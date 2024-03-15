Skip To Content
    12 Unique Coquette Bow Items Inspired By Each Of The Zodiac Signs

    Coquette is for sure THE 2024 aesthetic.

    mpanda040
    by mpanda040

    Community Contributor

    BuzzFeed Community Team
    Approved and edited by BuzzFeed Community Team

    Each astrological sign is a little different, but one thing remains true for each one: they all love a bow! From pink to white or even red, the possibilities are endless with this new trend... Scroll through this list to find out which object and bow pairing best describes you!

    1. Aries – Coquette Bow Hammer

    Hammer with a ribbon tied around the handle, resting on a textured surface

    A bold fire sign requires a bold image! Aries might be known for being the hotheads of the friend group, but now they can use this hammer with a *coquette bow* for all of their home improvement projects to get their frustration out!

    2. Taurus – Coquette Bow Wine Glasses

    Wine glasses with ribbons tied around their stems on a table

    You're always searching for the next prettiest thing, so we found it for you, Taurus. Elegant wine glasses with bows! These are the best accessories for the stunning outfit you'll wear at the next party you throw for your friends.

    3. Gemini – Coquette Bow Swiss Cheese

    Piece of Swiss cheese with holes, adorned with bows on a plain background

    The most playful sign deserves the silliest cheese! Gemini now has a few holes where they can hide their second personality... Swiss is an acquired taste, just like you (we love our Gemini besties).

    4. Cancer – Coquette Bow Bread

    Two slices of bread with bows around them on a plate

    Sweet and emotional Cancer gets the coquette toast! It’s light and spongy to sop up your tears. Also, it's cute!

    5. Leo – Coquette Bow Money

    Stack of money tied with a ribbon sitting on a table

    Next is Leo, and they’re rolling in the dough! Coquette cash is the only money they spend. Their focus on beauty and wealth is starting to pay off.

    6. Virgo – Coquette Bow Tamale

    A tamale wrapped in corn husks and tied with a ribbon on a swirled plate

    A nice meal on the go for the sign that's always on top of it. A perfectly prepared tamale with a bow that helps it stayed closed?! Virgo girlies know what's what!

    7. Libra – Coquette Bow Corn

    Ear of corn adorned with a pink ribbon and pearl strands

    For the artsy Libras, we have coquette corn! One of the most dainty bow photos we could find. Seriously, it's all dolled up and ready for a photoshoot!

    8. Scorpio – Coquette Bow Diet Coke

    Diet Coke can with a shiny ribbon tied around it, presented against a neutral background

    Dark and mysterious Scorpio gets the infamous Diet Coke. This sign probably drinks it like it's water, which, honestly, same.

    9. Sagittarius – Coquette Bow Lock

    Pink ribbon tied to a brass chain and door knocker as an aesthetic touch

    Sagittarus girlies keep everything on lock, including this trend. Their bluntness has made some enemies over time...so keep it locked up and safe, Sag (but in a cute, coquette way)!

    10. Capricorn – Coquette Bow Ice

    Glass with ice cubes wrapped in ribbons on a soft background

    Cold month queens get coquette ice, which make a classic beverage more chic! We love this for our hydrated Capricorn girlies.

    11. Aquarius – Coquette Bow Pickle

    A pickle with a bow tied around it on a plate with gold trim, on a marble surface

    Aquarians always have to be different... A single coquette pickle describes their inner monologue. So singular and silly!

    12. And Pisces – Coquette Bow Croissant

    A croissant tied with a blue ribbon on a wooden surface, floral wallpaper in the background

    Sensitive and dreaming of Paris...Pisces get this blue bow on a croissant for a celestial snack!

    We hope you enjoyed this fun diversion into coquette, and fingers crossed the trend lives to see another year! Tell us what you think of your sign's item in the comments below!

