage, Cindy Ord / Getty Images

    "Then I started to, and I was like, 'Oh, she has a really good voice. Why aren't more people talking about this?' Everybody is talking about Ethan Slater, but she, like, slays singing. All I know of her is her controversies."

    Closeup of Trisha Paytas
    @zachsangshow / Via tiktok.com

    When the hosts clarify if she discovered Ariana only through her recent relationship with Ethan Slater, Trisha claims she learned about the singer through Colleen Ballinger, who was friends with Ariana's brother, Frankie Grande.

    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic, Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

    "I just don't keep up with pop culture in general, so, like, the Ethan Slater thing came out, and I was like, well, we have to talk about this on Just Trish, and I was delving into it, and was like, she's very talented. Maybe we should talk about that."

    "I didn't know she was such a superstar."

    Closeup of Trisha Paytas
    @zachsangshow / Via tiktok.com

    Now, everybody's calling her out for clearly lying on the podcast because there are receipts of her being a big Ariana fan before her relationship with her Wicked costar.

    Twitter: @AG7Source

    Twitter: @AGSpotifyData
    &quot;HOW DID U NOT&quot;
    @zachsangshow / Via tiktok.com

    Twitter: @theegrandeheels
    &quot;There&#x27;s no way LOL&quot;
    @zachsangshow / Via tiktok.com

    Twitter: @jo_el01
    &quot;she&#x27;s such a liar&quot;
    @zachsangshow / Via tiktok.com
    &quot;The comments are hilarious.&quot;
    x.com
    &quot;she definitely knew ariana grande&quot;
    @zachsangshow / Via tiktok.com
    &quot;girl you&#x27;re head arianator like you copy her too&quot;
    x.com
    &quot;bc she LYING&quot;
    @zachsangshow / Via tiktok.com
    &quot;i can&#x27;t really t ell if she&#x27;s fcking with us or not&quot;
    x.com

    Twitter: @lukelipa

    Twitter: @westmistake

    We'll see if Trisha responds!