    Tracee Ellis Ross Followed All The Rules At Beyoncé's Concert, And Her Attention To Detail Is Impressive

    Tracee is a trendsetter, not a rule breaker.

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Tracee Ellis Ross has blessed the world with another fashion moment — and this might be her best yet!

    Closeup of Tracee Ellis Ross wearing large drop earrings
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

    For context, Ms. Ellis-Ross always eats up a fashion moment, and Tracee eats well. Case in point:

    Tracee Ellis Ross at an event in a tweed romper and pantyhose
    Sean Zanni / WireImage

    On Sept. 1, the 50-year-old actor was one of my many beloved celebrities at the first Los Angeles stop of Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour.

    Beyoncé onstage in a silver leotard
    Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

    And the fashionista fully understood the assignment, but her extra credit was impressive.

    Closeup of Tracee Ellis Ross in partially open long-sleeved blouse with matching pants
    Arnold Jerocki / Getty Images

    First, Tracee nailed the #mutechallenge, where the crowd followed Beyoncé's command to be dead silent when prompted during the song "Energy."

    Beyoncé onstage in a flowing dress
    Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

    In an Instagram post captioned, "I muted y'all! WHAT A SHOW! @beyonce," Tracee waited until the lyrics: "Big wave in the room, the crowd gon' move/ Look around everybody on mute," and she zipped her lips right on cue.

    But here's where Tracee's unbelievable extra credit came in. Beyoncé urged all her fans to wear silver in honor of her birthday month.

    Screenshot of Bey&#x27;s Instagram post
    @beyonce / Via Instagram: @beyonce

    Ms. Tracee delivered, but not with just any old, silver Paco Rabanne mirrored sequin chainmail mini dress.

    Tracee's silver dress was an homage to her famous mother, Diana Ross, who wore the same dress by the Spanish designer for her performance with The Supremes on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1967.

    Rb / Redferns / Getty Images, Eric Robert / Getty Images

    Dressed in gold knee-high boots and a red-sleeved blouse to complement, the legendary trio, Diana, Mary Wilson, and Cindy Birdsong sang a medley of "Greensleeves/Thou Swell" in Paco Rabanne dresses similar to Tracee's.

    View this video on YouTube
    UMG / Via youtu.be

    Here are the dresses side-by-side:

    Rb / Redferns / Getty Images, @traceeellisross / Via instagram.com

    In the spirit of "mother-daughter serves," like Beyoncé and her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, taking the stage together almost every night of the tour, Tracee reminded the world that her Grammy-winning mommy dearest was the blueprint for it all.

    Blue Ivy and Beyoncé onstage
    Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

    Tracee's beautiful dress was one of the many tributes to Diana Ross throughout the evening. Beyoncé included a short "Love Hangover" rendition and said Diana's name during the QUEENS REMIX of "Break My Soul."

    Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood, Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

    So, at the end of the day, Tracee received 10's across the board for her attention to detail.

    Closeup of Tracee in a wide-brimmed hat
    Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

    Strike a pose, Tracee!