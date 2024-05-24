Bella Hadid's vintage fashion choices in Cannes are going viral.
The 27-year-old fashion model is known for her iconic looks throughout the years, and the 77th Cannes Film Festival is no exception.
In 2019, she wore this beautiful tiered, white sheer dress from Christian Dior's spring 2018 collection atthe screening of Rocketman.
And in 2021, who can forget this dramatic black Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2021/22 collection designed by Daniel Roseberry with the gold bronchi passageway of the lungs breastplate at the premiere of Tre Piani (Three Floors)?
After a brief hiatus, as she didn't attend the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Bella returned this year with multiple looks that caught everyone's attention.
On Tuesday, at the Hotel Martinez, Bella wore a vintage silk golden Versace minidress with a subtle flower print.
On Thursday, Bella wore a Jacquemus white backless midi dress with an electric blue Le Bambino handbag.
The same day, she wore a nude-colored vintage Gucci dress from the Spring 2005 collection with woven details.
And recently, Bella wore a sheer black Atelier Versace gown from the Spring/Summer 2001 collection for the premiere of L'Amour Ouf (Beating Hearts).
While her 2024 Cannes Film Festival looks were quite newsworthy, one particular dress she wore outside the event generated all the buzz.
Bella made a political fashion statement by wearing a vintage red-and-white keffiyeh dress, an obvious nod to her Palestinian heritage.
The dress (which appears to be similar to a shemagh) was designed by Michael Sears and Hushi Mortezaie and debuted in 2001.
Bella has long supported Palestinian liberation before the most recent events. Her father, Mohamed Hadid, was born in Nazareth during the Arab-Israeli War of 1948 and fled to Syria and immigrated to the United States as a teenager.