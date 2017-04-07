Syrian Refugees Tell Us They're Torn About Trump After US Strikes

ANTAKYA, Turkey — Syrian refugees who had been angered by the Trump administration’s attempts to ban them from the US found themselves suddenly torn in their feelings toward the US president in the wake of airstrikes against the Bashar al-Assad regime.

It was the Assad regime that drove them from the country — with attacks on civilians like the chemical weapons strike it launched in the town of Khan Sheikhoun on Tuesday. Now, with Trump hitting back overnight Thursday to punish Syria for the massacre, after years of pleas by Syrians for US intervention, and banging the drum about regime change, some have started to see him a different light — while still remaining wary.

“As Syrians, we have mixed feelings today,” said Wasim Ghazi, a Syrian refugee who now lives in Spain. “Trump, who banned Syrians — and many people around the world were outraged with that racist ban — actually made us happy today.”

“We don't know if this is part of a larger plan to change the military situation on the ground in favour of the opposition or just a message from Trump to Assad and Putin,” Ghazi said. “For us it’s very symbolic and equally important that Assad can’t always get away with his crimes.”

Mezar Metar, a Syrian refugee in Istanbul, was also conflicted. “Trump is not a pigeon of peace. He may have made this decision for political ends,” he said. “I am sure that someone like Trump will not come to spread democracy and peace in Syria because he did not do this in his country.”