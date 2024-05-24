Bella Hadid Made A Political Statement With Her Vintage Dress At The 2024 Cannes Film Festival

The 27-year-old fashion model has long used her fashion and platform to make bold statements.

Bella Hadid's vintage fashion choices in Cannes are going viral.

Bella Hadid on the red carpet wearing a black deep V-neck halter dress and chandelier earrings
The 27-year-old fashion model is known for her iconic looks throughout the years, and the 77th Cannes Film Festival is no exception.

Bella Hadid on the red carpet, wearing elegant drop earrings and a black gown with her hair styled in an updo. She is looking to the side
In 2019, she wore this beautiful tiered, white sheer dress from Christian Dior's spring 2018 collection at the screening of Rocketman.

Bella Hadid on the red carpet in a tiered, ruffled gown, surrounded by photographers and onlookers
And in 2021, who can forget this dramatic black Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2021/22 collection designed by Daniel Roseberry with the gold bronchi passageway of the lungs breastplate at the premiere of Tre Piani (Three Floors)?

Bella Hadid poses on the red carpet in a high-fashion black dress adorned with a gold necklace resembling lungs. Photographers are visible in the background
After a brief hiatus, as she didn't attend the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Bella returned this year with multiple looks that caught everyone's attention.

On Monday's red carpet for the premiere of The Apprentice, she wore a sheer halter dress from Saint Laurent's fall 2024 collection, joining the revealing nipple fashion trend.

Bella Hadid on a red carpet, wearing a sheer, form-fitting dress with a deep neckline and high slit, surrounded by photographers
On Tuesday, at the Hotel Martinez, Bella wore a vintage silk golden Versace minidress with a subtle flower print.

Bella Hadid in a shiny, form-fitting gold dress and heels, smiling and walking indoors with people and press in the background
On Thursday, Bella wore a Jacquemus white backless midi dress with an electric blue Le Bambino handbag.

Bella Hadid is wearing a backless white dress with sandals, sunglasses, and carrying a blue handbag at an indoor event. People are in the background
The same day, she wore a nude-colored vintage Gucci dress from the Spring 2005 collection with woven details.

Bella Hadid at a red carpet event wearing a plunging, patterned gown with pearl jewelry, accompanied by a man in a black suit and sunglasses
And recently, Bella wore a sheer black Atelier Versace gown from the Spring/Summer 2001 collection for the premiere of L'Amour Ouf (Beating Hearts).

A woman on a red carpet wears a sleeveless black gown with a plunging neckline and long skirt. Photographers can be seen in the background
While her 2024 Cannes Film Festival looks were quite newsworthy, one particular dress she wore outside the event generated all the buzz.

Bella made a political fashion statement by wearing a vintage red-and-white keffiyeh dress, an obvious nod to her Palestinian heritage.

Bella Hadid walking outdoors with three companions, wearing a red and white sundress, sunglasses, and red sandals
On her Instagram Stories, Bella shared an image from the 2001 design with the words "Free Palestine forever" and an emoji of a Palestinian flag.

Bella Hadid in a patterned dress and sunglasses, holding an ice cream cone at an ice cream shop counter. Other people are in the background
The dress (which appears to be similar to a shemagh) was designed by Michael Sears and Hushi Mortezaie and debuted in 2001.

Woman in a patterned dress and red sandals enjoys an ice cream on a beach promenade
For context, the keffiyeh (which has grown in popularity) are polyester and cotton, black-and-white checkered scarves that have become the symbol of Palestinian resistance.

The shemagh is another type of keffiyeh, a red-and-white checkered scarf with tassels that signify a person's importance. It is an international symbol of Jordan.

You may also see the ghutra, an all-white cloth that is more common in the Gulf, and specifically in Saudi Arabia.

Bella has long supported Palestinian liberation before the most recent events. Her father, Mohamed Hadid, was born in Nazareth during the Arab-Israeli War of 1948 and fled to Syria and immigrated to the United States as a teenager.

Mohamed Hadid in a tuxedo and Bella Hadid in a sleek gown pose on the red carpet, photographers in the background
Last year, Bella posted a lengthy message in response to the Oct. 7 Hamas attack that killed 1,200 Israelis and, to date, some 34,000 people following Israel's offensive in Gaza.