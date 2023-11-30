Here's How Everyone Is Reacting To Beyoncé's Response To Claims She Changed Her Skin Tone

In classic Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter fashion, the 42-year-old superstar has responded to the haters without muttering a word.
On Nov. 26, the "Break My Soul" singer attended the Los Angeles premiere of Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé with some of the biggest names in Hollywood.
But the internet couldn't stop discussing Beyoncé's appearance at the premiere.
One person wrote, "Didn't recognize her...thought she was a Kardashian."
Another person wrote, "Ppl convincing themselves that Bey has always been THIS light is another side of DELUSION...but aight."
Someone else asked, "Where did her melanin go?"
And another Instagram user wrote, "They weren't really talking about the hair, her skin looks so white she almost disappeared LOL."
The negative comments were so bad that her mother, Tina Knowles, chimed in, calling all the haters "bozos" for their "stupid, ignorant, self-hating racist statements about [Beyoncé] lightening her skin, and wearing platinum hair and wanting to be white."
Now, Beyoncé has responded to the backlash in the most subtly shady way that is perfect when you don't have time for the nonsense — with a new series of photos.
On her Instagram, she posted several photos dressed in all-white against her skin, wearing sunglasses with no caption, showing she's rising above the haters.
If you didn't catch all the shade, check out this photo of Beyoncé and Jay-Z standing in an elevator, referencing the infamous 2014 Met Gala incident on the elevator with Solange Knowles, Beyoncé, and Jay-Z.
The fans are loving how Beyoncé chose to gracefully respond to the haters.
"You know you that bitch when you cause all this conversation." —Beyoncé, Formation (2016)