The streets were talking trash again. Of course, it involved her, Tory Lanez, and the fateful night Megan was shot in 2020. But, this time, the 28-year-old Grammy winner took control of the narrative.
You might remember that Tory Lanez was found guilty in Dec. 2022 of three felonies, including assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. Yet, the internet won't let the case rest and continue to fuel hatred toward the "Savage" rapper.
Now, Megan has responded on IG Live after a new statement for Tory's appeal circulated online from the rapper's driver, who claimed he saw Kelsey Harris with the firearm, perhaps to cast doubt on the original decision against Tory.
In a Dec. 13 tweet, Megan wrote, "In case you missed THEE WHOLE live, I know Certain blogs like to focus on cutting up tidbits to make me look shady, ignoring the facts, refusing to report on any positivity concerning me, but I hope my supporters know I am growing as a person!"
Thankfully, X user @TheeOneHottiee broke the lengthy Instagram Live into five parts, where Megan addressed everything from the court case, Tory, Kelsey, past relationships, and her mental health for people who missed it. "I feel like it doesn't matter about getting online and trying to prove yourself to people who probably don't like you anyway, or don't want to believe you anyway," Megan said.
Megan claimed she's called a liar, so it's "pointless" to challenge online criticism. But now, she has several "points" she wants to cover because she's in a different place in her life. "There was a point in my life where I was so low, and I was so sad, and I was drinking like motherfucker. I was turning up. I was doing whatever the fuck I wanted to do."
"When I got in my relationship after I got shot and everything, like, I think I was still going off of adrenaline. I wasn't grieving my parents... I never reacted to all the bad shit that had happened to me," Megan added.
"Everybody around me at the time saw how hard I was going. They saw how sad I was," she continued. "Nobody in my life at the time was like, Megan, let's not go out tonight. Megan, let's not turn up tonight. Everybody was down with the motherfucking shenanigans. People saw me be low as fuck."
"Once I went and got help. Once I got therapy... once I decided I need to love myself — I need to value myself... once I started realizing you're crashing, bitch, — you need to get your shit together — I cleaned out the house. Everybody from my past was shook."
"I don't have any problem with anybody from my past. I don't have anything negative to say about anybody from my past. Everybody is in your life for a reason or a season. You go your way. I go my way."
"Thank you so much for the purpose that you served. Thank you for helping me realize I needed to grow. I'm never going to trash talk nobody that I used to be cool with," she continued. "I don't know why me trying to better myself and be a new person is bothering people so bad."
Later, Megan addressed the infamous line in her newest single about a cheating boyfriend that fans have linked to her ex-partner, Pardison Fontaine. While she's attributed the lyric to anyone, Pardison released a diss track against Megan and continues to talk about the situation. "You just wanted to find a reason to bash me."
Megan later admitted that she was trying her best to move on from the 2020 incident, but since people continue to bring up new rumors, she felt it necessary to address the recent gossip.
"I know who shot me, I said who shot me and that's why the fuck you in jail. Y'all motherfucker are dragging it online like there's some new evidence. There's no new evidence. Motherfucking witnesses went missing. I wonder why the witnesses went missing. Did y'all pay them? Why y'all showing up now?"