La gente descubrió cómo se eligen los ganadores del Oscar, y no es lo que nadie esperaba

Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
Y todo fue gracias a un mensaje de Luis Gerardo Méndez
why did i think they did this shit via paper ballot😭😭 pic.twitter.com/eIFkrhcYqb— alexa la cerva (@diegoIunas) February 29, 2024
THE WAY I THOUGHT THEY ALL HAD AN IN PERSON MEETING TO DECIDE ALL THE WINNERS… https://t.co/Nf3CArKn9C— v (@rivergrawn) March 1, 2024
i personally thought they all met in a dark secret room lit by fire while being dressed in their finest cloaks to decide on their votes https://t.co/mGw9zzN9RS— anamta⸆⸉ 🔱 (@triedtruebIue) March 1, 2024