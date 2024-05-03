Kelly Rowland Debuted Her Platinum Blonde Hair, And I Think It's One Of Her Best Hair Transformations Yet

Celebrity·Posted on May 3, 2024Kelly Rowland Debuted Her Platinum Blonde Hair, And I Think It's One Of Her Best Hair Transformations YetWhen it comes to hairstyles, Ms. Kelly doesn't play games.by Mychal ThompsonBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail When it comes to hair and fashion, Kelly Rowland is a showstopper. Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Fashion Trust U.S. On Thursday, May 2, Ms. Kelendria debuted a new dyed platinum hairstyle at Jhpiego's Laughter Is the Best Medicine Gala in Beverly Hills. Jerod Harris / WireImage Day one Kelly fans will remember the Destiny's Child singer always has fun hairstyles. Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images She's the ultimate master of the bob. Taylor Hill / FilmMagic Sometimes she loves to tease a little color with splashes of red. Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic And every now and then, she switches it up with inches on inches. Dominique Charriau / WireImage But the full blonde transformation is a rare look for the superstar. Jerod Harris / WireImage Kelly wore a backless black latex fishtail dress to the gala, which took place at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel. Jerod Harris / WireImage Last week, Kelly teased her new hair on Instagram, sharing a couple of photos with the caption, "So blondes have more fun? Eh? We'll see……😉" View this photo on Instagram @kellyrowland/instagram.com And, of course, all her celebrity friends were absolutely in love with the new look. @kellyrowland/instagram.com @kellyrowland/instagram.com @kellyrowland/instagram.com @kellyrowland/instagram.com @kellyrowland/instagram.com @kellyrowland/instagram.com Kelly attended Jhpiego's Laughter Is the Best Medicine Gala to celebrate her friend Ciara, who was honored with the Visionary Award for her charitable work as an advocate for women's healthcare. Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for Jhpiego According to its website, Jhpiego is an organization of health experts who operate and live in more than 40 countries and work to improve health services for families and women. Ciara wore a double-breasted suit, pants, and a white trench coat. Jerod Harris / WireImage Kelly, with her new blonde hair, and her gal pal Ciara, looked drop-dead gorgeous. Jerod Harris / WireImage No matter the occasion, when these stars are together, their hair and fashion are always on point. It's giving "Girl Gang" from Ciara's 2019 album Beauty Marks. MICHAEL TRAN/Pascal Le Segretain/Frazer Harrison/BBMA2016 / Getty Images The assignment was completed, and extra credit was awarded. Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for Jhpiego