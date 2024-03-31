    5 Ideas de fiestas temáticas que te vas a morir por querer hacer con tus amiguis

    Si tu cumpleaños es YA, o solamente tienes ganas de armar una fiestita temática con tus amigos, pero te mega aburres con el típico "Black & White" o "Disco"... Pues aquí te van 5 temáticas no taaaan clichés, que SÍ O SÍ debes intentar con tu bolita.

    1️⃣ Fiesta infantil, pero para NIÑOTES 🪅

    @dianukiii
    ¿Te imaginas volver a tener una pinta caritas, poner un inflable que te rompa las calcetas y dar bolsitas de dulces al final? 😭 Estos chicos revivieron a su niño interior y todavía, se tenían que ir vestidos como en su foto MÁS ICÓNICA de pequeños. SÚPER GPIIIIII. 🍼

    2️⃣ Me equivoqué de lugar, oops

    @amirrodriguezz
    Esta temática es lo MÁS divertido que puedes hacer si tienes amigos que les guste hacer el ridículo. Además de que les darás la libertad de ponerse creativos, en esta fiesta obvi las risas no faltarán y las pics chistosas MEEENOS.

    3️⃣ El funeral, no te tocaba compa ⚰️

    @draishanawaz

    @draishanawaz
    Si te quieres ir por un toque más gótico, ármate una fiesta de funeral YAAA. ☠️ Puedes celebrar que falleció tu vida de solterx, tu "antiguo yo" para que nazca la nueva versión de ti... Mándate a hacer hasta tu propio arreglo floral y puedes ponerte creativx con las dinámicas de tu propio "funeral". 🕯

    4️⃣ ¿Qué querías ser de "grande" cuándo eras niño?

    @cami.lecaross
    UFFF, otra idea de temática para tu fiesta fácil y sencilla, tanto para ti, como para tus amichis. 🪩🫧 Si no tienes mucho presupuesto, esta idea está 100/100 y solo depende del clóset de tus invitados. Estaría cool conocer qué querían ser de grandes tus amigos, ¿no? AWWW.

    5️⃣ Mentirle a todos, JAJA

    Básicamente, le vas a tener que decir a cada uno de tus invitados que la fiesta será de una temática completamente diferente. Tendrás que ser súper cuidadosx para que no se enteren y se queden así: ???? 

    Definitivamente si quieres usar tu poder de cumpleañero, esta es la manera más divertida JAJA. Si usas alguna de estas temáticas, no te olvides de INVITAAAAR. 🥳✨