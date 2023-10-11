    People Are Sharing The First Incident That Made Them Think, "Wow, I'm Getting Old," And I Cackled So Hard My Body Hurts

    "Last Christmas, my college-aged niece and nephew spent about two hours doing TikTok dances. I was just sitting there, drinking a beer, eating gumbo, and contemplating every decision I made that led up to me no longer having 'rizz.'"

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Not too long ago, u/GenericGatsby asked the question, "What was the first incident that made you think, 'Wow, I'm getting old?'" and the answers were so relatable because it's a rude awakening when you discover you're no longer a nearly indestructible child.

    Here are some of the most ridiculous responses:

    1. "When the local oldies radio station started playing ‘my music.' FML."

    &quot;I&#x27;m old&quot;
    Warner Bros. / Via media.giphy.com

    u/parkrang3r

    2. "Last Christmas, my college-aged niece and nephew spent about two hours doing TikTok dances. I was just sitting there, drinking a beer, eating gumbo, and contemplating every decision I made that led up to me no longer having 'rizz.'"

    u/GeneralSpecific87

    3. "When teenagers started calling me 'Sir' instead of 'Bro,' it hit me pretty hard."

    &quot;I was young once&quot;
    Rooster Teeth / Via media.giphy.com

    u/DeciderOfAllThings

    4. "I farted and thew out my back."

    u/thegreatgatsB70

    5. "I was snowboarding, took a jump wrong, and went down like I had a million times before. Except this time, it felt like I was getting smashed through the snow. I was totally laid out. It felt like my entire skeletal system had been rearranged. Nothing was broken, and it wasn't even that bad of a hit, but it took all my effort just to get back up. I remember thinking that had never happened before. I usually just bounce back up. And now I realize this was 20 years ago, and since then, I've broken my arm and dislocated my shoulder three times."

    Cartoon of a person laying in a hospital bed completely covered in gauze
    20th Television Animation / Via media.giphy.com

    u/FuturePrimitiv3

    6. "When this girl I was seeing showed me how to use Snapchat."

    u/article67

    7. "Looking at pictures, I started to see my grandpa in myself."

    &quot;I&#x27;m in my prime!&quot;
    AE / Via media.giphy.com

    u/xBADJOEx

    8. "When my granddaughter told me to stop flirting with her college friends."

    u/ergoegthatis

    9. "I received socks on Christmas, and I was excited about getting socks."

    Screenshot from &quot;National Lampoon&#x27;s Christmas Vacation&quot;
    Warner Bros. / Via media.giphy.com

    u/Iknowr1te

    10. "When I was at a rave, and a dude said, 'Respect' after I told him my age."

    u/Ohboohoolittlegirl

    11. "When I started working with people who were the ages of kids I babysat."

    A woman with her hand on her head and a &quot;nooo&quot; expression on her face
    Cameo / Via media.giphy.com

    u/BillyGoat_TTB

    12. "I was playing catch with my nephew, and after a throw, there was something wrong with my shoulder for the rest of the day. It was the first time I ever understood my dad having to stop playing catch seemingly out of nowhere."

    u/doodlols

    13. "I blew out my knee two weeks after my 30th birthday. That was the day I realized that I was not invincible."

    &quot;Wooooooo&quot;
    20th Television / Via media.giphy.com

    u/Snoo-75532

    14. "Motherfuckers on the basketball court started giving me nicknames like old head and 'OG.' Then one called me 'sir.' I was only, like, 35, but I knew it had begun."

    u/sbwcwero

    15. "A kid was talking to me about 'the old Star Wars movies, you know, the ones with Anakin in them.'"

    Disney / Via media.giphy.com

    u/Mail540

    16. "I was out snowboarding with a few friends. Afterward, we’re in the parking lot shooting the shit, and one of them said, 'It’s so great hanging out with you older guys. You have the best stories.' I wanted to kick his ass; I’m still not over that."

    u/sabatoa

    17. "When I mentioned dial-up in front of my coworker, and he had no idea what that was."

    &quot;It&#x27;s some old, archaic technology!&quot;
    Comedy Central / Via media.giphy.com

    u/NoChrist

    18. "If I sleep on the couch, I wake up feeling like I threw myself down the stairs."

    u/the_river_nihil

    19. "I saw a friend from school with fully gray hair, balding bad, who walked hunched over, and looked like he’s 50. And that’s when I was 30, and so was he."

    &quot;I&#x27;m 30&quot;
    NBC / Via media.giphy.com

    u/reflected_shadows

    20. "When I have to scroll so far down for my birth year when I fill out an online form."

    u/Greenpandaaa

    21. "I saw a picture with the caption, 'You are young, then suddenly one day you are excited by this,' and it was a picture of a sink that had been modified so that you can store/dry plates and glasses. Needless to say, I was very excited by it indeed. A beautiful sight."

    A man covering his face in shock
    BBC

    u/joshroycheese

    22. "For me, it was realizing that I was cheering for athletes that were younger than me. Then, it was the ones that were born in the '90s. Then, it was athletes that were born this millennium. Now, my favorite team is drafting kids born in 2005, which is when I was in college."

    u/rpgguy_1o1

    23. "I started falling asleep on the couch after work while watching TV. Like, when did this happen?"

    A woman asleep on the couch
    TLC / Via media.giphy.com

    u/Aspiegamer8745

    What was the moment you realized you were old? Share in the comments below!