Where were you on April 19 when Taylor Swift's album dropped?
I was freaking out because just like that time I found out Kendrick Lamar was going to be on the "Bad Blood" remix, another fave was about to enter the Taylor-verse.
The fave Taylor mentioned: Charles Otto Puth Jr., aka the award-winning singer-songwriter and TikTok aficionado.
When Tay-Tay referenced Charlie in the title track of The Tortured Poets Department, I was down bad, crying at the gym because he deserves the shoutout.
In the song, Taylor said, "You smoked, then ate seven bars of chocolate / We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist."
For the record, I declared Charlie Puth should have been a bigger artist YEARS ago.
Instantly, people (especially me) reacted to the mention of the "Attention" singer, but Charlie hasn't had any real response — until now.
In a May 3 TikTok video, he wrote, "These last couple weeks have been really crazy for obvious reasons."
"This is a song I wrote about my friend called 'Hero,'" Charlie continued. "Sometimes I get a little nervous being overly honest in my music which is why this was sitting on my hard drive for awhile."
"But I think someone out there was giving me a sign that I needed to release it."
Who could that "someone" be, Charlie?
The lyrics of the snippet are, "I wanna stop by and play it cool / It's hard to talk with all these people in your room."
"I try to lock eyes and give you clues / So you can come and follow me out by the pool."
"My blood pressure elevates / When I call you up for being fake / And I don't want to be mean / But I'm not gonna shut up instead / I know who you really are / And your so-called friend's quotation marks / I don't wanna make a scene / She cut me off and that's when she said."
So far, it sounds like a certified hit!
The chorus of the snippet goes, "'I don't need a hero / I don't want to be saved' / But I said, 'I'll be here every night and day' / Oh, I don't need a hero but if you let me stay / Oh, I can still be here every night and day."
In the TikTok video, he seemingly shouts out Taylor and her fans, writing, "So.... I Declare 'Hero' will be out everywhere on May 24th as the first single of my new album. Thank you for your support...you know who you are."
If you need more Charlie (say yes), he posted another TikTok video singing along to another track snippet with his dog at his side.
Both Taylor and Charlie are musically talented singer-songwriters who've lent their creative talents to other artists, so I'm crossing my fingers for a collaboration.
And on that harmonic note, I declare everyone should be bigger Charlie Puth fans.
