Chaka Khan's daughter is "singing and dancing" after Sean "Diddy" Combs' legal troubles continue.
Indira Khan, the daughter of the 10-time Grammy-Award-winning singer, reacted to the rap mogul's Instagram response after CNN released surveillance footage of him attacking ex-girlfriend and R&B singer Cassie Ventura.
In a video obtained and released by CNN on May 17, Diddy could be seen appearing to push, drag, and kick the "Me & You" singer in a Los Angeles hotel hallway.
Upon the video's release, Diddy issued an apology, stating he was "truly sorry" for the 2016 incident on May 19. "It's so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life," he said. "Sometimes you gotta do that. I was fucked up. I mean, I hit rock bottom, but I make no excuses."
The video received immediate backlash. Now, Chaka Khan's daughter joined the conversation as Diddy faces more legal trouble, claiming that Diddy had once been "disrespectful" to her mother.
"I'm glad this is happening to you," Indira wrote. "You got in my mothers face and publicly disrespected her yelling and screaming like a lunatic."
"When my little brother tried to get you out of my mothers face your security jumped my 19 year old brother," she continued. "These may be your dark days but I'm singing and dancing watching your demise."
Chaka Khan has yet to respond.
Diddy had previously denied the allegations against him, and in a statement shared with BuzzFeed in November following the lawsuit, his lawyer said the claims were "offensive and outrageous."
As of May 21, Diddy has also been sued by model Crystal McKinney, in addition to his ongoing lawsuits for alleged sexual harassment and sexual assault by three other women and one man.
If you or someone you know is in immediate danger as a result of domestic violence, call 911. For anonymous, confidential help, you can call the 24/7 National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE) or chat with an advocate via the website.
If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673), which routes the caller to their nearest sexual assault service provider. You can also search for your local center here.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline is 1-800-950-6264 (NAMI) and provides information and referral services; GoodTherapy.org is an association of mental health professionals from more than 25 countries who support efforts to reduce harm in therapy.