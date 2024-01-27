Skip To Content
    15 Wild And Outrageous Celebrity Purchases That Confirm We Should Eat The Rich

    Drake paid $395K for a horsehair bed. He said "the bed lets you float."

    1. Ben Affleck once said he purchased "a toilet seat for my girlfriend." It was reportedly worth $105K and featured sapphires, rubies, pearls, and a diamond — though Jennifer Lopez publicly denied it.

    ben and j.lo hugging at an event
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

    2. Nicolas Cage paid a whopping $276K for a dinosaur skull. He later found out the artifact was stolen and had to return it to the Mongolian government.

    Tommaso Boddi / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    During a GQ interview, he said, "I bought it legally. Here's the MacGuffin: When the Mongolian government said they needed it back, I gave it to them, but I never got my money back. So, somebody at the auction house should be in jail."

    3. Nicolas also bought two European castles. One cost $2.3 million, and the other cost $10 million.

    castle peeking out from trees
    Johannes Simon / Getty Images

    4. Lady Gaga reportedly paid about $50K for a ghost detector. Apparently, she's afraid of evil spirits and has her hotel rooms scanned for paranormal activity.

    Axelle / FilmMagic

    5. Drake paid $395K for the Grand Vividus bed by Hästens (a fifth-generation, family-owned Swedish bed-maker popular with celebs). The bed features horsehair, weighs nearly half a ton, and took about 600 hours to make. Drake told Architectural Digest that "the bed lets you float."

    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic for HBO,

    6. Kendall Jenner spent $52K on a couch. On her old blog, she said the knotted, blue-and-purple sofa was "all woven and a really groovy navy with purple shimmer. It works perfectly in the space!"

    closeup of her in a gold floral dress
    John Shearer / WireImage

    7. David Beckham bought his wife, Victoria, a Napa Valley vineyard for her birthday that reportedly came with a seven-figure price tag. That's quite the ~posh~ birthday gift.

    closeup of the two at an event
    Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

    8. Paris Hilton reportedly spent $325K on a mansion for her dogs. Modeled after her own home, the two-story doghouse features a chandelier, AC, and designer furniture.

    paris and her dog house
    Paris Hilton / Via youtube.com

    9. Beyoncé reportedly bought Jay-Z a $2 million sports car for his 41st birthday. The Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport had to be ordered a full year in advance.

    the two posing in the grass in a dress and suit
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation

    10. Another wild Beyoncé purchase: she reportedly spent $100K on the Balenciaga gold leggings she wore to the 2007 BET Awards.

    she&#x27;s on stage in the gold pants with a matching bra top
    Getty Images

    11. Céline Dion had a $2 million humidifier installed in the Ceasar’s Palace Colosseum theater in Las Vegas. It protected her vocal chords from the dry desert air during her residency: "the system created an atmospheric bubble of 55% humidity around Dion while onstage."

    she&#x27;s singing on stage
    Denise Truscello / WireImage

    12. Mike Tyson bought his first wife, Robin Givens, a 24k gold bathtub for her birthday — a $2.2 million present.

    the two cuddled up on a chair
    Anthony Barboza / Getty Images

    13. When Katie Holmes was pregnant, Tom Cruise spent $200K on a sonogram machine to keep at their house. He promised to donate it to a hospital after they were done with it.

    closeup of the two at an event
    Mj Kim / Getty Images

    14. Over the span of 20 months, Elton John spent $418,340 on flowers. During a lawsuit with his former manager and accountant, he told the British High Court, "I like flowers."

    him playing piano on stage
    Erika Goldring / Getty Images

    15. And finally, back when Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were still together, they spent $750K on four gold-plated toilets. Talk about flushing money down the drain!

    John Shearer / Getty Images

