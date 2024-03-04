    La gente descubrió cómo se eligen los ganadores del Oscar, y no es lo que nadie esperaba

    ¡Es la temporada del Oscar!

    Lady Gaga holding an Oscar trophy, wearing a black gown with a full skirt, diamond necklace, and earrings
    En una semana descubriremos a quiénes eligió la Academia para todos estos premios.

    Close-up of an Oscar statuette
    ¿Quién forma parte de esta ilustre Academia? Bueno, según PBS, alrededor de 10 mil miembros son los seleccionan a los ganadores.

    Oscars advertisement banner featuring the iconic statuette, date, and broadcast information
    La Academia está compuesta por actores, ejecutivos, directores, gente de Relaciones Públicas y básicamente cualquier persona involucrada en el mundo del espectáculo.

    Y ahora sabremos *exactamente* cómo votan estos miembros de la Academia.

    Person showing off an &quot;I Voted&quot; sticker on their index finger
    Un post en X se volvió viral por mostrar lo fácil que es votar

    Síp, es un sitio web.

    Screenshot of Oscar voting webpage announcing &#x27;96th Oscars Finals Voting Now Open, closes February 27, 2024 at 5 PM PT&#x27;
    Luis Gerardo Méndez, actor y productor, compartió una foto de la pantalla de su computadora después de completar su votación en línea.

    Screenshot of Oscar voting webpage announcing &#x27;96th Oscars Finals Voting Now Open, closes February 27, 2024 at 5 PM PT&#x27;
    Y ahora el post se está haciendo viral porque sí, es muy fácil votar.

    "Personalmente pensé que todos se reunieron en una habitación oscura y secreta iluminada por el fuego y vestidos con sus mejores capas", dijo esta persona.

    Ahora me disculparán mientras trato de entrar a la fuerza <3

    Este post fue traducido del inglés.