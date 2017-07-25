25 Amazing Sex Toys You Can Get On Sale Right Now

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Andrew Richard / BuzzFeed Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin We hope you love the products we recommend! A purple dildo with 10 vibrating settings so you never have to settle for just one. Promising review: "This toy is absolutely amazing! It makes me have an unforgettable, powerful orgasm. It's extremely quiet, especially for a dildo vibrator. It's easy to charge through a USB connection, but the battery seems to last forever. It was discreet when I ordered it, which is extremely important for me as I live with my parents. It even comes with a discreet velvet bag to store both the dildo and the charger if you want to." –Kmac812Get it from Amazon for $23.99 (on sale from $69.99). A set of four butt plugs that come with lube so you are always prepared. Promising review: "These toys are the perfect size for anyone wanting to get started, or continue, with this sort of fun! The smallest size is perfect for the beginner, and the largest size isn't overwhelming or intimidating. The set is easy to clean, has a soft tip to make it comfortable, and has no smell. The medical-grade silicone feels great. The bases are small enough that they don't get in the way, but large enough that the toy doesn't get lost!" –Mark MalleyGet it from Amazon for $15.77 (on sale from $39.99). A prostate massager with 10 vibration settings and a wireless remote control to easily make changes depending on your mood. Promising review: "This product is great. It has a very soft texture and is perfect for beginners because the size is not huge. The vibrations are intense, and it had many settings to choose from. The remote works beautifully, and it can be great fun for your partner to use across the room. We would highly recommend this product." –Amazon CustomerGet it from Amazon for $27.99 (on sale from $34.99). A waterproof dildo, nine inches in length, with a stimulator for your clit. Promising review: "Oh my goodness!! This is a really amazing toy – I can't even explain the pleasure it gives off. The circumference of the shaft is so lifelike and the vibrating is so heavenly, this makes for great play with and without my husband!! By far one of my favorite toys ever!!!" –Jason and MelissaGet it from Amazon for $27.99 (on sale from $35.99). 5. A bondage set that wraps under your bed and includes a blindfold for extra anticipation. Promising review: "My partner loves this, and it fits well on my king size bed. You can also adjust the size. Easy to tuck under the mattress if you want to hide them." –AlexGet it from Amazon for $16.99 (on sale from $45.99). 6. A masturbator that feels closer to the real thing when you warm it up in water. Get it from Amazon for $12 (on sale from $20). 7. A vibrator with an intelligent mode that imitates the entire process from foreplay to climax. Promising review: "This product is awesome!! It came nicely packaged and arrived very quickly. I was skeptical about having to charge it, but the battery lasts a very long time with a single charge. It is very powerful and has so many different speeds and a variety of patterns. Truly awesome!!" –Lisa909Get it from Amazon for $46.99 (on sale from $79.99). 8. A vibrating cock ring that has 10 vibration settings and a ridged and brushed side to massage the balls or clit. Promising review: "It slid on really nicely. It seemed to fit me well. It was slightly tight but I don't mind that in a cock ring – at least it is better than the cock ring sliding off all the time. My partner loved the vibrations. It made me feel rock hard and the cock ring helped me to stay harder for longer." –Diana RamirezGet it from Amazon for $16.99 (on sale from $22.99). 9. A soft ball gag with a double buckle clasp so it stays right where it should be. Promising review: "Works very well! Doesn't hurt your mouth; very soft yet firm. Great for all levels of kinkiness and bondage play. You can even lock the gag so it doesn't come off – comes with a free lock! Perfect for people looking for sexy ways to spice things up." –JohnGet it from Amazon for $9.55 (on sale from $12.55). 10. A vibrator toy featuring air technology to gently suck the clit into the soft tip so it's surrounded with incredible pressure waves. Promising review: "Beautiful design and color, easy to use, and good sensations. It can definitely get intense if you want it to, but it doesn't rub in a way that can cause any irritation. I was worried that even the 'regular' sized head would be way too large but it is still able to provide good suction and vibration." –MeghanGet it from Amazon for $144 (on sale from $219). 11. A glass anal plug that can be warm or chilled for different kinds of stimulation. Promising review: "I love this toy. I've had it for a long long time and use it all the time. I really suggest this plug for the intermediate user. It's not really big or small, but it does take some practice and warming up." –Gregor-SamsaGet it from Amazon for $15.30 (on sale from $30). 12. A penis head vibrator with vibrating bullets and a remote to control the stimulation. Promising review: "This toy is incredible. I use it at least three to four times a week. The rubber has held up very well after close to a year. I have worn this thing out on errands, outside doing yard-work and inside doing chores, it is just awesome."