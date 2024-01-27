15 Wild And Outrageous Celebrity Purchases That Confirm We Should Eat The Rich

1.Ben Affleck once said he purchased "a toilet seat for my girlfriend." It was reportedly worth $105K and featured sapphires, rubies, pearls, and a diamond — though Jennifer Lopez publicly denied it.
2.Nicolas Cage paid a whopping $276K for a dinosaur skull. He later found out the artifact was stolen and had to return it to the Mongolian government.
3.Nicolas also bought two European castles. One cost $2.3 million, and the other cost $10 million.
4.Lady Gaga reportedly paid about $50K for a ghost detector. Apparently, she's afraid of evil spirits and has her hotel rooms scanned for paranormal activity.
5.Drake paid $395K for the Grand Vividus bed by Hästens (a fifth-generation, family-owned Swedish bed-maker popular with celebs). The bed features horsehair, weighs nearly half a ton, and took about 600 hours to make. Drake told Architectural Digest that "the bed lets you float."
6.Kendall Jenner spent $52K on a couch. On her old blog, she said the knotted, blue-and-purple sofa was "all woven and a really groovy navy with purple shimmer. It works perfectly in the space!"
7.David Beckham bought his wife, Victoria, a Napa Valley vineyard for her birthday that reportedly came with a seven-figure price tag. That's quite the ~posh~ birthday gift.
8.Paris Hilton reportedly spent $325K on a mansion for her dogs. Modeled after her own home, the two-story doghouse features a chandelier, AC, and designer furniture.
9.Beyoncé reportedly bought Jay-Z a $2 million sports car for his 41st birthday. The Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport had to be ordered a full year in advance.
10.Another wild Beyoncé purchase: she reportedly spent $100K on the Balenciaga gold leggings she wore to the 2007 BET Awards.
11.Céline Dion had a $2 million humidifier installed in the Ceasar’s Palace Colosseum theater in Las Vegas. It protected her vocal chords from the dry desert air during her residency: "the system created an atmospheric bubble of 55% humidity around Dion while onstage."
12.Mike Tyson bought his first wife, Robin Givens, a 24k gold bathtub for her birthday — a $2.2 million present.
13.When Katie Holmes was pregnant, Tom Cruise spent $200K on a sonogram machine to keep at their house. He promised to donate it to a hospital after they were done with it.
14.Over the span of 20 months, Elton John spent $418,340 on flowers. During a lawsuit with his former manager and accountant, he told the British High Court, "I like flowers."
15.And finally, back when Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were still together, they spent $750K on four gold-plated toilets. Talk about flushing money down the drain!
Which purchase shocked you the most? Sound off in the comments below!