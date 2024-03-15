Each astrological sign is a little different, but one thing remains true for each one: they all love a bow! From pink to white or even red, the possibilities are endless with this new trend... Scroll through this list to find out which object and bow pairing best describes you!
1.Aries – Coquette Bow Hammer
2.Taurus – Coquette Bow Wine Glasses
3.Gemini – Coquette Bow Swiss Cheese
4.Cancer – Coquette Bow Bread
5.Leo – Coquette Bow Money
6.Virgo – Coquette Bow Tamale
7.Libra – Coquette Bow Corn
8.Scorpio – Coquette Bow Diet Coke
9.Sagittarius – Coquette Bow Lock
10.Capricorn – Coquette Bow Ice
11.Aquarius – Coquette Bow Pickle
12.And Pisces – Coquette Bow Croissant
We hope you enjoyed this fun diversion into coquette, and fingers crossed the trend lives to see another year! Tell us what you think of your sign's item in the comments below!