–MGGet it from Amazon for $17.69 (on sale from $30). 13. A wand massager that has a speed dial to easily change the vibration strength. Promising review: "Amazing product. My girlfriend squirted for the first time in her life. She was on a big orgasm high for at least five minutes afterwards. It earns its name. It even feels great on man junk too." –S.S.Get it from Amazon for $39.50 (on sale from $79.95). 14. A wireless remote controlled bullet egg so you can tease yourself or your partner wherever you go. Promising review: "My wife loves it. Nice quality, it charges very fast, and the battery lasts long. It is quiet when using, even when outdoors, so no one standing by can hear anything." –Johnson Z.Get it from Amazon for $39.96 (on sale from $109). 15. A faux-leather flogger to whip your partner into pleasure. Promising review: "Very fun to use. Just the right amount of sting and it doesn't feel like it's going to fall apart. Drag it across the skin for some ticklish pleasure." –Josh BlakeGet it from Amazon for $7.99 (on sale from $13.50). 16. A wireless massager that has a USB charger and 20 different vibrations! Promising review: "Oh my god is it great. I've never had anything work as fast as this did the first time I used it. And it's not only good for solo play but amazing with someone else as well. I recommend it fully to anyone who is looking for something like this. With all the speeds and pulsations it's also nice to be surprised once in a while too." –RhondaGet it from Amazon for $19.41 (on sale from $27.95). 17. A strap-on with an adjustable harness and three interchangeable o-rings to fit your dildo of choice. Promising review: "Easy to wear and adjust mid stride. Super comfy to wear. This holds the heaviest dildos with ease, without sacrificing control. The lighter toys are perfect as well! Best harness yet!" –Amazon CustomerGet it from Amazon for $26.29 (on sale from $43.40). 18. A strapless dildo where one end goes inside of you so it brings you pleasure along with your partner. Promising review: "My partner and I have gotten very good use out of this. Fun and pleasurable for both her and I. I would recommend it for any couple. I have also used this solo with fantastic results. It requires good vaginal muscles to use properly." –Amanda MeekerGet it from Amazon for $23.93 (on sale from $39.95). 19. A Satisfyer Pro 2 that provides clitoral stimulation, so you can have orgasms that are more intense and more frequent. Promising review: "I have never squirted in my life until I started using this toy. It will give you the most intense and amazing orgasms!! There's a learning curve to find what placement and speed works for you – after that, you'll get hooked! I haven't had any issues at all with charging and it's gotten a lot of use since purchasing three months ago." –Amazon CustomerGet it from Amazon for $49.99 (on sale from $69). 20. A set of four cock rings to give you a bigger, harder, and longer erection. Promising review: "My husband and I love this product. You can use it different ways. He liked the rectangle one because of the tightness, and most of all because it can go around all the male parts. Great product, great price, and got it fast." –Cassandra RuizGet it from Amazon for $9.99 (on sale from $14.99). 21. A sex swing featuring padded support that spins 360-degrees so you can reach every part of the body with ease. Promising review: "Fun and exciting. It does take a few times to get used to and learn how to position yourself, but once you got it, you got it. Everything is easy to adjust and can be adjusted for any height person." –Mcckdale84Get it from Amazon for $74.76 (on sale from $135). 22. Anal beads with five spheres and an easy-pull ring handle so you can be in control. Promising review: "Amazing product! A must-have piece for your collection if you want to explore your body's possibilities and get some of most intense orgasms you've ever had. Lots of lube and proper warm up for this toy are important. Good quality as well." –Woman M.Get it from Amazon for $26.73 (on sale from $35). 23. A bluetooth vibrator so your partner can control it from anywhere – making it great for that long-distance relationship. Promising review: "I have been using this for about three months, and I can't get over how much I love this toy. It's not very large, but the vibrations are versatile. The app is amazing. I really enjoy the loop function and the long distance play." –LunamourGet it from Amazon for $119 (on sale from $149). 24. A waterproof vibrator that includes a free mini bullet vibrator that is perfect for traveling. Promising review: "This is awesome!! The larger vibrator is the perfect size for my girlfriend!! The tiny vibrator is so strong." –CardinalGet it from Amazon for $10.97 (on sale from $24.99). 25. An anal vibrator with 10 vibration modes and an easy-to-use button at the base. Promising review: "Love it. Works wonderfully, the vibrator is very decent, and the distancing of everything is perfect. It gives just enough tension to everything so if there is movement anywhere, it's felt everywhere." –TaskedGet it from Amazon for $15.79 (on sale from $25.99). You're welcum. Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity. 