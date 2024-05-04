    Trevor Noah Made A Rare Statement About His Love Life: "Society Has Deemed Me A Loser"

    "If you've never been married, there's this weird thing that people do to you where they treat you like you're not a serious person in life."

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Trevor Noah said "it doesn't bother me" if people see him as a "loser" for being single and unmarried, and that truly resonated with me.

    Closeup of Trevor Noah
    Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Oliver Peoples

    The former Daily Show host opened up about his relationship status on a May 2 episode of his What Now? with Trevor Noah podcast, and as someone 35 years old and single for almost 10 years, it spoke to my experience.

    Trevor Noah smiling, wearing a casual jacket, at a Spotify event
    Craig Barritt / Getty Images for Spotify

    Trevor, 40, was once romantically linked to Minka Kelly and Dua Lipa, but he's been fairly private about his personal love life until now.

    In the podcast episode, Trevor was joined by Rhaina Cohen, the author of The Other Significant Others: Reimagining Life with Friendship at the Center, to discuss a "society where marriage isn't the only committed relationship we rely on and makes the case for profound emotional friendships."

    Trevor first made it clear "it doesn't bother me at all" if people see him as a "loser" for being single and unmarried. "Society has deemed me a loser whether I like it or not," he said.

    Trevor Noah dressed in a classic black tuxedo with a bowtie at the Vanity Fair event
    Stefanie Keenan / WireImage for Vanity Fair

    "Being married is like you've served," he added. "There's a certain honor that comes with it. If you've never been married, there's this weird thing that people do to you where they treat you like you're not a serious person in life."

    Trevor Noah smiling during an interview, wearing a smart blazer with a microphone in front
    Mike Jordan / SXSW Conference & Festivals via Getty Images

    From my own experience, it can happen. As Trevor claimed, there's "a little bit of ostracization" for people who reach a certain age and are still single or not in a committed romantic relationship.

    Whether or not it's your pestering parents or curious friends, when you reach a certain age, it may feel like folks begin to question why you've remained single, unmarried, and on your own for so long.

    "So many things in society that are based around the plus-ones," Trevor continued, referring to the culture of weddings and major events where only "spouses" are allowed to attend.

    Closeup of Trevor Noah
    Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images for W Magazine

    "I'm like, 'This idiot got married six months ago. They don't even know this person, and you're going to tell me that I can't come with my best friend, who I can tell you every intimate detail about?'"

    Usher, Trevor Noah, David Oyelowo, and another person at an event
    Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Vanity Fair

    As the conversation progressed, Trevor pointed out that a committed and strong relationship can exist between people besides your married partner. He noted that sometimes, "the most significant others in your life are your friends."

    Trevor Noah in a textured blazer giving a thumbs-up onstage
    Kevin Winter / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

    Personally, whether it's long-lasting childhood friendships, chosen families, or peers you built a strong connection with over the years — I feel sometimes it's necessary to allow these relationships to hold equal, if not more, value than someone you call husband, wife, or partner.

    "There's something romantic in this idea that we should be diversifying the portfolio of our emotions," Trevor said, referencing the value of committed friendships. "Sometimes they yield benefits, and sometimes they add value to my holdings."

    Trevor Noah in a glittery jacket holding a microphone and award on stage
    Kevin Winter / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

    Reflecting on his memoir, Trevor claimed, "One of the great discoveries of my life" was realizing that "I did not need to be good at every aspect of friend-making. All I had to do is find somebody who wanted to be my friend who was really good at that element."

    Trevor Noah in glittering suit speaks into a microphone onstage
    Amy Sussman / Getty Images

    Now, I mean no shade to folks who found their best friend in their partners in marriage or romantic relationships. It's beautiful, and who knows what the future holds for people like me? But, for now, let's take it easy on us older, single, unmarried folk.

    And perhaps let our best buddies be our plus-one, sometimes?


    And finally, as Trevor said in the podcast, "Obviously, there is no one way to live life."

    Trevor Noah in a white suit holding a microphone onstage
    Kevin Winter / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

    Listen to the full episode of Trevor's What Now? podcast.