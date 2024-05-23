People Are Supporting Kelly Rowland After She Shared What Really Went Down During That Viral Cannes Film Festival Exchange

"That woman understands what happened."

Mychal Thompson
Mychal Thompson

Once again, somebody chose to play in Kelly Rowland's face, and they learned the hard way — that's a "no, no, no."

Closeup of Kelly Rowland
When Destiny's Child sang, "All the ladies, who truly feel me / throw your hands up at me," it didn't apply to the strict security guards at the Cannes Film Festival.

Screenshot from a Destiny&#x27;s Child music video
At the Tuesday premiere of the French-Italian comedy Marcello Mio at Cannes, Kelly had a brief, fiery exchange with an usher who apparently kept touching the "Motivation" singer's body to rush her up the Palais des Festivals staircase.

Kelly Rowland on the red carpet wearing a strapless, floor-length gown with a flowing train, holding a clutch, surrounded by photographers
The exchange was captured on video and went viral, with some speculating what was said, others making jokes about the encounter, and many fans upset with Kelly's mistreatment.

Kelly Rowland in an elegant strapless gown with a statement necklace walks up stairs at an event. Others in formal attire are visible in the background
What we're not going to do is try and paint THE Kelly Rowland as problematic and disrespectful. You NEVER heard ANYTHING about her in decades of Kelly being in this business. If she's checking you, YOU'RE the damn the problem! pic.twitter.com/21yVI0USBv

— Rachelle Leconte (@RachelleLeconte) May 21, 2024
According to a lip-reading expert per Page Six, they allegedly suggested Kelly said, "Don't talk to me like that. Don't talk to me like that. You're not my mother. I told you not to talk to me like that."

Kelly Rowland with a chic short blonde bob haircut in an elegant strapless red gown and jeweled necklace appears to be engaged in an animated conversation on a red carpet
Despite Kelly's apparent scolding, the security employee refused to back down. Sure, red carpet security is known to have been strict at past Cannes festivals, but it wasn't clear what went down between Kelly and this particular employee — until now.

Kelly Rowland pointing to a security guard
In a video interview with the Associated Press, Kelly explained why she spoke up and stood by her decision to call out the employees for their alleged mistreatment.

Closeup of Kelly Rowland
"The woman understands what happened; I know what happened," Kelly said, addressing the Cannes red carpet interaction. "I have a boundary, and I stand by those boundaries, and that is it."

Kelly Rowland stands on the red carpet in an elegant gown, with her hair styled in a sleek bob. The event background has the word &quot;Chopard&quot; displayed
Kelly noted, "There were other women that attended that carpet who did not quite look like me, and they didn't get scolded or pushed off or told to get off," she added.

Kelly clarified what actually occurred in the viral clip, saying, "I stood my ground, and she felt like she had to stand hers. But I stood my ground."

Kelly Rowland poses elegantly on the red carpet in a chic, sleeveless gown with a sparkling detail
Now that we finally know what really happened on that red carpet, can we please stop playing in Ms. Kelendria Rowland's face?

Closeup of Kelly Rowland
If not, I'm happy to continue my streak of letting the world know that the Grammy Award-winning singer, actor, and TV personality doesn't play like that. Ever.

Actress Kelly Rowland poses playfully on the red carpet, making a peace sign and sticking her tongue out, dressed in a draped, elegant white gown
Kelly, Beyoncé, and Michelle weren't playing around when they said, "I worked hard and sacrificed to get what I get / Ladies, it ain't easy being independent."

Kelly Rowland, Beyoncé, and Michelle Williams are performing on stage in stylish, form-fitting outfits with bold patterns and metallic belts
And following Kelly's response, the fans are standing ten toes down behind her.

