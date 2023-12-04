Moving in with your significant other can always be a bit of a gamble, but it's an especially big risk if you've only been dating for a few months.
Well, Reddit user u/CapableEmergency5154 recently shared in the Am I the Asshole subreddit that her boyfriend of three months moved in. When he found out that she owns the building, he totally flipped, and now she wants to know if she's in the wrong. Here's the full story:
"When I was 18, my dad gifted me a house with two stories. I am extremely thankful; we are not upper class, but my dad bought this house for a cheap price a long time ago (it was his grandmother's cousin's house). I know that this was an extreme privilege, and I am forever grateful for this."
"The layout of this building is like an apartment, but it is a house. So basically, each story has its own separate entry, its own kitchen, and bathroom. I live upstairs while I rent out the downstairs. My boyfriend (25M) moved in with me about three months ago, and we have been together for six months. I have not asked him for money — neither for utilities or to pay me any rent. The only thing he contributes to is groceries (that we split 50/50). I have not brought up that I own the building as it is not something I tell many people."
"This last Tuesday, the renter came up to tell me that her freezer stopped working. I answered the door, and my boyfriend heard us talking, I suppose. I went downstairs to take a look, and we came to the conclusion that she would buy a new one, send me the receipt, and I would give her the money. She was very grateful for this solution."
"When I went upstairs, my boyfriend asked if it could be fixed. I told him no, but she was going to buy a new one, and I would pay for it. He looked at me like I was crazy and asked me why the hell I would pay for her freezer. I told him that because I am her landlord and the freezer was there when she started renting, I would stand for the cost. He just asked me if I was serious, to which I said I was. He began screaming at me, asking why the hell I would withhold this information from him and saying that I was an evil person. I said I was sorry for not telling him, but I did not think that it would matter."
"He said he could not believe he was with someone who is a landlord, and that the only thing 'we people' care about is money and would rather have people be homeless than offering affordable rent. (The downstairs is one kitchen, one bath, and four other rooms; I charge $500 in rent). I understand many people have had trouble with landlords, but I try my best to be a good one. He demanded that I give him 50% of the money I make from rent, or else I was just as bad as he thought."
"Was I really the asshole for not telling him? He has not talked to me since Tuesday, and I have tried telling him that I am truly sorry, but he doesn’t answer me at all."
Naturally, people had some thoughts on this one! Nearly everyone sided with OP, and many commented on the irony of this guy not even paying rent, then demanding half of the rent she collects:
"Let me get this straight. He must not have offered to pay half of the rent, because then it would have come up, and you would have told him, right? He is living with you rent-free. Up to now, he thought you were paying the entire rent. On what planet does he deserve half of the tenant's rent money?"
"This dude was happy to exploit you for free lodging, and now that he finds out you've got income he wasn't aware of, he wants half of it just because, or else you're a big meanie? You do not owe him an apology. You owe him a kick in the rear."
Some called out the boyfriend on his hatred for landlords while essentially wanting to become one:
"He showed his true colors with 'give me half the money, or you're just as bad as any other landlord.' If he actually thought you renting out the lower half of the building was morally reprehensible, the ultimatum would be 'stop charging the person downstairs rent,' or 'offer to sell the downstairs unit to them,' or even 'donate the profit to charities that help people secure stable housing.' But no, he only actually cares that he didn't know about this stream of income, and now he wants in."
"Landlords living off other people paying rent is evil, but his solution is for HIM to get half that money? So it's evil unless he gets his cut? It's very clear what kind of person he is."
And many encouraged OP to dump this guy:
"Honey, you need a new boyfriend. Not so much because he was upset that you chose not to tell him, but because he never asked if he could help you with rent and utilities…then demanded YOU pay HIM the rent money you earned. This man is going to give you nothing but grief."
"I don't usually like to scream BREAK UP on Reddit, but my gosh, BREAK UP with this guy. He's 100% taking advantage of you. You're worth more than this."
"Sweetheart, you are being used. Do not give him a penny. You need to evict him and break up. He is a mooch. Your father didn't gift you this building to get used or spoken to like this. His reaction is exactly why you kept this secret close to your chest. Don't bend."