🚨🚨 Warning: Major Spoilers 🚨🚨
When Squid Game first premiered on Netflix, it took the world by storm with its suspenseful, one-of-a-kind plot and gut-wenching twists and turns that had me paranoid for weeks.
But it's been a hot minute since we first joined a bunch of randomly desperate green jumpsuit-wearing contestants in a deadly game of survival, so I figured we were overdue for a quick recap before Season 2 hits the streamwaves.
Here's everything you need to know about Squid Game, Season 1:
🚨MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD🚨(This is your final warning)