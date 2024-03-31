    The Famous Kirsten Dunst And Tobey Maguire Kiss Was Actually "Miserable," And Here's How People Are Taking The News

    With great kissing scenes comes great miserability.

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Kirsten Dunst revealed a kiss-and-tell story that will change everything for millennials and comic book fans.

    Long before Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield came onto the scene, there was the first (and best) Spider-Man trilogy and one of the most famous kiss scenes in blockbuster film history.

    2002 Spider-Man, directed by Sam Raimi is arguably one of the first movies to put live-action Marvel superheroes on the map and set the tone for all future attempts like the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

    It starred Tobey Maguire, that one child actor turned the adorably serious guy from The Cider House Rules.

    It also starred Kirsten, that other child actor turned rambunctious cheerleader from Bring It On.

    And together, Tobey and Kirsten changed our lives by bringing comic book lovebirds Spider-Man and Mary Jane to life.

    Then, at the 2003 MTV Movie Awards, one of the most iconic scenes from the movie won a well-deserved award for Best Kiss, and history was made.

    But the truth is when Mary Jane exposed Peter Parker's little upside-down chin in the rain, the iconic scene wasn't as romantic as it looked.

    On ITV1’s The Jonathan Ross Show, Kirsten revealed the truth behind that unforgettable kiss. "I remember Sam Raimi giving me a book of famous kisses to be inspired, but also, he really wanted to make it special, even though it was kind of miserable actually doing it."

    "It was pouring with rain, freezing; Tobey couldn't breathe, so it was almost like I was resuscitating him," she said.

    Now that the truth is out — I feel like the magic is gone. And I'm not the only one hilariously shocked by this new revelation.

    Here are the funniest reactions to the behind-the-scenes of the 2003 MTV Awards Best Kiss:

    Image contains a tweet from a user expressing a figurative sentiment about Tobey Maguire related to art
    Tweet by user mr clean a1-gaib comments on a humorous situation with text, &quot;They really were waterboarding Tobey lmfao.&quot;
    A Twitter user&#x27;s post about Tobey Maguire, referencing a challenging kissing scene
    Miserable or not, it will forever be one of the best kisses in cinematic history.

    You can watch the romantic kiss here:

