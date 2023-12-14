Megan later admitted that she was trying her best to move on from the 2020 incident, but since people continue to bring up new rumors, she felt it necessary to address the recent gossip.

"I know who shot me, I said who shot me and that's why the fuck you in jail. Y'all motherfucker are dragging it online like there's some new evidence. There's no new evidence. Motherfucking witnesses went missing. I wonder why the witnesses went missing. Did y'all pay them? Why y'all showing up now?"

