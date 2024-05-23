Browse links
"That woman understands what happened."
That security guard had no idea who she was rushing off the red carpet 😂— Hot Taqkii (@taqkii) May 21, 2024
The disrespect…
Kelly was NOT having it.
pompous security is one of my biggest pet peeves. there’s doing ur job and there’s a power trip. too many don’t know where the line is— 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐞 (@arxhiiie) May 21, 2024
What we're not going to do is try and paint THE Kelly Rowland as problematic and disrespectful. You NEVER heard ANYTHING about her in decades of Kelly being in this business. If she's checking you, YOU'RE the damn the problem! pic.twitter.com/21yVI0USBv— Rachelle Leconte (@RachelleLeconte) May 21, 2024
She handled the situation well and answered this well!! She’s always gracious— LEVNAR (@kinglevnar) May 23, 2024
Aweful to experience that. Worse when you are made but still get treated by nobodies with so much disrespect.— That ZuluChick (@DeesseRudigan) May 23, 2024
Often have to raise my voice or be a little rude to people here most of the time. because of the Color of our skin, we are not seen.
That lady had no right to disrespect Kelly and make her feel this way 💔💔💔— ladidai (@ladidaix) 🤠 peep lincolnbio (@ladidaix) May 23, 2024