Sabrina Carpenter Made A NSFW Reference To Barry Keoghan During Coachella 2024

These Sabrina Carpenter outros are wild.

Mychal Thompson
by Mychal Thompson

BuzzFeed Staff

Sabrina Carpenter seemingly referenced Barry Keoghan during Coachella, and it was mad spicy.

Scott Dudelson / Getty Images for Coachella, Gregg Deguire / WWD via Getty Images

Sabrina performed on the main stage again on Friday for the second weekend of the 2024 Coachella Music Festival, and now it's her turn to thirst over her Barry.

Woman in chic layered outfit with sunglasses holds microphone onstage
Timothy Norris / Getty Images for Coachella

Last year, Barry kicked off the love train by sparking dating rumors when he kept popping up on Sabrina's Instagram.

The image shows a social media comment by user sabrinacarpenter praising singer Taylor Swift, with another user keoghran92 reacting with emojis
Instagram: @sabrinacarpenter

And then we caught Barry completely enamored by her performance during Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

Marcelo Endelli / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management, Gary Gershoff / Getty Images

In March, Barry was spotted hanging out with celebrities at a W Magazine and Louis Vuitton Academy Awards dinner wearing a "Sabrina" bracelet.

Two joyful men embracing, one wearing a leather jacket, the other in a sherpa jacket; close-up of a beaded bracelet
Jerritt Clark / Getty Images

During Coachella 2024's first weekend, Barry was once again front and center watching Sabrina perform, exchanging cute glances during the performance.

Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for Coachella, Gary Gershoff / Getty Images

Now, it was Sabrina's turn to show some love, and she didn't hold back.

When Sabrina reached the infamous outro of her song "Nonsense," she referenced that NSFW scene from Barry's 2023 movie Saltburn.

Man lying on grass, gazing upward, shirtless with sunlight on his face and body
MGM / Courtesy Everett Collection

Sabrina's known for changing the "Nonsense" outro lyrics, and they've been pretty NSFW in the past, but this one takes it to a new level.

Performer in sparkling stage outfit singing into a microphone onstage
Graham Denholm / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

In a fan video of the performance, Sabrina sang, "Made his knees so weak he had to spread mine / He's drinking my bath water like it's red wine / Coachella see you back here when I headline."

Woman performing on stage with microphone, flanked by two dancers. She wears a white outfit with boots; dancers in casual attire
Timothy Norris / Getty Images for Coachella

🚨 Spoiler Alert! 🚨

In Saltburn, Barry's character drinks the remains of Jacob Elordi's bathwater after he pleasures himself, so Sabrina's outro was 100% a spicy reference.

Person in a tuxedo sitting and contemplating with a drink, outdoor setting at dusk, near a building
MGM / Courtesy Everett Collection

It wasn't apparent if Barry was in attendance this weekend, too, but the way he loverboy-lurks on Sabrina's social media — I'm sure he caught the reference and loved it.

@firstwefeast/media.giphy.com

If Barry responds, we'll see if he can top Sabrina's outro.