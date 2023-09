These 19 Celebrities Refused To Let A Low Budget Get In The Way Of Their Ambitions

6.

Ava DuVernay has been shattering glass ceilings left and right. On top of her many accolades , she was also the first African American woman to direct a film with a budget of over $100 million. However, she never let money deter her ambitions. DuVernay claims that, before working on big-budget projects, she would self-finance her films “on two pennies in a paper clip.”