    Chaka Khan's Daughter Called Out Diddy After His Apology Video Backlash For Allegedly Disrespecting Her Mother And Attacking Her Brother

    "I'm glad this is happening to you."

    This post contains discussion of abuse.


    Chaka Khan's daughter is "singing and dancing" after Sean "Diddy" Combs' legal troubles continue.

    Indira Khan, the daughter of the 10-time Grammy-Award-winning singer, reacted to the rap mogul's Instagram response after CNN released surveillance footage of him attacking ex-girlfriend and R&B singer Cassie Ventura.

    Diddy and Cassie dated from 2007 to 2018.

    In a video obtained and released by CNN on May 17, Diddy could be seen appearing to push, drag, and kick the "Me & You" singer in a Los Angeles hotel hallway.

    On November 16, 2023, Cassie filed a detailed lawsuit against Diddy, which was settled one day after the day she filed.

    Upon the video's release, Diddy issued an apology, stating he was "truly sorry" for the 2016 incident on May 19. "It's so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life," he said. "Sometimes you gotta do that. I was fucked up. I mean, I hit rock bottom, but I make no excuses."

    The video received immediate backlash. Now, Chaka Khan's daughter joined the conversation as Diddy faces more legal trouble, claiming that Diddy had once been "disrespectful" to her mother.

    Message from an account named &quot;theikhnaofficial&quot; describing a confrontation with someone&#x27;s mother and 19-year-old brother, and concluding with emojis
    "I'm glad this is happening to you," Indira wrote. "You got in my mothers face and publicly disrespected her yelling and screaming like a lunatic."

    "When my little brother tried to get you out of my mothers face your security jumped my 19 year old brother," she continued. "These may be your dark days but I'm singing and dancing watching your demise."

    "@chakakhan isn't it great mom 😁😁😁😁😁😁😁💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾"

    Chaka Khan has yet to respond.

    Diddy had previously denied the allegations against him, and in a statement shared with BuzzFeed in November following the lawsuit, his lawyer said the claims were "offensive and outrageous."

    On May 18, the Los Angeles County district attorney's office issued a statement saying Didy couldn't be prosecuted for the 2016 assault "as the conduct would have occurred beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted" while encouraging other possible witnesses and victims still come forward.

    As of May 21, Diddy has also been sued by model Crystal McKinney, in addition to his ongoing lawsuits for alleged sexual harassment and sexual assault by three other women and one man.

