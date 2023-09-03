And the fashionista fully understood the assignment, but her extra credit was impressive.
First, Tracee nailed the #mutechallenge, where the crowd followed Beyoncé's command to be dead silent when prompted during the song "Energy."
In an Instagram post captioned, "I muted y'all! WHAT A SHOW! @beyonce," Tracee waited until the lyrics: "Big wave in the room, the crowd gon' move/ Look around everybody on mute," and she zipped her lips right on cue.
But here's where Tracee's unbelievable extra credit came in. Beyoncé urged all her fans to wear silver in honor of her birthday month.
Ms. Tracee delivered, but not with just any old, silver Paco Rabanne mirrored sequin chainmail mini dress.
Tracee's silver dress was an homage to her famous mother, Diana Ross, who wore the same dress by the Spanish designer for her performance with The Supremes on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1967.
Dressed in gold knee-high boots and a red-sleeved blouse to complement, the legendary trio, Diana, Mary Wilson, and Cindy Birdsong sang a medley of "Greensleeves/Thou Swell" in Paco Rabanne dresses similar to Tracee's.
Here are the dresses side-by-side:
In the spirit of "mother-daughter serves," like Beyoncé and her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, taking the stage together almost every night of the tour, Tracee reminded the world that her Grammy-winning mommy dearest was the blueprint for it all.
Tracee's beautiful dress was one of the many tributes to Diana Ross throughout the evening. Beyoncé included a short "Love Hangover" rendition and said Diana's name during the QUEENS REMIX of "Break My Soul."
So, at the end of the day, Tracee received 10's across the board for her attention to detail.