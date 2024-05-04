    Charlie Puth Finally Reacted To Taylor Swift's "Tortured Poets Department" In The Best Way He Knows How

    "The last couple of weeks have been crazy for obvious reasons..."

    Where were you on April 19 when Taylor Swift's album dropped?

    Taylor Swift onstage
    I was freaking out because just like that time I found out Kendrick Lamar was going to be on the "Bad Blood" remix, another fave was about to enter the Taylor-verse.

    Taylor Swift in a crop top and high-slit skirt posing with Kendrick Lamar at an event
    The fave Taylor mentioned: Charles Otto Puth Jr., aka the award-winning singer-songwriter and TikTok aficionado.

    Closeup of Charlie Puth
    When Tay-Tay referenced Charlie in the title track of The Tortured Poets Department, I was down bad, crying at the gym because he deserves the shoutout.

    Taylor Swift onstage and a photo of Charlie Puth overlayed on it
    In the song, Taylor said, "You smoked, then ate seven bars of chocolate / We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist."

    Taylor Swift performs on stage with a guitar, wearing a ruffled dress
    For the record, I declared Charlie Puth should have been a bigger artist YEARS ago.

    Charlie Puth onstage
    And here's the proof.

    Instantly, people (especially me) reacted to the mention of the "Attention" singer, but Charlie hasn't had any real response — until now.

    Closeup of Charlie Puth
    In a May 3 TikTok video, he wrote, "These last couple weeks have been really crazy for obvious reasons."

    Closeup of Charlie Puth
    "This is a song I wrote about my friend called 'Hero,'" Charlie continued. "Sometimes I get a little nervous being overly honest in my music which is why this was sitting on my hard drive for awhile."

    Closeup of Charlie Puth
    "But I think someone out there was giving me a sign that I needed to release it."

    Closeup of Charlie Puth
    Who could that "someone" be, Charlie?

    The lyrics of the snippet are, "I wanna stop by and play it cool / It's hard to talk with all these people in your room."

    Closeup of Charlie Puth
    "I try to lock eyes and give you clues / So you can come and follow me out by the pool."

    Closeup of Charlie Puth
    "My blood pressure elevates / When I call you up for being fake / And I don't want to be mean / But I'm not gonna shut up instead / I know who you really are / And your so-called friend's quotation marks / I don't wanna make a scene / She cut me off and that's when she said."

    Closeup of Charlie Puth
    So far, it sounds like a certified hit!

    The chorus of the snippet goes, "'I don't need a hero / I don't want to be saved' / But I said, 'I'll be here every night and day' / Oh, I don't need a hero but if you let me stay / Oh, I can still be here every night and day."

    Closeup of Charlie Puth
    The second verse begins, "How you feeling? (How you feeling?)" before the snippet video ends.

    In the TikTok video, he seemingly shouts out Taylor and her fans, writing, "So.... I Declare 'Hero' will be out everywhere on May 24th as the first single of my new album. Thank you for your support...you know who you are."

    Closeup of Charlie Puth
    DECLARE?!? — We see you, Charles.

    User &quot;mads&quot; comments that &quot;you know who you are&quot; is an iconic reference
    Comment mentioning excitement about being a fan of Charlie Puth and Taylor Swift, speculating a new album release
    If you need more Charlie (say yes), he posted another TikTok video singing along to another track snippet with his dog at his side.

    Closeup of Charlie Puth next to his dog
    In this video, he sings along to the lyrics, "Loving you ain't easy / But I'm never gonna stop it / I know that night I lost my head / And I was being out of pocket / I wasn't trying to start a fight / Or tell you how to live your life / I just wanted (just wanted) / You to know I fucking care / she said."

    Both Taylor and Charlie are musically talented singer-songwriters who've lent their creative talents to other artists, so I'm crossing my fingers for a collaboration.

    And on that harmonic note, I declare everyone should be bigger Charlie Puth fans.

    Charlie Puth onstage
    "Hero" will be out on May 24.

