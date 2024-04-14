Keanu Reeves And His Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Made A Rare Red Carpet Appearance Together

This couple on the red carpet is as rare and adorable as a mythical Pokémon.

Keanu Reeves is one of the most unproblematic celebrities in Hollywood, so a rare public sighting is always great news.

Keanu Reeves holding an award
Variety / Variety via Getty Images

Over the weekend, Keanu was spotted with his girlfriend and Los Angeles-based visual artist, Alexandra Grant.

Closeup of Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Keanu and Alexandra attended the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) Gala 2024 at the Geffen Contemporary at MOCA in LA on Saturday, April 13.

Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves
Charley Gallay / Getty Images for The Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA)

With his snazzy new haircut, Keanu wore a navy blue ensemble, and Alexandra complemented him with a blue-green dress.

Closeup of Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves
Momodu Mansaray / Getty Images

Perhaps Keanu's new hairdo is related to his upcoming movie Good Fortune, written and directed by Aziz Ansari. The movie also features Aziz, Seth Rogen, Keke Palmer, and Sandra Oh.

Keanu and Alexandra's last official public appearance was in November 2023 at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) Gala.

Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves
Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for LACMA

Here they are at the MOCA Gala 2023 at the Geffen Contemporary at MOCA in 2023.

Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves sharing a kiss
Momodu Mansaray / WireImage

And here they are at the MOCA Gala 2022 at the Geffen Contemporary at MOCA in 2022.

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant
Axelle / FilmMagic

In November 2019, the couple made their red carpet debut at the LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci in LA.

Closeup of Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

If you're wondering why you rarely see Keanu and Alexandra (except for museum galas) despite his ever-glowing star power in Hollywood, it's because they're "homebodies."

Closeup of Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves
Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for The Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA)

A source told People the pair like to keep their relationship out of the spotlight. "They both work hard and then enjoy life together," they said. "They're very much a normal couple."

Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves sharing a kiss
Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for The Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA)

We've covered plenty of awards shows, like the Oscars, SAG Awards, and Emmys, and Keanu was nowhere to be seen. According to the source, "They're often invited to events but only attend ones that truly matter to them." They said, "They're both homebodies. They'd much rather entertain at home. They often have friends over for dinner. It's always the best."

Closeup of Keanu Reeves waving
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Back in March, another source told People that "homebodies" Keanu and Alexandra were perfect for each other. "This is the most fun and positive relationship that Keanu has ever been in," they said.

Keanu and Alexandra at an event
John Sciulli / Getty Images for The Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA)

"She is adorable, sweet, caring, and funny. She has her own life and career but is also very supportive of Keanu's," the source said. "When he films on location, she travels with him. When he films locally, she often visits the set."

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant leaving a building
Mega / GC Images

"Everyone just loves her. They live together and often have friends over for dinner. Keanu is very happy," the source added.

Alexandra Grant, Keanu Reeves, and others posing at a table at an event
Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for The Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA)

According to the New York Times Style magazine, the pair met in 2009 at a dinner party. A couple of years later, they published a book Ode to Happiness together that Keanu wrote and Alexandra illustrated. The remained friends and colleagues for years until going public with their relationship in 2019.

Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves signing autographs
Marc Piasecki / Getty Images

The world (especially me) can't get enough of the unproblematic Keanu, so let's have more museum galas to get these lovebirds out of the house.