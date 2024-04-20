Sabrina Carpenter Made A NSFW Reference To Barry Keoghan During Coachella 2024

Sabrina Carpenter seemingly referenced Barry Keoghan during Coachella, and it was mad spicy.
Sabrina performed on the main stage again on Friday for the second weekend of the 2024 Coachella Music Festival, and now it's her turn to thirst over her Barry.
Last year, Barry kicked off the love train by sparking dating rumors when he kept popping up on Sabrina's Instagram.
And then we caught Barry completely enamored by her performance during Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.
In March, Barry was spotted hanging out with celebrities at a W Magazine and Louis Vuitton Academy Awards dinner wearing a "Sabrina" bracelet.
During Coachella 2024's first weekend, Barry was once again front and center watching Sabrina perform, exchanging cute glances during the performance.
Now, it was Sabrina's turn to show some love, and she didn't hold back.
When Sabrina reached the infamous outro of her song "Nonsense," she referenced that NSFW scene from Barry's 2023 movie Saltburn.
Sabrina's known for changing the "Nonsense" outro lyrics, and they've been pretty NSFW in the past, but this one takes it to a new level.
In a fan video of the performance, Sabrina sang, "Made his knees so weak he had to spread mine / He's drinking my bath water like it's red wine / Coachella see you back here when I headline."
In Saltburn, Barry's character drinks the remains of Jacob Elordi's bathwater after he pleasures himself, so Sabrina's outro was 100% a spicy reference.
It wasn't apparent if Barry was in attendance this weekend, too, but the way he loverboy-lurks on Sabrina's social media — I'm sure he caught the reference and loved it.
If Barry responds, we'll see if he can top Sabrina's outro.