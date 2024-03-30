Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
"Thank you, Beyoncé. You're everything and more."
With opportunity comes possibility. The possibilities are endless with you @Beyonce. God gave me an assignment and I followed. May the doors continue to stay wide open. pic.twitter.com/iJfeoWO1nL— Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) March 30, 2024
II Most Wanted is out now on the new @Beyonce album #CowboyCarter— Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 29, 2024
I’ve loved Beyonce since long before I had the opportunity to meet & work with her.
My admiration runs so much deeper now that I’ve created along side of her. Thank you Beyonce. You’re everything & more. Love… pic.twitter.com/8I0l02qvnF
I’M ON BEYONCÉ’S ALBUM😭❤️🔥My first feature ever is with Beyoncé, Thank you God. BLACKBIIRD feature and TYRANT back vocals! Thank you to everyone who tagged her in my videos and comments, yall made this happen. This is literally a dream come true🥹🙏🏾@Beyonce pic.twitter.com/NRgKuQZaPl— Reyna Roberts (@TheReynaRoberts) March 29, 2024
What is my life?! I have to keep giving the glory back to God because BEYONCE?! WHAT?! I’m gonna be processing this for a while. @Beyonce #CowboyCarter pic.twitter.com/A2Yuerr7o3— Tiera Kennedy (@TieraMusic) March 30, 2024
Thank you Beyoncé, for living for your art .. in true Virgo fashion. The dedication! Remarkable. 🫶🏾— Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) March 29, 2024
Ready for it @Beyonce #COWBOYCARTER pic.twitter.com/s9zbEr6t9l— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) March 29, 2024
we’re witnessing greatness in real time 🐝🐝🐝🐝 imagine when we tell our kids about this— Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) March 29, 2024
Sweet honey buckiin honestly FFS!!! 🥵— Victoria Monét (@VictoriaMonet) March 29, 2024
Beyoncé can’t be fucked with.— GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) March 29, 2024
QUEEN 🐝🤠— Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) March 29, 2024
Wonderful pic.twitter.com/X2gyQHEjUl— Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) March 29, 2024
To have a little piece of one of my records in a @Beyonce song is very meaningful to me because I love her. She represents what is great about today’s music and I’m delighted to be a tiny part of it. This may be the best sample of “Boots” yet! And the beat goes on… #Beyonce pic.twitter.com/M7VXqVlP62— Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) March 29, 2024
This is the moment yall, where we dismantle the genre machine. I was happy to produce and write for AMERIICAN REQUIEM, along with Beyoncé and Dion "NO ID" Wilson. When I catch inspiration, the words and chords pour out of me. What a honor to then see how brilliantly Beyoncé… pic.twitter.com/EPfFKePxpJ— jon batiste (@JonBatiste) March 30, 2024
This ain't Texas, this is Sesame Street! 🐴🤠😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/F5xXXelcQm— Elmo (@elmo) March 29, 2024
From one Carter to another… *tips cowboy hat* 🥰#cowboycarter @Beyonce pic.twitter.com/i1hT3bysBl— Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) March 29, 2024
Beyoncé is first and foremost a VOCALIST. Don’t you ever forget it. #COWBOYCARTER— Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) March 29, 2024