Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie's Daughter Has Filed To Drop Her Father's Last Name

Amid the ongoing legal battles of their parents, one of six children has taken legal steps to change her name.

Angelina Jolie's children are following in her footsteps of dropping their father's last name.

In the thick of Angelina and Brad Pitt's ongoing legal battles, their 18-year-old daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt legally requested to drop "Pitt" from her surname, according to a source and documents obtained by People.

The documents were filed on Shiloh's birthday — Monday, May 27. Shiloh is one of six children Brad and Angelina share, including Maddox, 22; Pax, 20; Zahara, 19; and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15.

Shiloh is one of several children attempting to remove Pitt from their surname. Earlier this month, it was reported that Vivienne's name was credited as "Vivienne Jolie" for her role as an assistant and co-producer of The Outsiders: A New Musical.

In November 2023, Essence shared a video of Zahara introducing herself as Zahara Marley Jolie during a Mu Pi Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority ceremony at Spelman College.

The children's name changes follow years of reports that Brad's relationship with his children has been strained since he and Angelina began their divorce proceedings on September 20, 2016.

Angelina originally cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their divorce and requested sole custody of all six children they share.

In May 2021, a judge ruled that Brad would have more time with his children, but that decision was reversed after the ruling judge violated "ethical obligations" by not disclosing his business relationship with Brad's attorney.

Amid the ongoing custody battle and Pitt's lawsuit towards Angelina over claims she "sabotaged Château Miraval" — a French winery the former couple once shared —Angelina has also issued a countersuit that alleged physical and emotional abuse by Pitt while aboard a private plane towards Jolie and their children.

In a new legal filing, Angelina has claimed that Brad's alleged abuse began before the highly publicized 2016 plane incident, as reported by USA Today.

"While Pitt's history of physical abuse of Jolie started well before the family’s September 2016 plane trip from France to Los Angeles, this flight marked the first time he turned his physical abuse on the children as well. Jolie then immediately left him," the court filing read per USA Today.