    Megan Thee Stallion Defended Herself Against Online Hate And Misinformation, And It's A Great Lesson In Accountability

    "I don't know why me trying to better myself and be a new person is bothering people so bad."

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Megan Thee Stallion has clapped back at the haters for the umpteenth time.

    closeup of her in a cut out dress with her hair in a curly updo
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

    The streets were talking trash again. Of course, it involved her, Tory Lanez, and the fateful night Megan was shot in 2020. But, this time, the 28-year-old Grammy winner took control of the narrative.

    Prince Williams / WireImage, Johnny Nunez / WireImage

    You might remember that Tory Lanez was found guilty in Dec. 2022 of three felonies, including assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. Yet, the internet won't let the case rest and continue to fuel hatred toward the "Savage" rapper.

    his mug shot
    Handout / California Department of Corrections via Getty Images

    Now, Megan has responded on IG Live after a new statement for Tory's appeal circulated online from the rapper's driver, who claimed he saw Kelsey Harris with the firearm, perhaps to cast doubt on the original decision against Tory.

    meg talking into the camera
    @theestallion / Via Instagram: @theestallion

    In a Dec. 13 tweet, Megan wrote, "In case you missed THEE WHOLE live, I know Certain blogs like to focus on cutting up tidbits to make me look shady, ignoring the facts, refusing to report on any positivity concerning me, but I hope my supporters know I am growing as a person!"

    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

    Thankfully, X user @TheeOneHottiee broke the lengthy Instagram Live into five parts, where Megan addressed everything from the court case, Tory, Kelsey, past relationships, and her mental health for people who missed it. "I feel like it doesn't matter about getting online and trying to prove yourself to people who probably don't like you anyway, or don't want to believe you anyway," Megan said.

    closeup of meg in a strapless corset dress at an award show
    John Nacion / WireImage

    "I feel like I'm tired of having to explain to motherfuckers anything about my life when y'all don't want to hear it anyway."

    Megan claimed she's called a liar, so it's "pointless" to challenge online criticism. But now, she has several "points" she wants to cover because she's in a different place in her life. "There was a point in my life where I was so low, and I was so sad, and I was drinking like motherfucker. I was turning up. I was doing whatever the fuck I wanted to do."

    @theestallion / Via Instagram: @theestallion

    "When I got in my relationship after I got shot and everything, like, I think I was still going off of adrenaline. I wasn't grieving my parents... I never reacted to all the bad shit that had happened to me," Megan added.

    @theestallion / Via Instagram: @theestallion

    "Everybody around me at the time saw how hard I was going. They saw how sad I was," she continued. "Nobody in my life at the time was like, Megan, let's not go out tonight. Megan, let's not turn up tonight. Everybody was down with the motherfucking shenanigans. People saw me be low as fuck."

    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for CMT

    "Once I went and got help. Once I got therapy... once I decided I need to love myself — I need to value myself... once I started realizing you're crashing, bitch, — you need to get your shit together — I cleaned out the house. Everybody from my past was shook."

    her sitting on set for SNL
    Nbc / Rosalind O'Connor / NBC via Getty Images

    "I don't have any problem with anybody from my past. I don't have anything negative to say about anybody from my past. Everybody is in your life for a reason or a season. You go your way. I go my way."

    @theestallion / Via Instagram: @theestallion

    "Thank you so much for the purpose that you served. Thank you for helping me realize I needed to grow. I'm never going to trash talk nobody that I used to be cool with," she continued. "I don't know why me trying to better myself and be a new person is bothering people so bad."

    @theestallion / Via Instagram: @theestallion

    Later, Megan addressed the infamous line in her newest single about a cheating boyfriend that fans have linked to her ex-partner, Pardison Fontaine. While she's attributed the lyric to anyone, Pardison released a diss track against Megan and continues to talk about the situation. "You just wanted to find a reason to bash me."

    closeup of the two at the BET awards
    Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images

    Megan later admitted that she was trying her best to move on from the 2020 incident, but since people continue to bring up new rumors, she felt it necessary to address the recent gossip.

    "I know who shot me, I said who shot me and that's why the fuck you in jail. Y'all motherfucker are dragging it online like there's some new evidence. There's no new evidence. Motherfucking witnesses went missing. I wonder why the witnesses went missing. Did y'all pay them? Why y'all showing up now?"

    "It's about to be 2024. Y'all still fucking with me. Why? Because y'all see me moving on and doing better."

    Axelle / FilmMagic

    As said in her IG Live, Megan's genuinely dedicated to moving on and doing better. This year Megan continued to bounce back with new music ("Bongos," "Cobra") and TV/movie appearances (Dicks: The Musical, Big Mouth).

    / ©Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection

    Megan's lengthy response has gained a lot of praise for her vulnerability and accountability. Here's what they're saying:

    Twitter: @MJFINESSELOVER
    she&#x27;s clearly taking accountability are y&#x27;all not listening to wtf she&#x27;s saying
    @theshaderoom / Via instagram.com

    Twitter: @thekevojefe
    she is not blaming nobody she&#x27;s just reflecting on how you shouldn&#x27;t listen to your friends all the time
    @theshaderoom / Via instagram.com

    Twitter: @INDIGOSGallery
    accountability = i went to therapy because i was crashing out Realization = the people around me was watching me crash out and didn&#x27;t intervene
    @theshaderoom / Via instagram.com

    Twitter: @npxofj

    Bravo / Via Twitter: @TheeHottestt
    she definitely has a point
    @theshaderoom / Via instagram.com

    Watch Megan's full response here: (1, 2, 3, 4, 5)

    The National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline is 1-888-950-6264 (NAMI) and provides information and referral services; GoodTherapy.org is an association of mental health professionals from more than 25 countries who support efforts to reduce harm in therapy.

    StopBullying.gov is an organization that provides resources to prevent harassment and bullying against children. Stomp Out Bullying offers a free and confidential chat line here.