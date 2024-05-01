    Ryan Gosling And Mikey Day Reprised Their Hilarious "Saturday Night Live" Characters For A Surprise Appearance At "The Fall Guy" Premiere

    These two are always in the wrong place at the right time.

    Mychal Thompson

    Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day reprised their iconic Saturday Night Live characters at the Los Angeles premiere of The Fall Guy.

    Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day
    Ryan is starring alongside Emily Blunt in The Fall Guy, a new action comedy loosely based on the 1980s TV series about stunt performers.

    Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt at &quot;The Fall Guy&quot; premiere
    The Barbie star initially appeared on the premiere carpet in a bright, minty-green Gucci suit.

    Ryan Gosling posing in a mint green suit jacket with a relaxed expression
    Then Ryan went away, and two SNL characters, who look very similar to the '90s cartoon characters Beavis and Butt-Head, appeared.

    Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day dressed Beavis and Butt-Head lookalikes
    But they're not Beavis and Butt-Head.

    Beavis and Butt-Head in animated form, wearing band t-shirts; AC/DC for Beavis and Metallica for Butt-Head
    They're Dean and Jeff.

    Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day as Dean and Jeff
    Here's Dean and Beavis side-by-side.

    And here's Jeff and Butt-Head side-by-side.

    Dean and Jeff appeared in an original sketch on April 13, during Ryan's third time hosting SNL.

    Screenshot from &quot;SNL&quot;
    The sketch, a town hall discussion on the dangers of artificial intelligence, also included Kenan Thompson and Heidi Gardner.

    Screenshot from &quot;SNL&quot;
    Once the two random audience members, Dean and Jeff, appeared, the sketch went off the rails.

    Despite the obvious similarities, the SNL characters hilariously claimed they had no idea who Beavis or Butt-Head were.

    Screenshot from &quot;SNL&quot;
    Dean and Jeff's interactions caused Heidi and the cast to break character, and it became an instant classic.

    Now, Dean and Jeff showed up at The Fall Guy premiere, utterly unaware of the film's stars, Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, as seen when they interrupted Emily's interview.

    Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day as Dean and Jeff
    In the interrupted interview, both Dean and Jeff are consistent in that they still don't know who Beavis or Butt-Head are despite the comparisons.

    Since Dean and Jeff (aka Ryan and Mikey) are receiving so much attention for being iconic sketch characters, it only makes sense that everyone is asking for a possible movie.

    "Are they manifesting a movie?" an Instagram user asked.

    Instagram comment by user cwater asking if a movie is being manifested, received 6,651 likes
    An X user wrote, "I'm calling it. If they keep this up, there's going to be a live action Beavis and Butt-Head starring these two."

    "This needs to be a live action movie," another Instagram user wrote.

    Comment by user jackandrewcook, &quot;This needs to be a live action movie&quot; with 2,030 likes
    "#BeavisandButthead...future movie with these two?" another fan suggested.

    Another fan noted that '90s icons Beavis and Butt-Head would love all this newfound attention.

    Lo and behold, Beavis and Butt-Head gave their stamp of approval!

    Verified account beavisandbutthead commented with fire emojis on a post
    Dean and Jeff really show up in the most random places.

    Crossing my fingers Dean and Jeff show up to more events!

    Watch the SNL sketch featuring Dean and Jeff.

