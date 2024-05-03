    Kelly Rowland Debuted Her Platinum Blonde Hair, And I Think It's One Of Her Best Hair Transformations Yet

    When it comes to hairstyles, Ms. Kelly doesn't play games.

    When it comes to hair and fashion, Kelly Rowland is a showstopper.

    On Thursday, May 2, Ms. Kelendria debuted a new dyed platinum hairstyle at Jhpiego's Laughter Is the Best Medicine Gala in Beverly Hills.

    Day one Kelly fans will remember the Destiny's Child singer always has fun hairstyles.

    She's the ultimate master of the bob.

    Sometimes she loves to tease a little color with splashes of red.

    And every now and then, she switches it up with inches on inches.

    But the full blonde transformation is a rare look for the superstar.

    Kelly wore a backless black latex fishtail dress to the gala, which took place at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel.

    Last week, Kelly teased her new hair on Instagram, sharing a couple of photos with the caption, "So blondes have more fun? Eh? We'll see……😉"

    And, of course, all her celebrity friends were absolutely in love with the new look.

    Kelly attended Jhpiego's Laughter Is the Best Medicine Gala to celebrate her friend Ciara, who was honored with the Visionary Award for her charitable work as an advocate for women's healthcare.

    According to its website, Jhpiego is an organization of health experts who operate and live in more than 40 countries and work to improve health services for families and women.

    Ciara wore a double-breasted suit, pants, and a white trench coat.

    Kelly, with her new blonde hair, and her gal pal Ciara, looked drop-dead gorgeous.

    No matter the occasion, when these stars are together, their hair and fashion are always on point. It's giving "Girl Gang" from Ciara's 2019 album Beauty Marks.

    The assignment was completed, and extra credit was awarded.

