Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie's Daughter Has Filed To Drop Her Father's Last Name

In the thick of Angelina and Brad Pitt's ongoing legal battles, their 18-year-old daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt legally requested to drop "Pitt" from her surname, according to a source and documents obtained by People.
The documents were filed on Shiloh's birthday — Monday, May 27. Shiloh is one of six children Brad and Angelina share, including Maddox, 22; Pax, 20; Zahara, 19; and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15.
Shiloh is one of several children attempting to remove Pitt from their surname. Earlier this month, it was reported that Vivienne's name was credited as "Vivienne Jolie" for her role as an assistant and co-producer of The Outsiders: A New Musical.
In November 2023, Essence shared a video of Zahara introducing herself as Zahara Marley Jolie during a Mu Pi Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority ceremony at Spelman College.
The children's name changes follow years of reports that Brad's relationship with his children has been strained since he and Angelina began their divorce proceedings on September 20, 2016.
Angelina originally cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their divorce and requested sole custody of all six children they share.