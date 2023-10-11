People Are Sharing The First Incident That Made Them Think, "Wow, I'm Getting Old," And I Cackled So Hard My Body Hurts
Not too long ago, u/GenericGatsby asked the question, "What was the first incident that made you think, 'Wow, I'm getting old?'" and the answers were so relatable because it's a rude awakening when you discover you're no longer a nearly indestructible child.
Here are some of the most ridiculous responses:
1."When the local oldies radio station started playing ‘my music.' FML."
2."Last Christmas, my college-aged niece and nephew spent about two hours doing TikTok dances. I was just sitting there, drinking a beer, eating gumbo, and contemplating every decision I made that led up to me no longer having 'rizz.'"
5."I was snowboarding, took a jump wrong, and went down like I had a million times before. Except this time, it felt like I was getting smashed through the snow. I was totally laid out. It felt like my entire skeletal system had been rearranged. Nothing was broken, and it wasn't even that bad of a hit, but it took all my effort just to get back up. I remember thinking that had never happened before. I usually just bounce back up. And now I realize this was 20 years ago, and since then, I've broken my arm and dislocated my shoulder three times."
6."When this girl I was seeing showed me how to use Snapchat."
11."When I started working with people who were the ages of kids I babysat."
12."I was playing catch with my nephew, and after a throw, there was something wrong with my shoulder for the rest of the day. It was the first time I ever understood my dad having to stop playing catch seemingly out of nowhere."
15."A kid was talking to me about 'the old Star Wars movies, you know, the ones with Anakin in them.'"
16."I was out snowboarding with a few friends. Afterward, we’re in the parking lot shooting the shit, and one of them said, 'It’s so great hanging out with you older guys. You have the best stories.' I wanted to kick his ass; I’m still not over that."
21."I saw a picture with the caption, 'You are young, then suddenly one day you are excited by this,' and it was a picture of a sink that had been modified so that you can store/dry plates and glasses. Needless to say, I was very excited by it indeed. A beautiful sight."
22."For me, it was realizing that I was cheering for athletes that were younger than me. Then, it was the ones that were born in the '90s. Then, it was athletes that were born this millennium. Now, my favorite team is drafting kids born in 2005, which is when I was in college."