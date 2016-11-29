Get Our App!
Simone Biles Was Eliminated On "DWTS" And People…
Fear Of The Dark video
McKayla Maroney Gives Zero Fucks If You Don’t Like…
How To Spot A Leaker, According To The FBI
If You’ve Watched "She’s The Man" A Million Times,…
Bill Cosby Says He Will Not Testify In His Upcoming…
Labour’s Watered Down Abortion Pledge Could…
21 Tweets For Millennials Who Are Just Tired Of…
This Is How Other People Have Threesomes

These Fans Tossed 24,000 Teddy Bears Onto The Ice

It’s the most wonderful time of the year!

Logan Rhoades
Logan Rhoades
BFMP Video Producer

1. During a designated game each year, Calgary Hitmen fans toss teddy bears onto the ice after the home team scores their first goal of the game. This is what it looks like:

Facebook: video.php

2. The annual event is hosted by the Calgary Hitmen (a major junior ice hockey team) who partner with The Brick (one of Canada’s largest retail stores) to donate the teddy bears to 60 local charities, including Alberta Children’s Hospital and The Salvation Army.

View this image ›

Logan Rhoades / BuzzFeed

3. In addition to jumping on the mounds of stuffed animals, some of the Hitmen players personally take the teddy bears to children the next day.

4. This year, 23,924 teddy bears were tossed onto the ice.

5. How cool is that?!

Logan Rhoades / BuzzFeed

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

More
 
  Your Reaction?
  REACT WITH GIF
 

    Starting soon, you'll only be able to post a comment on BuzzFeed using a Facebook account or via our app. If you have questions or thoughts, email us here.

    Contributions

    In The News Today
    Download the BuzzFeed News app
    There’s So Much to Learn From the Montana Special Election

    by Anne Helen Petersen

    Connect With Sports
    Subscribe to our RSS feed
    BuzzFeed sports
    More Sports ›
    Now Buzzing