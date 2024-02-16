    Tom Holland estuvo en el estreno de "Dune 2" y confirmó que aún sale con Zendaya

    Si hay algo en lo que todos estamos de acuerdo es en lo mucho que adoramos a Zendaya y Tom Holland.

    Nora Dominick
    by Nora Dominick

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Faltan pocas semanas para el estreno de Dune 2, lo que significa que la gira de prensa con Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler y otros actores de la tan esperada película está en su punto álgido.

    Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya as Paul and Chani in a close-up from the film Dune, appearing intently focused on each other
    Warner Bros

    Y ayer fue un GRAN día, ya que fue el estreno mundial de la película en Londres. Fue un gran evento en el que todo el reparto lució impresionante en la alfombra roja, se anunció la participación secreta de Anya Taylor-Joy y mucho más.

    Anya shrouded in a sheer veil with a bold lipstick, gazing over shoulder
    Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

    Las primeras reacciones a la película de Denis Villeneuve también llegaron a las redes sociales, ya que muchos la calificaron como una de las "mejores películas de ciencia ficción de la historia" y dijeron que es una secuela "espectacular" y "asombrosa".

    Timothée and Denis on the set of Dune 2
    Niko Tavernise / Warner Bros

    Y, por si fuera poco, Zendaya desfiló por la alfombra roja con uno de sus mejores looks hasta la fecha, aunque Zendaya siempre luce espectacular en cualquier evento.

    Zendaya in a metallic structured outfit with an embellished neckline
    Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

    Lució un traje robótico del "legendario" desfile de otoño/invierno del 20.º aniversario de Thierry Mugler, celebrado en 1995.

    Zendaya in a futuristic metallic outfit posing against a sandy backdrop
    Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

    Tan pronto como el look llegó a las redes sociales, todo el mundo se obsesionó, y se maravilló por el hecho de que Zendaya y el estilista Law Roach fueran capaces de conseguir una pieza del archivo del diseñador Manfred Thierry Mugler.

    Law Roach and Zendaya on red carpet, one in oversized gray suit and hood, the other in metallic bodysuit with structured shoulders
    Jeff Spicer / Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures

    Y mientras Zendaya acaparaba todas las miradas y lucía impresionante en la alfombra roja, Tom Holland y su familia también asistieron para apoyarla.

    Tom Holland standing on stairs at an event, wearing a short-sleeve black shirt and trousers with shiny black shoes
    Dave Benett / Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures

    Tom optó por saltarse el caos de la alfombra roja y dejar que Zendaya hiciera lo suyo, y eso me encanta.

    Zendaya in futuristic metallic outfit with statement neckpiece
    Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

    Primero, los fanáticos vieron al padre de Tom y a uno de sus hermanos llegar al evento Dune 2, lo cual fue suficiente para hacerme sonreír porque me encanta que todos sean una gran familia.

    @janemargclis / Via Twitter: @janemargclis

    Anteriormente, en una historia de Instagram, Zendaya había compartido que su familia y amigos iban a asistir al estreno, y me encanta que se estuviera refiriendo a los Holland.

    Warner Bros UK / Instagram / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/warnerbrosuk/?hl=en

    Florence llevó a su abuela, Granny Pat, que también ha asistido a varias alfombras rojas recientes con Flo.

    Luego, en el evento, los fanáticos vieron a Tom sobre la alfombra roja simplemente mirando y esperando:

    @tomdvyv / TikTok / Via tiktok.com

    En este video se ve el momento en que Zendaya llega a la alfombra roja y los fanáticos no pudieron evitar expresar en los comentarios lo mucho que quieren a los dos.

    Tras el estreno de alfombra roja, Zendaya y Tom fueron vistos llegando a la fiesta posterior, junto a otros compañeros de reparto en Dune 2 de Zendaya, como Florence.

    Neil Mockford / GC Images / Getty Images

    Y luego, fueron vistos saliendo juntos de la fiesta:

    @dayacollective / Via Twitter: @dayacollective

    Me encanta que Tom y Zendaya se las hayan arreglado para mantener su relación lo más privada posible y al mismo tiempo encontrar pequeñas formas de apoyarse mutuamente. Es tan lindo.

    Este post fue traducido del inglés.