23 Detalles súper interesantes de películas que demuestran que no todo es la magia del cine
Aún no puedo creer que esa haya sido en realidad Jamie Lee Curtis tocando esa guitarra eléctrica.
Obviamente, la mayoría de las veces, nos conformamos con mantener una cierta cantidad de incredulidad al ver una película.
Otras veces, las películas se preocupan por verse súper auténticas. Es más, en ocasiones las escenas que parecen falsas son reales y por eso te vuelan la cabeza.
1. Como en Indiana Jones y la última cruzada, donde usaron verdaderos uniformes Nazis.
In Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), the Nazi outfits are genuine World War 2 uniforms, not costumes. They were found in Eastern Europe by Co-Costume Designer Joanna Johnston. from MovieDetails
2. Esta escena de Titanic recreó una verdadera fotografía tomada en el Titanic.
In Titanic (1997) there is a scene showing a boy playing with a spinning top on deck. This is actually a recreation of a real photo taken onboard the ship on April 11th, 1912 by Francis Browne. It shows 1st Class passenger Frederic Spedden and his 6 year old son Douglas. Both survived the sinking. from MovieDetails
3. Jon Heder, quien hizo de Napoleon, en verdad dibujó los dibujos de Napoleón en la película Napoleon Dynamite.
Jon Heder drew all of the drawings in Napoleon Dynamite (2004). from MovieDetails
4. No lo vas a creer, pero Jamie Lee Curtis realmente estaba tocando la guitarra en la escena del concurso de bandas en Un viernes de locos.
In one of the final scenes of the movie Freaky Friday (2003), Lindsay Lohan's character plays a guitar solo inside of Jamie Lee Curtis, playing her mother. In real life, Curtis actually learned and played the solo as showed in the film. from MovieDetails
5. Y Russell Crowe aprendió a tocar el violín para la película Master and Commander: al otro lado del mundo.
In order to prepare for his role in “Master and Commander” (2003), Russell Crowe spent 3 months learning violin, calling it the hardest thing he’d ever done for a film. He later sold the 130 year old violin used in the movie for £73,528. from MovieDetails
6. En Forrest Gump, Tom Hanks basó su acento sureño en el del actor sureño que hizo la versión joven de su personaje.
In Forest Gump (1994), Tom Hanks had trouble with simulating Gump's Southern drawl accent. Michael Humphrey's, the child actor for Gump, real voice was the Southern drawl; after meeting him on set, Hanks watched him preform and simulated his voice to be more like his. from MovieDetails
7. La gente hablando sobre las tormentas de arena al inicio de Interstellar eran testigos reales del cuenco de polvo de 1930.
In the opening scene of Interstellar (2014), with the exception of Ellen Burstyn, the people shown reminiscing about dust storms were not actors, but real-life witnesses to the actual Dust Bowl event that occurred in the 1930’s. The footage was excerpted from Ken Burns’ documentary The Dust Bowl. from MovieDetails
9. En Cars, "El Rey" fue doblado por el corredor de la vida real "King" Richard Petty — y hasta hicieron un tributo de su última carrera.
In Cars (2006), “The King” Strip Weathers crashes in his final race, but makes it to the finish line. In 1992, NASCAR’s “King,” Richard Petty (the voice of Strip Weathers in the Cars movies), crashed in his final race but was able to finish the race thanks to repairs by his race team. from MovieDetails
10. La corredora de El lobo de Wall Street que se rasura la cabeza en la película se rapó de verdad.
In Wolf of Wall Street (2013) the lady who got her head shaved actually used her real hair. The producers were even surprised of her willingness to do the scene. https://www.cinemablend.com/new/Secrets-Behind-Wolf-Wall-Street-Head-Shaving-Scene-Revealed-41392.html from MovieDetails
11. Russell Crowe estaba hablando sobre su propio hogar cuando su personaje estaba hablando de su hogar en Gladiador.
Gladiator (2000) Russell Crowe Described His Real Home In The Scene With Marcus Aurelius. from MovieDetails
