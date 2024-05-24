Celebrity·Posted 3 hours agoRobert Downey Jr. And The Cast Of "The Avengers" Hilariously Roasted Chris Hemsworth At His Hollywood Walk Of Fame CeremonyEarth's mightiest heroes described him with "three simple" words.by Mychal ThompsonBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail Chris Hemsworth is officially a hero among the stars! Eric Charbonneau / Getty Images for Warner Bros. On Thursday, the Thor actor was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images The Hollywood accolade comes just a day before his newest film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, which also features Anya Taylor-Joy, came to theaters. / ©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection Of course, his wife, Elsa Pataky, and children — twin sons Sasha and Tristan and daughter India attended Chris's ceremony. Chris Delmas / AFP via Getty Images While India was in attendance, she sat out of the photographed moment. But, the guy who stole the show was the legendary Iron Man himself, Robert Downey Jr. Chris Delmas / AFP via Getty Images, Paramount / ©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection In classic RDJ fashion, he delivered a heartfelt speech that turned into a hilarious roast of his Australian costar. Eric Charbonneau / Getty Images for Warner Bros. "Beyond the cape and the hammer is a contagious Aussie charm," Robert began. Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images He followed up by saying that it was "daunting to describe" Chris because of his "pretty packaging," but he has a "true blue wit" and a "depth of soul." Eric Charbonneau / Getty Images for Warner Bros. Then, Robert said he asked their fellow Avengers costars to "distill" Chris into "three simple describing words." Kevin Winter / Getty Images Jeremy Renner, who starred as Hawkeye, said Chris was "absurdly, annoyingly amazing." Vera Anderson / WireImage, Walt Disney Co. / ©Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection Scarlett Johansson, who was Black Widow, described Chris as a "sensitive leading lady." Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic, Walt Disney Co. / ©Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection Mark Ruffalo, who played the Hulk, said, "Friend from work." Don Arnold / WireImage, Null / ©Walt Disney Co./courtesy Everett / Everett Collection If you're a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you'll remember those three words as a reference to their 2017 film Thor: Ragnarok. Marvel And finally, Captain America, aka Chris Evans, described him as the "second-best Chris." Vera Anderson / WireImage, Walt Disney Co. / ©Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection It's great to see that after many films together, and years of epic superhero storylines, one of the best ensemble casts in cinematic history remain hilariously fond of each other. Walt Disney Co. / Â©Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection Watch Robert Downey Jr.'s hilarious Chris Hemsworth roast below. View this video on YouTube @extratv/youtube.com