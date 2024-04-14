Keanu Reeves is one of the most unproblematic celebrities in Hollywood, so a rare public sighting is always great news.
Over the weekend, Keanu was spotted with his girlfriend and Los Angeles-based visual artist, Alexandra Grant.
Keanu and Alexandra attended the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) Gala 2024 at the Geffen Contemporary at MOCA in LA on Saturday, April 13.
With his snazzy new haircut, Keanu wore a navy blue ensemble, and Alexandra complemented him with a blue-green dress.
Keanu and Alexandra's last official public appearance was in November 2023 at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) Gala.
Here they are at the MOCA Gala 2023 at the Geffen Contemporary at MOCA in 2023.
And here they are at the MOCA Gala 2022 at the Geffen Contemporary at MOCA in 2022.
In November 2019, the couple made their red carpet debut at the LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci in LA.
If you're wondering why you rarely see Keanu and Alexandra (except for museum galas) despite his ever-glowing star power in Hollywood, it's because they're "homebodies."
A source told People the pair like to keep their relationship out of the spotlight. "They both work hard and then enjoy life together," they said. "They're very much a normal couple."
We've covered plenty of awards shows, like the Oscars, SAG Awards, and Emmys, and Keanu was nowhere to be seen. According to the source, "They're often invited to events but only attend ones that truly matter to them." They said, "They're both homebodies. They'd much rather entertain at home. They often have friends over for dinner. It's always the best."
Back in March, another source told People that "homebodies" Keanu and Alexandra were perfect for each other. "This is the most fun and positive relationship that Keanu has ever been in," they said.
"She is adorable, sweet, caring, and funny. She has her own life and career but is also very supportive of Keanu's," the source said. "When he films on location, she travels with him. When he films locally, she often visits the set."
"Everyone just loves her. They live together and often have friends over for dinner. Keanu is very happy," the source added.
According to the New York Times Style magazine, the pair met in 2009 at a dinner party. A couple of years later, they published a book Ode to Happiness together that Keanu wrote and Alexandra illustrated. The remained friends and colleagues for years until going public with their relationship in 2019.
The world (especially me) can't get enough of the unproblematic Keanu, so let's have more museum galas to get these lovebirds out of the house.