12. Los doctores de RoboCop eran doctores de sala de emergencias reales, según los comentarios de la película.
In RoboCop (1987), the group of doctors that work to save Murphy when he is brought to the hospital were an actual ER trauma team from a Dallas hospital. Although they had scripted dialogue, they were allowed to ad-lib because director Paul Verhoeven thought they sounded more authentic. from MovieDetails
13. Y en E.T. también usaron doctores reales en la escena donde trataron a E.T.
In E.T. (1982) the doctors trying to save E.T. were played by real life doctors from the USC medical center in Los Angeles. Stephen Spielberg felt that actors wouldn’t be able to make the medical dialogue sound natural, so recruited real doctors to deliver the dialogue. from MovieDetails
14. En Captain Philips, un doctor real de la marina trató al personaje de Tom Hanks.
In Captain Phillips (2013), the medic in the infirmary scene was a real navy medic (Danielle Albert). The director told her to treat Tom Hanks like it was a "regular military exercise". The sequence was unscripted and improvised. from MovieDetails
15. Al Martino tenía conexiones reales con la mafia quienes ayudaron a conseguirle el papel en _El Padrino__._
In The Godfather (1972), Actor Al Martino has used connections from real life organized crime boss Russell Bufalino in order to secure the part of Johnny Fontane. The same thing is shown in the film when Johnny Fontane asks Don Corleone to help him get a movie role. from MovieDetails
16. Robert De Niro usó dinero real en Goodfellas.
In Goodfellas (1990), Robert De Niro didn’t like how fake money felt in his hand and insisted using real money. So the prop master withdrew several thousand dollars of his own money to use. At the end of each take, no one was allowed to leave the set until all the money was returned & counted. from MovieDetails
17. Bill Murray de verdad hizo tres chuzas seguidas en Kingpin, así que el aplauso fue auténtico.
In Kingpin (1996) Bill Murray plays the infamous pro-bowler Ernie McCracken. In addition to improvising nearly all of his lines, Murray actually bowled three strikes in a row on camera to a live audience in one take. Their thunderous applause was real. from MovieDetails
18. El director Edgar Wright casteó a CJ Jones, quien de verdad es sordo, como Joseph en Baby Driver después de sentirse incómodo trayendo a actores a que fingieran sordera a audicionar.
Baby Driver (2017), Joesph, was written as a deaf African American man in his 80s. CJ Jones was the only performer to audition who is actually deaf. Edgar Wright said "I started auditioning other very good actors who were pretending to be deaf, it made me feel immediately uncomfortable.” from MovieDetails
19. Los números de almas en Soul reflejan estimados reales de cuantas personas han existido en la Tierra.
In Soul (2020), the first soul assigned is number 108,210,121,415. This lines up with the current estimate from the Population Reference Bureau (PRB), which estimates that more than 108 billion humans have existed on earth. from MovieDetails
20. El carro en El viaje de Chihiro está basado en un auto real de 1990, y el staff grabó sonidos reales del auto en uso, según el material de detrás de escenas de la película.
In Spirited Away (2001), the family car is based on the first-generation Audi A4 1.8T, from the mid-1990s. The production team even drove around an Audi A4 1.8T on some jagged roads and recorded the sounds to make the film as accurate as possible. from MovieDetails
22. Un empleado de Pixar saltó a la alberca en un uniforme de Chef para poder animar de manera realista a Linguini en un traje mojado en Ratatouille.
For a scene in Ratatouille (2007) where Linguini is wet from jumping in the River, they got a member of crew (Kesten Migdal) to jump in a swimming pool in a chef's uniform to see where the uniform would normally stick to on the body when wet. from MovieDetails
23. Finalmente, un búfalo acuático fue sacrificado de verdad en Apocalypse Now.
TIL: a real water buffalo is seen being slaughtered at the end of Francis Ford Coppola’s 'Apocalypse Now' (1979) The animal had already been marked for sacrifice by the indigenous tribe whose land they were using to film, so Coppola decided to capture the actual ritual for the movie. (X post TIL) from MovieDetails