People Are Horrified And Having Nightmares After Watching Doja Cat's New Music Video

We gasped when Doja stepped out in the red Swarovski crystal suit at the Schiaparelli show during Paris Fashion Week.
Then we broke into a nervous sweat when she revealed this mysterious scythe tattoo behind her ear, designed by @jershtattoos.
Now the 27-year-old rapper-singer is 100% on demon time, and all the creepy antics have come together.
The Grammy-winning artist released the third single from her forthcoming Scarlet album on Friday — and the visuals are super-duper scary.
The music video for the new single, "Demons," contains all the fixings of horror legend: monsters, frights, and '90s scream queen Christina Ricci in the flesh.
Ultimately, the video gives a whole lot of NOPE...
...with an extra side of NO THANK YOU.
The music video was directed by Doja and Christian Breslauer — who has also worked with SZA, Lil Nas X, Chris Brown, and Lizzo — to create a medley of terrifying homages to legendary horror movies like 1982's Poltergeist.
In another scene, we see a frightening reference to the infamous bathtub scene from 1980's The Shining.
And in this scene, she's typing away like a menacing Jack Torrance in The Shining.
The star of the music video, besides Demon Doja and the funky fiends, is Christina, known for her roles as Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family, Katrina Van Tassel in Sleepy Hollow, Ellie Myers in Cursed, and most recently Misty Quigley in Yellowjackets and Marilyn Thornhill in Netflix's Wednesday.
In the video, Christina brings her genre-defining A-game as an ill-fated mother haunted by a bejeweled Demon Doja and her band of booty-shaking sleep paralysis demons.
And, of course, the fans' reactions to the music video are filled with playful terror and the occasional praise for one of the creepiest music videos of 2023.
Here's what they're saying: