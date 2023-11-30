Skip To Content
Here's How Everyone Is Reacting To Beyoncé's Response To Claims She Changed Her Skin Tone

"One thing about it, my girl, she never responds to the haters directly, but it's ALWAYS going to be a way she clears without saying a word."

Mychal Thompson
by Mychal Thompson

BuzzFeed Staff

If you come for the queen, you better not miss.

closeup of beyonce wearing a crown
Columbia Records / Via youtu.be

In classic Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter fashion, the 42-year-old superstar has responded to the haters without muttering a word.

beyonce on stage with her dancers
Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

On Nov. 26, the "Break My Soul" singer attended the Los Angeles premiere of Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé with some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

her on stage during her tour
Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

But the internet couldn't stop discussing Beyoncé's appearance at the premiere.

Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

One person wrote, "Didn't recognize her...thought she was a Kardashian."

@theshaderoom / Via instagram.com

Another person wrote, "Ppl convincing themselves that Bey has always been THIS light is another side of DELUSION...but aight."

@theshaderoom / Via instagram.com

Someone else asked, "Where did her melanin go?"

@theshaderoom / Via instagram.com

And another Instagram user wrote, "They weren't really talking about the hair, her skin looks so white she almost disappeared LOL."

@theshaderoom / Via instagram.com

The negative comments were so bad that her mother, Tina Knowles, chimed in, calling all the haters "bozos" for their "stupid, ignorant, self-hating racist statements about [Beyoncé] lightening her skin, and wearing platinum hair and wanting to be white."

closeup of tina
Amy Sussman / WireImage for Parkwood

Now, Beyoncé has responded to the backlash in the most subtly shady way that is perfect when you don't have time for the nonsense — with a new series of photos.

On her Instagram, she posted several photos dressed in all-white against her skin, wearing sunglasses with no caption, showing she's rising above the haters.

the words so unbothered put over her photo
@beyoncé / Via instagram.com

If you didn't catch all the shade, check out this photo of Beyoncé and Jay-Z standing in an elevator, referencing the infamous 2014 Met Gala incident on the elevator with Solange Knowles, Beyoncé, and Jay-Z.

of course sometimes shit go down when it&#x27;s a billion dollars on an elevator written over the photo
@beyoncé / Via instagram.com

The fans are loving how Beyoncé chose to gracefully respond to the haters.

beyonce got a smart ass mouth and don&#x27;t even say shit
Instagram: @beyonce
her wearing all white was not a coincidence beyonce is mad funny bruh
Instagram: @beyonce
she never responds to the haters directly but it&#x27;s always doing to be a way she clears without saying a word
Instagram: @beyonce
sis said look at the melanin haters
Instagram: @beyonce
beyonce is funny as fuck she said she is not white period
Instagram: @beyonce
i&#x27;m dark brown dark skin light skin beige, bitch i&#x27;m black
Instagram: @beyonce
and this is how you shut the haters up
Instagram: @beyonce

"You know you that bitch when you cause all this conversation." —Beyoncé, Formation (2016)

Columbia / Via media.giphy.com