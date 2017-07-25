25 Amazing Sex Toys You Can Get On Sale Right Now

Promising review: "This toy is absolutely amazing! It makes me have an unforgettable, powerful orgasm. It's extremely quiet, especially for a dildo vibrator. It's easy to charge through a USB connection, but the battery seems to last forever. It was discreet when I ordered it, which is extremely important for me as I live with my parents. It even comes with a discreet velvet bag to store both the dildo and the charger if you want to." –Kmac812

Get it from Amazon for $23.99 (on sale from $69.99).