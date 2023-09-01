    People Are Horrified And Having Nightmares After Watching Doja Cat's New Music Video

    I'm seriously scared but also low-key...intrigued.

    by Mychal Thompson

    Doja Cat is deep into her sinister era.

    Close-up of Doja at a media event in a devil bodysuit costume
    Noam Galai / Getty Images for YouTube

    We gasped when Doja stepped out in the red Swarovski crystal suit at the Schiaparelli show during Paris Fashion Week.

    Close-up of Doja in a red Swarovski crystal suit
    Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

    We shuddered when she debuted this spine-tingling bat tattoo by Mr. K.

    Then we broke into a nervous sweat when she revealed this mysterious scythe tattoo behind her ear, designed by @jershtattoos.

    Close-up of the scythe tattoo behind Doja&#x27;s ear
    @dojacat / Via Instagram: @dojacat

    Now the 27-year-old rapper-singer is 100% on demon time, and all the creepy antics have come together.

    Close-up of Doja at a media event in a shiny, skintight black outfit
    Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for the Recording Academy

    The Grammy-winning artist released the third single from her forthcoming Scarlet album on Friday — and the visuals are super-duper scary.

    &quot;Demon&quot; Doja with red eyes climbing on the ceiling with caption &quot;Nope&quot;
    RCA

    The music video for the new single, "Demons," contains all the fixings of horror legend: monsters, frights, and '90s scream queen Christina Ricci in the flesh.

    Christina in bed and Demon Doja above her
    RCA

    Ultimately, the video gives a whole lot of NOPE...

    Overhead shot of Doja with weird eyes sitting in a tub, with caption &quot;oh hell naw&quot;
    RCA

    ...with an extra side of NO THANK YOU.

    Demon Doja crouched, with caption &quot;why tho?&quot;
    RCA

    The music video was directed by Doja and Christian Breslauer — who has also worked with SZA, Lil Nas X, Chris Brown, and Lizzo — to create a medley of terrifying homages to legendary horror movies like 1982's Poltergeist.

    Two kids watching a TV in the dark, with caption &quot;scary kids watching TV&quot;
    RCA
    Scene from Poltergeist of little girl watching a staticky TV
    MGM Entertainment
    Creepy stacked chairs on the ceiling in the video
    RCA
    Poltergeist scene with chairs on a table
    MGM Entertainment

    In another scene, we see a frightening reference to the infamous bathtub scene from 1980's The Shining.

    Doja as the naked woman in the tub in The Shining, with caption &quot;bone-chilling bathroom&quot;
    RCA
    Original scene from The Shining where the woman draws the bathtub curtain
    Warner Bros.

    And in this scene, she's typing away like a menacing Jack Torrance in The Shining.

    Doja as jack at a typewriter with caption &quot;Creepy typewriter&quot;
    RCA
    Scene of Jack at the typewriter from The Shining
    Warner Bros.

    The star of the music video, besides Demon Doja and the funky fiends, is Christina, known for her roles as Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family, Katrina Van Tassel in Sleepy Hollow, Ellie Myers in Cursed, and most recently Misty Quigley in Yellowjackets and Marilyn Thornhill in Netflix's Wednesday.

    Christina looking shocked
    RCA

    In the video, Christina brings her genre-defining A-game as an ill-fated mother haunted by a bejeweled Demon Doja and her band of booty-shaking sleep paralysis demons.

    RCA

    And, of course, the fans' reactions to the music video are filled with playful terror and the occasional praise for one of the creepiest music videos of 2023.

    Here's what they're saying:

    Comment: Creepier than 99% of the horror movies that have been put out recently; Doja is a beast in the best of ways
    RCA / Via youtube.com
    Comment: A fully artist, not only singing but producing a video more terrifying than a lot of terror movies
    RCA / Via youtube.com

    Comment: She&#x27;s trolling atp but it&#x27;s still scary im glad i saw this in the morning
    @hollywoodunlocked / Via instagram.com
    Comment: Everyone wanted to be on Demon time and Doja said &quot;Hold my beer, y&#x27;all like Demons?!?
    @hollywoodunlocked / Via instagram.com

    Doja Cat's Scarlet is set to be released Sept. 22. Watch the music video for "Demons" here:

    RCA / Via youtube.com