    Country Stars And Celebriting Are Supporting Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter" Album, And It's Refreshing

    "Thank you, Beyoncé. You're everything and more."

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Beyoncé's new album Cowboy Carter dropped on Friday, and the genre-defying second act is already receiving positive reactions.

    Lady Gaga smiles in a wide-brimmed hat and embellished black outfit
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

    According to 32-time Grammy Award winner, the album was five years in the making, "born" from an experience where she "did not feel welcomed."

    Three musicians perform on stage; one on guitar, one singing, and one on violin; in stage outfits
    Image Group La / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

    "Because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive. It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world, while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives educating on our musical history."

    Now that the album is out, it's not just fans supporting Beyoncé and showing her that she's welcome to sing country or any genre she pleases — it's country music stars and celebrities, too.

    Three musicians posing, two women and one man, in formal attire at an award show
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    Here's all the celebs who shouted out Beyoncé and Cowboy Carter so far:

    Country music superstar Dolly Parton, who is also featured on the album, shared her love for Beyoncé rendition of her hit song, writing, "Wow, I just heard 'Jolene.' Beyoncé is giving that girl some trouble, and she deserves it! Love, Dolly P."

    Legendary country artist Linda Martell, who is heavily featured on the new album wrote, "I am proud that @beyonce is exploring her country music roots. What she is doing is beautiful, and I'm honored to be a part of it. It's Beyoncé, after all!"

    Grammy-winning country artist Trisha Yearwood showed some love on Beyoncé Instagram.

    Two individuals posing together; one in a black cowboy hat and suit, the other in a sparkling black dress
    Taylor Hill / WireImage

    Grammy-winning country artist Mickey Guyton showed her love with photos of receiving actual flowers from Beyoncé. "With opportunity comes possibility. The possibilities are endless with you Beyoncé. God gave me an assignment, and I followed. May the doors continue to stay wide open."

    Twitter: @MickeyGuyton

    Miley Cyrus, featured on the album, wrote, "I've loved Beyoncé since long before I had the opportunity to meet & work with her. My admiration runs so much deeper now that I've created alongside of her. Thank you, Beyoncé. You're everything & more. Love you. To everyone who spent time making this song so special, thank you from the bottom of my heart."

    Parkwood/Columbia/Twitter: @MileyCyrus

    Reyna Roberts, a country artist featured on the album, wrote, "My first feature ever is with Beyoncé, Thank you god."

    Parkwood/Columbia/Twitter: @TheReynaRoberts

    Tiera Kennedy, an R&B and country artist featured on the album, wrote, "What is my life?! I have to keep giving the glory back to God because BEYONCÉ?! WHAT?! I'm gonna be processing this for a while."

    Twitter: @TieraMusic

    Keke Palmer wrote, "Thank you, Beyoncé for living for your art .. in true Virgo fashion. The dedication! Remarkable."

    Twitter: @KekePalmer

    Kerry Washington showed love a day before the release, writing, "Ready for it," on X.

    Twitter: @kerrywashington

    Tatum O'neal wrote, "Oh my God, you're gorgeous" in response to a Cowboy Carter promotional photo.

    Tatum O&#x27;Neal sitting, wearing a blazer and top, with water bottles and microphones on the table during a discussion panel
    Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for New York Magazine

    Tina Knowles expressed support for her daughter during a surprise appearance in Japan, writing, "Beyoncé in Japan today! I'm about to get the record. So excited. I want to be able to listen to "Protector," "YAYA," [and] "Jolene," without having to ask."

    Flavor Flav shouted out Beyoncé, writing, "You Go Queen Beey,!!!" followed by a dozen flame emojis.

    Flavor Flav in a light suit, bow tie, and hat, flashing a smile and pointing at the camera
    Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

    Chlöe Bailey wrote, "We're witnessing greatness in real time 🐝🐝🐝🐝 imagine when we tell our kids about this," on her X account.

    Twitter: @ChloeBailey

    Victoria Monét shared a shoutout for the penultimate track, "Sweet honey buckiin honestly FFS!!!" and later wrote, "How are any of us expected to get rest after that."

    Twitter: @VictoriaMonet

    GloRilla simply wrote, "Beyoncé can't be fucked with."

    Twitter: @GloTheofficial

    Serena Williams let Beyoncé know she immediately copped the album upon its release, writing, "Already got it sis" on Instagram.

    Serena Williams in a black off-shoulder gown with red and white detailing, posing at an event
    Karwai Tang / WireImage

    Metro Boomin wrote "Queen" alongside a bee and cowboy emoji.

    Twitter: @MetroBoomin

    Dionne Warwick shared she was listening to "Jolene" and wrote, "Wonderful."

    Twitter: @dionnewarwick

    Nancy Sinatra shared to X, "To have a little piece of one of my records in a @Beyoncé song is very meaningful to me because I love her. She represents what is great about today's music, and I'm delighted to be a tiny part of it. This may be the best sample of "Boots" yet! And the beat goes on…"

    Parkwood/Columbia/Twitter: @NancySinatra

    Jon Batiste wrote a lengthy tribute to Beyoncé and his work on the song "AMERIICAN REQUIEM" from the album. "Beyoncé, very grateful for my contribution to your brilliant album, a work of such unimaginable impact and artistic firepower by a once in a generation artist. So glad that we finally got to collaborate with each other at this time."

    Twitter: @JonBatiste

    Elmo chimed in and wrote, "This ain't Texas, this is Sesame Street! 🐴🤠😂❤️" paired with an adorable photo of him riding a pony.

    Sesame Workshop/Twitter: @elmo

    Lynda Carter wrote, "From one Carter to another... *tips cowboy hat*" followed by a heart-filled emoji.

    Tony Korody/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images/Twitter: @RealLyndaCarter

    Kevin McHale wrote, "Beyoncé is first and foremost a VOCALIST. Don't you ever forget it."

    Twitter: @druidDUDE

    Hoda Kotb wrote, "Insane!!! Blasting it @todayshow!! We love you," on Instagram.

    Hoda Kotb laughing on set, wearing a white shirt, styled with a necklace
    Nbc / Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

    Cowboy Carter is out now!