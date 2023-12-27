Skip To Content
    Colman Domingo Revealed A Rejection That Almost Made Him Lose His Mind, And It's Extremely Upsetting

    It's Mr. Colman Domingo's time to shine.

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Colman Domingo has become a leading man of 2023 thanks to his award-worthy performances in Rustin and The Color Purple.

    Variety / Variety via Getty Images

    Rustin has earned Colman three nominations, including a Golden Globe for Best Actor for his role as civil rights activist Bayard Rustin.

    David Lee / © Netflix /Courtesy Everett Collection

    The musical adaptation of The Color Purple opened on Christmas Day and earned a whopping $18 million on its first day, making it the second biggest Christmas Day opening in history.

    Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

    And sure, the Tony-nominated actor for The Scottsboro Boys has a brilliant resume now, but he revealed one audition that nearly broke him.

    Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

    According to the New York Times, Colman used to stick to auditioning for "under-fives," minor roles that only have one or two lines of dialogue.

    Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

    The 54-year-old actor thought "under-fives" would lead to more significant roles, until one rejection almost made him lose his mind.

    Colman auditioned for a bit part in the HBO series Boardwalk Empire to play a maître d' at a Black-owned nightclub. He even dressed in a tuxedo, sang, and tap danced for the producers.

    Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

    As the Times reported, "His agent began that call by saying that everyone on Boardwalk Empire had loved his audition. This is the one that's going to change it up for me, Domingo thought. This is the one that's going to finally be my big break. There was just one problem, his agent said. After the callback, a historical researcher on the show reminded producers that the maître d's in those nightclubs were typically light-skinned, and Domingo was not. Boardwalk Empire had passed."

    Jerod Harris / Getty Images for Netflix

    "That's when I lost my mind," Colman said, which prompted him to tell his agent, "I can't take it anymore; I think this is going to kill me."

    Leon Bennett / Getty Images

    It's shocking to learn something as ridiculous as the darkness of his skin color kept him from a promising role, but not even colorism could hold Colman's unmatched talent down.

    He went on to win an Emmy for his role as recovering addict Ali on a different HBO series, Euphoria. In addition, he starred in major award-worthy films like If Beale Street Could Talk (2018) and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (2020).

    Annapurna Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Unfortunately, Colman's struggles as a Black actor are not rare, as his costar Taraji P. Henson revealed during the press tour for The Color Purple.

    Jc Olivera / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

    In the Times, Colman also shared that he's now an "offer-only" actor to avoid reliving those hurtful and prejudiced audition processes. "I became an actor that was 'offer-only' probably sooner than the industry thought I should have," Colman said. "But I decided I have a body of work. You can go and look at it, you can ask other directors about me, and you can make me the offer or not."

    Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

    It's Colman Domingo's time, and I'm incredibly proud!

    Stream Rustin on Netflix. The Color Purple is now playing in theaters everywhere.