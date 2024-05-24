    Robert Downey Jr. And The Cast Of "The Avengers" Hilariously Roasted Chris Hemsworth At His Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony

    Earth's mightiest heroes described him with "three simple" words.

    Chris Hemsworth is officially a hero among the stars!

    Chris Hemsworth in a three-piece suit with an open-collar shirt, posing on a red carpet
    On Thursday, the Thor actor was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

    Chris Hemsworth kneels and waves next to his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, wearing a blue suit and white shirt without a tie
    The Hollywood accolade comes just a day before his newest film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, which also features Anya Taylor-Joy, came to theaters.

    Of course, his wife, Elsa Pataky, and children — twin sons Sasha and Tristan and daughter India attended Chris's ceremony.

    Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky, and their three children at Chris Hemsworth&#x27;s Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony. Hemsworth is in a suit, Elsa in a gown
    While India was in attendance, she sat out of the photographed moment.

    But, the guy who stole the show was the legendary Iron Man himself, Robert Downey Jr.

    In classic RDJ fashion, he delivered a heartfelt speech that turned into a hilarious roast of his Australian costar.

    Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, smiling and leaning towards each other, standing near Robert Downey Jr.&#x27;s star
    "Beyond the cape and the hammer is a contagious Aussie charm," Robert began.

    Robert Downey Jr. in a casual black suit and sunglasses gesturing at a smiling Chris Hemsworth in a blue suit at a Hollywood Walk of Fame event
    He followed up by saying that it was "daunting to describe" Chris because of his "pretty packaging," but he has a "true blue wit" and a "depth of soul."

    Robert Downey Jr., in a dark suit and sunglasses, speaks at a Hollywood Walk of Fame event while Chris Hemsworth, in a blue suit, stands beside him clapping
    Then, Robert said he asked their fellow Avengers costars to "distill" Chris into "three simple describing words."

    Robert Downey Jr. in a patterned black suit and Chris Hemsworth in a blue suit and pink vest at a star unveiling event on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
    Jeremy Renner, who starred as Hawkeye, said Chris was "absurdly, annoyingly amazing."

    Scarlett Johansson, who was Black Widow, described Chris as a "sensitive leading lady."

    Mark Ruffalo, who played the Hulk, said, "Friend from work."

    If you're a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you'll remember those three words as a reference to their 2017 film Thor: Ragnarok.

    Chris Hemsworth, dressed as Thor, raises his weapon triumphantly in a scene from a movie. He wears a helmet, armor, and has two swords on his back
    And finally, Captain America, aka Chris Evans, described him as the "second-best Chris."

    It's great to see that after many films together, and years of epic superhero storylines, one of the best ensemble casts in cinematic history remain hilariously fond of each other.

    Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner, Robert Downey Jr., and Mark Ruffalo as their Marvel characters in a battle scene
    Watch Robert Downey Jr.'s hilarious Chris Hemsworth roast below.

