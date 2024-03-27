Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Reneé Rapp Had To Defend Her Sexuality On Social Media, And I Can't Believe It's Necessary

    Reneé and LGBTQ+ folks in general shouldn't have to defend their existence, but here we are.

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Reneé Rapp has "had enough" of people questioning her sexuality, and I'm glad she's speaking out.

    Reneé in a white blouse with open neckline on the red carpet
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

    It's easy to see where Reneé's coming from. When I came out, I thought my biggest battle would be against the evil, faceless collective of anti-gay bigots. It was. But as a bisexual person, I found myself also defending my identity to other LGBTQ+ folks — that was a shocker.

    Reneé performing onstage in a loose white shirt and blue jeans with red stage lighting behind
    Debbie Hickey / Getty Images

    How you identify can be a journey, an experience that evolves or becomes defined differently as you mature and understand more about yourself. For me, I thought I had to"pick a letter," until I realized that I have complete control over defining my sexuality and what these terms mean or don't mean to me at any point.

    Reneé at a podium with a microphone overlaid with gender symbols and a rainbow flag
    Olga Tsikarishvili /Matt Winkelmeyer GLAAD / Getty Images

    The Mean Girls actor's latest social media callout shows that this is a problem that many LGBTQ+ people face when we attempt to define our identities ourselves in public.

    Reneé posing for a photo, wearing a blazer and a sparkling necklace, with her hair styled with bangs
    Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

    In the past, Reneé identified as bisexual, but recently, she has doubled down in interviews that she identifies as a lesbian.

    In a February cover story of the Hollywood Reporter, Reneé discussed how she redefined her sexuality. "I’ve only recently started referring to myself as a lesbian, and I've only recently been in a relationship where I'm like, 'Yeah, I'm a lesbian for sure,'" she said. "I’m watching all these movies and parts of gay culture, specifically lesbian culture, and I'm like, 'I love this.'"

    Reneé in a sleeveless black turtleneck dress posing on red carpet; she wears minimal jewelry and has a tattoo on her arm
    Gilbert Flores / Billboard via Getty Images

    The "Tummy Hurts" singer walked the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars Party red carpet with her girlfriend, Towa Bird, in all her sapphic glory, but somehow, she's still forced to defend her identity.

    Towa in a decorated light suit with ruffles, Reneé in an outfit with an open white neckline and high thigh slit
    Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

    On Monday, Reneé wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), "If I say I'm a lesbian, I am a lesbian, and if someone says they're bi, they are bi. I've had enough of you witches."

    Twitter: @reneerapp
    Note: Reneé's post was edited for clarity.

    Reneé's comment highlights several critical issues when dealing with LGBTQ+ identities. LGBTQ+ people shouldn't have to constantly label themselves and provide weekly updates to justify which letter of the rainbow alphabet they subscribe to. NOR should they have to define what that label means to them — but here we are.

    Reneé in a black leather jacket over a white top, attending an event
    Gilbert Flores / Billboard via Getty Images

    Second, there's bi erasure or bi invisibility, which GLAAD describes as "a pervasive problem in which the existence or legitimacy of bisexuality [...] is questioned or denied outright." Speaking from experience, one move can change everything and completely discredit your existence, and it's unfair and invalidating.

    An illustration of diverse people with heart symbols on their shirts, representing LGBTQ+ community solidarity
    Red Diamond / Getty Images

    Reneé's comment highlights what most LGBTQ+ people who have to defend their identities are thinking. Reneé or, indeed, anyone else shouldn't have to justify whom they're dating or whether they subscribe to any of the LGBTQ+ initials — and fans agree.

    Reneé in a blazer holding a phone and award at a podium with &quot;MEDIA AWARDS&quot; in the background
    Variety / Variety via Getty Images

    Twitter: @IamMoone94

    Twitter: @rappreads

    Twitter: @exactlymegs

    Twitter: @soldyoumyheart

    Twitter: @nicknaps100

    Twitter: @holhud76

    Thank you for speaking up, Reneé.