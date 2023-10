16.

"Any form of expectation. I have met so many middle-class women who have their own fantastic but expensive lifestyle. I earn my own money, too, but why should I spend my money to also live up to your lifestyle? I am fine with way less and saving my money. It's almost expected to go along with their lifestyle, but why not go along with my cheap 'pathetic' lifestyle? You could argue that you might not be compatible with that person, but I have even seen this so often in broke women. I find it quite a popular expectation that I am absolutely not willing to live up to."