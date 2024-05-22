JoJo Siwa Shared A Video Celebrating Her 21st Birthday, And People Were A Little Confused

JoJo got buck-wild for her 21st birthday.

Mychal Thompson
by Mychal Thompson

BuzzFeed Staff

JoJo Siwa turned 21 years old, and it's going viral.

Closeup of JoJo Siwa
Nbc / Todd Owyoung / NBC via Getty Images

The "Karma" singer celebrated her 21st birthday on May 19, and — like the juxtaposition of her evolving personas — it appeared to be pure chaotic fun.

Axelle / FilmMagic, Aliah Anderson / WireImage

In a May 19 TikTok, JoJo said, "It's my 21st birthday. I'm drunk as fuck right now," while standing in a kitchen with counters covered in an endless amount of beverages.

JoJo Siwa at a Lifetime event, wearing sparkly gloves, shorts, and a shirt with a sequined face design, posing playfully with sunglasses
Bonnie Biess / Getty Images for Lifetime

Someone flung a few pieces of bread out of nowhere at JoJo, which she picked off the ground. She said it was "my bread I'm supposed to eat," possibly due to the amount of adult beverages she had consumed.

Closeup of JoJo Siwa
@itsjojosiwa/tiktok.com

As the video continued, JoJo revealed she got hit in the face. "I got punched in the eye," she said. "It was really bad, but I'm okay. I'm okay." Then, she mouthed the words, "I'm not okay," to the camera.

JoJo Siwa examines her face up close on camera, pulling down her lower eyelid with one hand while her mouth is open. She has braided hair
@itsjojosiwa/tiktok.com

She never revealed how it happened.

The Dance Moms alum went on to give a closer look at her "liquor spread," which looked like an intense product placement in a teenage party movie set.

Closeup of JoJo Siwa
@itsjojosiwa/tiktok.com

Of course, in the spirit of JoJo's colorful roots, she didn't just celebrate her birthday with wild kitchen shenanigans; she actually went to Disney World!

Closeup of JoJo Siwa
@itsjojosiwa/tiktok.com

In another TikTok video, JoJo pans the camera to her family and friends, including Bachelor franchise star Tyler Cameron and musician G Flip, at Disney World's EPCOT park, using the hilarious filter from her viral KISS-inspired makeup.

@itsjojosiwa/tiktok.com

Now, these new 21st birthday videos are another interesting moment to add to her random reinvention era and viral dance moves.

Twitter: @TakoTuezday

People in the comments were confused.

A profile picture of a French Bulldog with a comment from user saying, &quot;Is this real?!&quot;
@itsjojosiwa/tiktok.com
profile picture with text that reads, &quot;i didn’t think it was a real video&quot;
@itsjojosiwa/tiktok.com

One person joked that she wasn't even really drinking adult beverages.

You just KNOW someone gave her a Capri Sun and told her it was alcohol pic.twitter.com/cZYs0XlEQl

— Dr Flaps, LLC (@doctorflapss) May 19, 2024
@itsjojosiwa/Twitter: @doctorflapss

Another person questioned the placement of the alcohol on the countertops.

Drinks placed in the background like damn props followed by a woman facepalming emoji
@itsjojosiwa/tiktok.com

And others admitted they're interestingly starting to warm up to her.

User comments: &quot;Okay but this video just got me back on the JoJo train.&quot;
@itsjojosiwa/tiktok.com
Ali in a casual outfit holding a yellow shirt that reads &quot;MEGA BUCKS FUTURE.&quot; Text below says, &quot;honestly loving the vibes here.&quot;
@itsjojosiwa/tiktok.com

While folks are questioning why she would post these types of videos, I honestly find them a bit endearing.

The thing about JoJo Siwa is that everyone goes through/does weird stuff as a queer youth, I just don’t think you need to record and post every second of it. Like, must we be so couthless??? The internet is forever pic.twitter.com/eZNWdVjITt

— Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) May 20, 2024
@itsjojosiwa/Twitter: @MediumSizeMeech

What's next for 21-year-old JoJo? A Las Vegas residency?