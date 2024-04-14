    Kim Kardashian, Lizzo, Bill Gates, And More Celebrities At The 2024 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony

    Edward Norton's tiny hat, Elon Musk's goofy pose, and Kim Kardashian's scary nails deserve an honorable mention.

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    The biggest names in Hollywood attended the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony to honor intentionally acclaimed science and mathematics luminaries, and it was a star-studded event.

    Celebrities at the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony
    Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize

    Hosted by James Corden, celebrities recognized Breakthrough Prize laureates and winners of the Maryam Mirzakhani New Frontiers Prize and Breakthrough Junior Challenge for their fundamental physics, life sciences, and mathematics achievements. 

    Here are all the celebrities, athletes, and billionaires on the Breakthrough Prize red carpet.

    1. Kim Kardashian

    Kim Kardashian in a white halter-neck dress posing on the Breakthrough Prize red carpet
    Anadolu / Anadolu via Getty Images
    Kim Kardashian in a white crisscross halter dress at the Breakthrough Prize event
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    2. Elon Musk

    Elon Musk in a black tuxedo with bow tie, standing with hands outstretched at the Breakthrough Prize event
    Anadolu / Anadolu via Getty Images
    Elon Musk in a black tuxedo with a bowtie, smiling at the Breakthrough Prize event
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

    3. Elaine Wynn and Gillian Wynn

    Elaine Wynn and Gillian Wynn
    Taylor Hill / Getty Images
    Elaine Wynn and Gillian Wynn
    Lester Cohen / Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize

    4. Kris Jenner

    Kris Jenner in a black suit with sheer detailing, posing at the Breakthrough Prize event
    Axelle / FilmMagic
    Kris Jenner posing in a black suit with sheer detailing at the Breakthrough Prize event
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

    5. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

    Katy Perry in a black off-the-shoulder gown and Orlando Bloom in a classic tuxedo pose at an event
    Axelle / FilmMagic
    Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    6. Margot Robbie

    Margot Robbie
    Axelle / FilmMagic
    Margot Robbie
    Taylor Hill / Getty Images

    7. Jessica Chastain

    Jessica Chastain
    Axelle / FilmMagic
    Jessica Chastain
    Taylor Hill / Getty Images

    8. Michelle Yeoh

    Michelle Yeoh
    Axelle / FilmMagic
    Michelle Yeoh
    Lester Cohen / Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize

    9. Lizzo

    Lizzo stands on a carpet in an elegant black off-the-shoulder gown with long sleeves and a train
    Axelle / FilmMagic
    Lizzo
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

    10. Charlie Puth

    Charlie Puth
    Axelle / FilmMagic
    Charlie Puth
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

    11. Zoe Saldaña

    Zoe Saldaña
    Axelle / FilmMagic
    Zoe Saldana smiling in a black sequined dress at the Breakthrough Prize event
    Taylor Hill / Getty Images

    12. Brie Larson

    Brie Larson in a high-neck, floral gown at the Breakthrough Prize event
    Axelle / FilmMagic
    Brie Larson
    Variety / Variety via Getty Images

    13. Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz

    Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz
    Axelle / FilmMagic
    Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    14. Olivia Wilde

    Olivia Wilde
    Axelle / FilmMagic
    Olivia Wilde
    Taylor Hill / Getty Images

    15. Bradley Cooper

    Bradley Cooper
    Axelle / FilmMagic
    Bradley Cooper
    Taylor Hill / Getty Images

    16. Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine

    Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine
    Axelle / FilmMagic
    Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    17. Da'Vine Joy Randolph

    Da&#x27;Vine Joy Randolph
    Axelle / FilmMagic
    Da&#x27;Vine Joy Randolph
    Lester Cohen / Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize

    18. Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr.

    Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr.
    Axelle / FilmMagic
    Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr.
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    19. Glenn Close

    Glenn Close wearing a gold pantsuit with a cinched waist on the Breakthrough Prize red carpet
    Axelle / FilmMagic
    Glenn Close in a gold satin blouse with a mandarin collar at the Breakthrough Prize event
    Lester Cohen / Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize

    20. Venus Williams

    Venus Williams
    Axelle / FilmMagic
    Venus Williams
    Craig T Fruchtman / Getty Images

    21. Édgar Ramírez

    Édgar Ramírez
    Axelle / FilmMagic
    Édgar Ramírez
    Kevin Winter / Getty Images

    22. Shauna Robertson and Edward Norton

    Shauna Robertson and Edward Norton
    Axelle / FilmMagic
    Shauna Robertson and Edward Norton
    Kevin Winter / Getty Images

    23. Rob Lowe and Sheryl Berkoff

    Rob Lowe and Sheryl Berkoff
    Axelle / FilmMagic
    Rob Lowe and Sheryl Berkoff posing together on red carpet, Rob in a suit and Sheryl in a black dress with sheer details
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

    24. Maria Sharapova

    Maria Sharapova
    Axelle / FilmMagic
    Maria Sharapova
    Craig T Fruchtman / Getty Images

    25. Bill Gates and Paula Hurd

    Bill Gates and Paula Hurd
    Axelle / FilmMagic
    Bill Gates and Paula Hurd
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    26. Damien Chazelle and Olivia Hamilton

    Damien Chazelle and Olivia Hamilton
    Axelle / FilmMagic
    Damien Chazelle and Olivia Hamilton
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    27. Jeff Koons and Justine Wheeler-Koons

    Jeff Koons and Justine Wheeler-Koons
    Lester Cohen / Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize
    Jeff Koons and Justine Wheeler-Koons
    Taylor Hill / Getty Images

    28. Eileen Gu

    Eileen Gu
    Axelle / FilmMagic
    Eileen Gu
    Lester Cohen / Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize

    29. Arthur Phillips and Barbara Muschietti

    Arthur Phillips and Barbara Muschietti
    Taylor Hill / Getty Images
    Arthur Phillips and Barbara Muschietti
    Taylor Hill / Getty Images

    The Breakthrough Prize Ceremony airs on April 21 on YouTube.